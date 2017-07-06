CVS: Critical Reality Check

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has just declared its dividend. It is now yielding almost 2.6%. In this article we will discuss why the name is a dividend growth powerhouse, and whether we will get some capital appreciation out of the name which has been absolutely crushed in the last year. I have had a strong buy call on the name since the $73 mark. It has rebounded about 10% from that level, but has struggled to break into the mid-$80s. Long-term, I like the name as CVS has really grown beyond just filling prescriptions. The name now boasts 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. Of course CVS Health is a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan.

My recommendation continues to be buy the name on dips and sell when the stock get ahead of itself. But at all times, we are holding that core position which we are trading around. Why hold? Dividend growth. Take a look at just the last five years alone (figure 1). The name has grown the dividend every year and is now at $0.50 quarterly. After the major selloff into the $70 range, we now see capital appreciation as likely. This is the recipe for long-term success. However, to justify a buy we also need fundamental support. As such let us examine recent performance.

Figure 1. Five Year Share Price and Dividend History of CVS Health

Source: Google Finance

The recently reported earnings give us several signs that the company continues to outperform on many of the key metrics that we must look at in a pharmacy. The report demonstrates continued strength coming out of the company and that it is performing in line with its guidance for growth and is actually surpassing analyst consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Of course, segment specific results suggest competition is weighing, however, we have no reason to suspect dividend growth will not continue at its current pace.

Why do I suspect competition is weighing a bit? Well the retail segment’s sales fell 3.8% year-over-year, $19.3 billion in Q1 2017. There was some weakness was in the same-store sales, which decreased 4.7% year-over-year. Pharmacy same-store sales also decreased 4.7%. Ouch. They were mostly hit by more generics being filled which are lower revenue generating. It is important to note that prescription volume was down 1.4%. On top of this front store same-store sales were down 4.9% year-over-year. Customer traffic softness has been noticed.

Notwithstanding retail sales producing an enormous slice of revenues, and despite them dropping, CVS pharmacy services continue to grow sales. In fact, sales here jumped 8.5%, to $31.2 billion in Q1 2017. Much of this came from higher pharmacy network claims as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. These network claims increased 10.5% to 376.8 million in the quarter and that is a healthy sign for the future. We must stress that the bulk of this growth was due to new customers. Mail choice claims processed also rose year-over-year in Q1 2017 by 4.5% to 63.7 million.

So, what do we need to see to ensure our dividends continue to rise. Well it should be no surprise, but we want to see rising sales and earnings. Common sense right? Maybe, but there are countless companies raising their payouts despite flat revenues and earnings. As for CVS Health, when we combine all of the sales data, we see that net revenues were up 3% to $44.5 billion. This was a beat against estimates of $310 million. Factoring in expenses, net income actually dropped 16.9% to $953 million compared to last year. Adjusted earnings were however $1.17, down 0.8% year-over-year from $1.18. That was a problem, however some of this was due to Easter sales being in Q2 (so expect to see a bump in sales when Q2 is reported). The positive here? The earnings also beat expectations by $0.07.

One clue our dividend hikes are potentially at risk would be if annual earnings were set to fall. For 2017 CVS sees full year adjusted earnings per share of $5.77 to $5.93. I have to point out once again that the 2017 number includes the projected loss of 40 million prescriptions related to new restricted pharmacy networks. If earnings come in at the high end it will be a rise over 2016 earnings of $5.84. This is a critical reality check. Depending on the buyback levels and strength of Q2, we could beat it. However, if the company sees that it is not going to get there, or perhaps under, it is possible the dividend hike is less than we have become accustomed to, but still unlikely as there is room to expand the payout ratio if needed. When the company reports in a few weeks, be on the lookout for adjusted earnings of $1.29 to $1.33.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.