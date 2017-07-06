McKesson is trading at a substantial discount to both intrinsic value and relative to peers.

Investment Thesis

McKesson (MCK) is currently trading at a substantial discount to intrinsic value on both a discounted cash flow and peer average multiple basis given conservative operating and valuation assumptions. This discount is due to:

The market overweighting uncertainties surrounding the U.S. healthcare industry and United Kingdom operations due to ‘Brexit.' Potential loss of revenue as a result of Walgreens (WBA)-Rite Aid (RAD) merger. Relatively lower operating/performance ratios compared to peers. Significant forecasted 2018 EPS decrease without factoring in inflated fiscal 2017 EPS due to unusual items. Significant losses in McKesson Technology Solutions segment due to loss of Core MTS Business to Change Healthcare joint venture.

Irrespective of these market views, if McKesson can achieve even the most conservative operating performance in fiscal 2018 and in an explicit forecasting period of 5 years (to 2022), stripped of any unusual benefits/losses and tax consequences, then McKesson is unquestionably undervalued at a minimum of 17.5% given peer average multiples.

Business Summary

McKesson Corporation operates in the ‘Healthcare Distributors’ sub-industry with core competencies associated with pharmaceutical and medical supply wholesale distribution in addition to healthcare information technology and supply chain management. McKesson operates in two general segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products to retail national accounts, independent retail pharmacies, and institutional healthcare providers in the United States, Canada, and 13 countries within Europe. Moreover, the Distribution Solutions segment provides proprietary solutions for supply chain management, marketing, managed care contracting, operational efficiency, automation and other business solutions for these major customer groups. Furthermore, the segment provides specialty solutions to oncology and other specialty healthcare practices throughout the United States and provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to physicians’ offices, surgery centers, extended care facilities, hospitals, and alternative homecare health sites. The Technology Solutions segment provides clinical and financial information systems for healthcare organizations such as workflow management and supply chain management solutions, and includes a 70% equity investment in a joint venture (Change HealthCare) which plans to provide software, analytics, and network solutions to all stakeholders within the healthcare supply chain (Per 2017 10-K).

Valuation

Fiscal 2018 Projected Results:

With an overall revenue growth assumption of 1.9%, much lower than mid-single digit growth according to May 2017 8-K management guidance, McKesson would produce $12.16 in diluted EPS. This projection is comprised of relatively conservative assumptions:

Distribution Solutions growth of 3%: comprised of North America pharmaceutical distribution growth of 3%, International pharmaceutical distribution growth of 3%, and Medical-Surgical distribution growth of 2%; all below management guidance

Technology Solutions negative 80% growth to reflect just $450-500mm for F2018 per management guidance due to the transition of the Core MTS business to Change Healthcare joint venture

Maximum corporate tax rate of 37.5% reflecting the inability to forecast unusual events and their tax consequences

Conservative gross profit of 5.9%, R&D margin of 0.2%, and SG&A margin of 3.5%, a decrease compared to historical trend due to the realization of ‘cost alignment plan’ benefits

$370mm increase in ‘Other income, net’ due to management guidance reflecting equity earnings arising from Change Healthcare

200% increase in noncontrolling interest per May 2017 8-K management guidance

Justified Price Given Peer Averages:

Highlighted data represents the more favorable valuation between McKesson and the averages of peers in the same sub-industry provided by McKesson’s own peer comparison outlined in 2017 Proxy Statement (includes AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Express Scripts (ESRX)).

Given a forecasted diluted EPS of $12.16 and a peer average P/E ratio of 16.17, a justified price to equalize valuation with peers equates to $197.18, representing a 19.8% upside from the latest closing share price of $164.54. Given F2018 forecasted cash flows from operations of $4,069mm (without forecasting unusual items and detailed business operations) and a peer average P/CFO of 10.05, a justified current price equates to $193.27, representing a 17.5% upside from current price levels. Moreover, a justified price according to peer average P/S equates to $224.73, a 36.6% upside representing F2018 projected revenues of $202,260mm according to the above assumptions. Lastly, with a peer average 8.67x EBITDA multiple, a justified price equates to $216.16, a 31.4% upside representing a F2018 projected EBITDA of $5,275mm with amortization expense according to management guidance and conservative forecasted depreciation and share-based compensation expense.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis:

Source: Own analysis

WACC Assumptions:

Cost of debt = 3.935%, representing YTM on McKesson 10-year corporate debentures (Per S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage)

37.5% Tax rate

Net debt of $5,579 (Per 2017 10-K)

2.21% risk-free rate, representing YTM on 10-year U.S. Treasury (Per S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage)

Industry-averaged levered beta of 1.02

Equity risk premium of 6% (Per historical guidance and own assumption)

Resulting capital structure of 28.67% debt and 71.33% equity (Using net debt rather than total debt)

With unlevered free cash flow between 2018-2022 resulting in $3,855mm, $4,125mm, $3,590mm, $3,767mm, and $3,906mm respectively, assuming cash flows are generated at the middle of the period:



Source: own analysis

Perpetuity Assumptions:

2% terminal growth rate (long-term growth rate)

212.114mm diluted shares

EBITDA Multiple Assumptions:

8.7x terminal value EBITDA multiple representing the average TEV/EBITDA multiple of ‘Distributor, Wholesaler, Logistics’ peers (Per S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage)

Represented in the following sensitivity analyses: the intrinsic value of McKesson given a wide range of possible values for the DCF inputs is greater than the current $164.54 closing price for the majority of sensitized values shown by the grey highlighted values, with a significant portion of the values representing a 30%+ upside shown by the green highlighted values.

Source: Own analysis





Source: Own analysis

Furthermore, at a peer average EBITDA multiple of 8.7x, the terminal year (2022) EBITDA value at as low as 60% of the original forecast ($6,856mm) still produces an equity value of $176.73, an 8% upside and at 70% of the original forecast, $197.42, a 20% upside.

Overall, utilizing conservative operating assumptions produces an equity value per share of $267, a 38.4% upside using the perpetuity approach and $251, a 34.5% upside using the exit EBITDA multiple approach.

Management

McKesson seems to have relatively propitious management that is focused on increasing shareholder value both in the short-term and long-term. John H. Hammergren (Chairman, President & CEO) has been with the company for 21 years and has focused on expanding and improving the company’s core competencies. Alongside Hammergren, McKesson’s management have consistently sought opportunities to expand the company’s core businesses as well as improve shareholder value through acquisitions, divestitures, equity investments, stock buybacks, and dividends. For example, management has shown willingness to divest businesses that are not contributing to the core competencies of the business such as the sale of the ZEE Medical business and nurse triage business both in fiscal 2016, and the Brazilian pharmaceutical distribution business in fiscal 2017. Moreover, management has recently allocated significant capital for acquisitions in fiscal 2017 including the acquisition of Rexall Health, Vantage, Biologics, UDG, CMM; all of which expand on McKesson’s distribution and technology segments. Although McKesson’s dividend yield and growth over the years has been relatively low compared to peers, providing a 3-year dividend per share CAGR of only 6.8%, these commitments were magnified by an annual recurring dividend of €0.83 per share to Celesio shareholders committed under the ‘Domination Agreement’ (Per 2017 10-k). Furthermore, management has consistently utilized authorized stock buyback programs to further enhance shareholder value. For example, over the past three years, McKesson has repurchased a total of $4.3 billion worth of stock with $2.7 billion still authorized to be utilized for further repurchases, with future probable accelerated share repurchase (NYSE:ASR) programs to be authorized (Per 2017 10-k).

In addition, McKesson has implemented shareholder focused compensation and incentive programs for management and employees. John H. Hammergren’s compensation package is comprised of only a 9% allocation toward a fixed base salary. The remaining allocation is comprised of short-term and long-term cash incentives as well as long-term equity incentives. The allocation is presented in the following company document:

These various incentive programs are fixed to specific performance metrics related to operating performance and shareholder value creation such as adjusted EPS, adjusted OCF (operating cash flow), average ROIC (return on invested capital), etc.

Moreover, in order to prevent unfair benefits to company insiders, stock option re-pricing of underwater options associated with management incentive programs is not allowed without shareholder approval (2017 Proxy Statement).

Performance:

Management’s effectiveness and ability to create value has been relatively consistent over the period F2013-F2017 as shown in the following table:

Source: S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage, company filings, own analysis

Important notes to consider:

ROA: calculated using NOPAT (after-tax EBIT using 37.5% tax rate) in numerator

ROIC: calculated using NOPAT (after-tax EBIT using 37.5% tax rate) in numerator and the sum of debt and equity less non-operating assets (Cash & cash equivalents) in denominator

ROE: calculated using normalized net income (excluding unusual items and extra items) in the numerator

ROCE: calculated using normalized net income (excluding unusual items and extra items) in the numerator, with equity excluding minority interests in the denominator

Even using normalized net income produces acceptable returns on company resources, with actual results including unusual items producing much greater return metrics.

‘Peer Averages’ consists of McKesson’s internal peers including: Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), Express Scripts (ESRX), CVS Health (CVS), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) (Per Proxy Statement for July 2017 Annual Meeting).

Management’s effectiveness is relatively lower compared to peers in specific areas. For example, McKesson’s ROA is relatively lower compared to peer averages corresponding to ‘Distributor, Wholesaler’ peers and a peer basket utilized by McKesson for internal comparison. Moreover, although McKesson produces much greater ROE compared to the greater peer basket, it lags its more comparable peers (Normalized net income was used for peer averages for better comparison). Although McKesson’s returns on company resources lag peers in specific areas, management’s ability to produce returns is nevertheless beneficial for shareholders. With return on invested capital consistently greater than any reasonable WACC, the company is consistently creating value and increasing its moat within its competitive environment as well as returning acceptable capital to shareholders.

Financial Position

McKesson’s current and historical financial position is relatively much more favorable compared to ‘Distributor, Wholesaler’ peers both in liquidity and solvency. The following table shows this comparison between F2015-F2017:

McKesson over the past three fiscal years has achieved a more favorable liquidity position compared to peers, with a most recent (F2017) current ratio of 1.04x compared to a peer average of 0.90x. Moreover, McKesson’s solvency position is relatively much more favorable compared to peers with total debt calculations in 2015 and 2016 including redeemable noncontrolling interests, and 2017 including all debt outstanding, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and off-balance sheet liabilities such as the present value of all future minimum operating lease obligations. The peer averages (Per S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage), only include book value of issued debt. Therefore, even with adjustments made to McKesson resulting in greater total debt balances, McKesson has achieved more favorable solvency ratios. Although McKesson has historically maintained relatively low interest coverage ratios compared to peers, the interest coverage is still substantial with significant cushion for adverse changes in operating performance.

Risks

Unfavorable changes in the United States, Canada, or European healthcare industries and regulatory environment Weak pharmaceutical pricing trends Adverse healthcare reform (Changes in Medicare, Medicaid) Changes in reimbursement rates Uncertainties surrounding the United Kingdom operations (Brexit)

Adverse fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates

Failure to successfully integrate acquisitions (Failure to realize synergies)

Failure to realize expected benefits in equity earnings from Change Healthcare joint venture

Increased competition and industry consolidation Increased bargaining power of suppliers (Brand and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers) Increased bargaining power of buyers (Pharmacies, Institutional organizations, ‘GPOs’)

Material loss of a large customer and/or group purchasing organization Ten largest customers accounted for 54.2% of total consolidated revenues CVS Health accounted for 20.2% of total consolidated revenues Ten largest customers accounted for 33.7% of total trade accounts receivable CVS Health accounted for 17.8% of total trade accounts receivable



(Per 2017 10-k)

Significant changes in tax legislation in the United States and international jurisdictions

Failure to realize benefits associated with restructuring and the Cost Alignment Plan

Equity Downside Risk:

Given the valuation metrics outlined above, McKesson currently boasts a significant margin of safety with a significant divergence from intrinsic value even with relatively conservative assumptions. Failure to realize 100% of any of the above assumptions would still produce a significant gap between current market price and intrinsic value (Shown in sensitivity analyses). With that being said, there is risk that market behavior will exaggerate any negative events falsely justifying selling pressure to previous lows attained over the past couple of months. Such a discount to true value would produce an even better investment opportunity with an undeniable margin of safety.

Source: Own analysis

Catalyst

The failure of Walgreens-Rite Aid merger to conclude (Just recently failed to conclude at the time of this report)

Benefits/synergies of recent acquisitions begin to materialize

Expected equity earnings from Change Healthcare joint venture are realized and/or better than expected

Significant regulatory changes to the healthcare industry fail to materialize, or such changes do not have a material adverse impact

Uncertainties surrounding Brexit are resolved with minimal adverse impacts on the United Kingdom healthcare industry

Improved allocation of capital relative to industry peers and improved shareholder value creation

Summary

McKesson currently retains a strong competitive position within its ‘Healthcare Distributors’ sub-industry with a consistent ability to expand its moat through strong ROIC, improve its core competencies through acquisitions, divestitures, and equity investments, and retain a healthy financial position with the ability to weather adverse changes in the competitive environment. With a reasonable conservative F2018 revenue growth rate of 1.9%, factoring in benefits from acquisitions, equity investments, and organic growth, partially offset by continuing price deflation in specific areas and increased competition, a justifiable price given peer multiple averages is at least 17.5% greater than current market levels. Moreover, given reasonable assumptions outlined above, a discounted cash flow analysis given an explicit forecast of five years, produces an intrinsic value per share of $264 (Perpetuity approach), a 38.4% upside and $251 (EBITDA Multiple), a 34.5% upside. Given a significant divergence from intrinsic value, with a variety of assumptions shown in the sensitivity analyses producing a significant upside from current market levels, it is reasonable to assume a strong margin of safety limiting downside risk. McKesson is comprised of attentive management who are focused on, and incentivized to, place strong emphasis on shareholder value, giving investors confidence in the notion that McKesson will strive to consistently, gradually improve long-term performance. Overall, with acceptable deviations in operating performance and valuation assumptions, McKesson still seems to be undervalued relative to intrinsic value at its current market price, thus providing a recommendable ‘value’ buy opportunity with a medium to long time-horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.