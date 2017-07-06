Lockheed Martin: Look For The Exit

Global threats are overblown as somehow new and different this time.

The defense stocks jumped to near all-time highs following news over the July 4th extended weekend. The stocks have seen massive gains over the last five years turning my investment thesis on the sector more neutral to negative in the last year.

The big question is whether the recent news surrounding contracts, higher NATO spending and escalating tensions with North Korea warrant an even bigger rally in the likes of Lockheed Martin (LMT). Does one really want to own the stock now with people unanimously bullish on the sector and the stock after this massive five year run?

The biggest impetus for the post-July 4 rally is the concerns regarding the firing of a ballistic missile cable of reaching the continental U.S. or an ICBM. The news though doesn't exactly change the thesis for decades that the country is under threat from the likes of Russia, ISIS and now particularly North Korea.

The reality is that the defense contractor isn't even listed amongst the group of defense contractors that includes Raytheon (RTN) expected to benefit from a possible increased spending in missile defense systems.

On the contract front, Lockheed Martin recently won a big $3.8 billion contract for Sikorsky Aircraft for 257 Black Hawk helicopters. The five-year deal is valued at roughly $750 million per year.

While one can speculate on the growth rates and suggest that defense spending is going to surge, the reality is that growth likely isn't about to lunge higher. Lockheed Martin already has $50 billion in annual sales requiring something substantially larger to really move the needle.

A key point to remember is that a new contract doesn't necessarily mean growth in bookings. During Q1, the company delivered a total of 32 helicopters to the government.

After all, Lockheed Martin actually missed analyst revenue targets during Q1 by only achieving 6.7% growth. Analysts forecast revenue only rising by 3.9% next year. One needs to consider that one of the major catalysts is non-US NATO spending that is only forecast to grow 4.3% in 2017.

Even the areas where tailwinds exist, the growth isn't that extraordinary. What is extraordinary is the multiple expansion in the sector highlighted by the massive growth in the PE multiples of Lockheed Martin.

LMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The trailing PE is used in the above chart to highlight the trend since forward PE multiples don't exist beyond one year in the charting tool. So while Lockheed Martin has seen solid earnings growth over these years, the big difference is the change in the investor mindset that supports buying the stock now despite trading at over 22.5x forward EPS estimates.

The key investor takeaway is that while the trend in the defense sector and at Lockheed Martin is positive for the company, the stock already accounts for growth in excess of expectations. Most governments around the world including the U.S. just don't have the balance sheets for substantial revenue growth in defense spending. Investors should use any further rallies to look for the exit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.