BeiGene's (BGNE) CEO John Oyler on Discuss Global Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Investor Call (Transcript)

Howard Liang

Thank you very much. Good evening from BeiGene. Thank you for joining us on our conference call today. This is Howard Liang, BeiGene's CFO and Chief Strategy Officer. With me on the call today are our Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, John Oyler; our Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development, Dr. Ji Li; our Chief Advisor, Dr. Eric Hedrick; our Chief Medical Officer for Immunology, Dr. Amy Peterson. We are holding this call today to discuss the strategic collaboration with Celgene that we just announced earlier today.

On this call, we will review this collaboration with Celgene and its strategic impact on BeiGene. This call is being recorded as you would be able to access the recording from BeiGene's Investor's website at irbeigene.com. As a reminder, the comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. Those risks are described in our filings with the SEC.

I would now like to turn over the call to John Oyler, our CEO. John?

John Oyler

Thank you, Howard. Good morning to who are joining us from the U.S., I hope you had a good 4th of July holiday and a warm welcome to our investors around the globe, special thank you to those of you who are joining the call this evening. Today, we'd like to discuss a truly transformative event for BeiGene. It's a strategic collaboration with Celgene and through this transaction Celgene will in license and be responsible for developing and commercializing our antibody, BGB-A317 for solid tumors globally. While we will retain the development and commercialization rights in most of Asia and we'll also retain the rights globally for the hematological malignancies and for internal combinations within our portfolio.

BeiGene will acquire Celgene's China business which includes three of their approved products and their commercial organization. Economically, we'll receive over 400 million an upfront cash and payments from Celgene including a significant equity investment of a $150 million. Before I go into some of the details about the collaboration, I'd like to first highlight what the transaction means to BeiGene strategically. First, it transforms BeiGene into a commercial stage company ahead of the upcoming launches of our internal portfolio and we believe that this puts us in a stronger position to maximize the value of these products.

Our internal portfolio consists of four clinical stage assets and we've already initiated four pivotal trials in China for our two lead assets, our BTK inhibitor, BGB-3111 and our PD-1 antibody BGB-A317. They're both under accelerated development and our first global registration trial has begun with BGB-3111 in Waldenström's. With the addition of Celgene's China business, we also broadened our portfolio in China with several complementary but highly synergistic products for hematological malignancies in solid tumors. And by adding commercial capabilities to our core research and development competencies as well as our manufacturing facilities that we're building, we become a fully integrated biotech company and a step closer to our mission to become a leader in the nascent but emerging innovative biotech sector in China.

The second thing about this collaboration is that it provides substantially more resources and enables broader development in BGB-A317 globally that wouldn't have been possible if we had this alone. At the same time, it allows us to retain substantial rights, a right to develop for solid tumors in Asia with the exception of Japan, the right to develop globally for hematological cancers and globally in combination with our portfolio of compounds. As a current reminder, we currently have two in-house combinations in clinical testing for BGB-A317, the combinations with our PARP inhibitor, BGB-290 and our BGK inhibitor BGB-3111 respectively.

We believe this transaction allows the asset to benefit from a partner that has a broad portfolio in cancer, on the market and in the pipeline, great development resources and commercial expertise in oncology, and it affords the [indiscernible] opportunity for combination and the best chance to succeed globally. Importantly for us our global clinical development organization will continue to participate in the development of BGB-A317 globally for solid tumors, and we will lead its development for hematological malignancies as well as advance our internal pipeline globally led by our BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 for which we recently announced the expansion of our global registration program. We continue to advance towards our goal of becoming a global leader in the development of new cancer drugs worldwide.

The third thing about this collaboration is that through the alliance we're establishing a strategic partnership with Celgene. Celgene is making a significant equity investment in BeiGene. In addition, we gained commercialization rights to Celgene's pipeline compound CC-122 in China as well as potential access to Celgene's future pipeline compounds for the China markets. We believe that this alliance allows both companies to leverage their own geographic presence and strengths, and ensure shares of broad geographic reach. Now in terms of details of the collaboration, we have entered three sets of agreements with Celgene.

In the first part of the deal, Celgene will gain the exclusive right to develop and commercialize BeiGene's investigational PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, Japan and the rest of the world outside of Asia. Under the agreement, Celgene and BeiGene will collaborate and up to eight registrational studies for BGB-A317 in solid tumors, including studies currently being planned by BeiGene. BeiGene will also retain exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of BGB-A317 for hematological cancers and globally for solid tumors in Asia excluding Japan.

In the second set of transactions, BeiGene will acquire Celgene's China business and obtain exclusive license and distribution for ten years for all three of Celgene's approved products in China, ABRAXANE, REVLIMID and VIDAZA. For those who are not familiar with these products, ABRAXANE is an albumin-bound paclitaxel approved in China for relapsed refractory metastatic breast cancer. REVLIMID is an oral immunomodulatory drug or an IMiDs approved in China only in 2013 as a combination of dexamethasone for the treatment of second-or later-line multiple myeloma. Together these two products generated approximately 65 million in U.S. dollar sales in 2016 and the portfolio has averaged to 27% annual growth in the past five years through last year.

VIDAZA, pyrimidine nucleoside analog approved earlier this year in China for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome, but it has not yet been launched. After the transaction, we expect to book sales in China of current Celgene portfolio. We do not expect new competition, although we do expect new competition for ABRAXANE and REVLIMID in China. There is also a potential growth opportunity for each of these products. Strategically, we believe it’s important for us to establish a commercial presence ahead of the potential launch of our own portfolio.

As part of the transaction, we obtained licensing rights in China to CC-122 which is the next generation CelMOD currently in development by Celgene for lymphoma and HCC. In addition, if Celgene decides to commercialize new oncology product through a third party in China, turning the first five years of the term, BeiGene has a first right of negotiation to obtain the right to commercialize the product. Under the agreement, BeiGene will receive upfront licensing fees of 263 million in cash as well as an equity investment of a $150 million at $59.55, which is a 35% premium to an 11-day volume-weighted average price of our ADS.

In addition to the licensing fees and equity investment of 400 million, BeiGene will be eligible for the development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments totaling $980 million as well as royalty on sales of BGB-A317 in the Celgene territories. The royalty rate will be tiered in the range of double-digits to mid 20s based on sales levels as well as various scenarios depending on whether BGB-A317 demonstrates superiorities to existing PD-1 antibody as a single agent or in combination.

In closing, we believe these transactions both enable a full global development at BGB-A317 as well as dramatically accelerate our build out of internal capabilities with the addition of commercial infrastructure ahead of the important upcoming launches of our pipeline candidates. Celgene is a preeminent biopharmaceutical company with the successful track record of clinical development and commercialization. We’re extremely excited about this strategic alliance and look forward to many years of successful collaboration.

I’d like to thank the BeiGene employees for their dedication and partner Celgene as well as the teams and advisors on both sides who are working collaboratively and certainly tirelessly to bring these transactions together. Most importantly, I look forward to welcoming and working with our new colleagues in the Celgene channel organization.

And with that, we will now take any questions.

Howard Liang

Thank you, John. Operator, can you please open up the lines for questions from our analysts please.

Eric Schmidt

Maybe just a service strategy question for you, John. So, we understand how the relationship with the Celgene as you have accelerate your commercial plans in China, but obviously you had to give up ex-Chinese rights or ex-Asian rights to BGB-A317. So, maybe you can just talk a little bit about why this was the right asset to partner, maybe right asset at this stage to partner in? And why Celgene is the best partner for this drug?

John Oyler

Well, I think that in terms of the assets we’re developing now of course we’re very excited about them and we don't take lightly not sharing the precious things we’ve developed. But I think as we’ve mentioned before, the reason that we believe Celgene is a wonderful partner for this asset is the PD-1 space is large and probably combination driven across multiple tumor types.

And although, we feel like we’ve built an exceptional organization, we’re doing a lot. And with that and trying to enable more PD-1 to be combined with this many possibilities as we could, we feel like that this was an excellent partner who has a pipeline, who has tremendous capabilities and the financial resources. And that together the way this deal has been structured, we really are able to leverage the opportunities for the asset, probably as optimally as we could imagine.

And in doing that, we are also sure that the collaboration is set up in a way that we are very involved in the global developments, and we are able to continue to develop in an unencumbered fashion with our internal pipeline that’s built to combine with the PD-1. So, I just think it’s a great collaborative organization with great capabilities. And we felt like the fit was pretty wonderful and we're excited about that.

Eric Schmidt

Just a quick question on the scale of the business you're having, I think you said $200 million and Chinese sales with these Celgene products in 2016. Can you give us some sense the cost associated with those sales?

Howard Liang

Eric, it's Howard. So, I think John said $65 million in 2016 sales for the two products that are launched. So, we will probably not going to get into a lot of details on the cost side, but structurally this will be structured as that we will be booking revenues once our trade of transaction is closed, and we will be purchasing products from Celgene at a transfer price and then we will be responsible for the cost of promoting product up to the sales organization that requiring.

Eric Schmidt

Will you be able to provide some updated financial guidance for how this impacts your P&L at some point and Howard what are the plans?

Howard Liang

Yes. So, when the deal -- when we have the -- when the deal is closed or soon after that we will be providing those details.

Katherine Xu

Congratulations on the deal. I am just curious just want to clarify a little bit on, if you're working on a combination of A317 with your own 290 in solid tumor where will that the ex-Asia plus Japan rise get onto? Is still Celgene, are they getting -- activate and to have an option to work or license the 290 as well and how does that work, just want to clarify that little bit?

Howard Liang

Okay great thanks Katherine. I got Dr. Ji Li, our Head of Business Development to talk about the business arrangement.

Dr. Ji Li

Hey, Katherine, how are you? Thanks for the questions. So, I thank for any ongoing or future combination between BGB-A317 with our internal pipeline whether that's ongoing like you said apart 290 molecule or any other molecule. We have preserved the complete freedom to continue these efforts on a worldwide basis. There is no upend or any kind of optionality including into the deal. I think the two sites is really taking a forward looking and pragmatic approach to combination, which is the future of oncology drug development and commercialization. So, I think we will have the freedom to operate in their territory specific related through these combinations, but not directly commercializing the BGB-A317 molecular itself. And this is a parallel arrangement for the purpose of combination they can do the same.

Katherine Xu

Another question, so you will book the revenues in China for this Celgene product, I mean you will of course purchase the product at transfer price. How about the other arrangements you're paying back some royalties, are you going to disclose those details?

John Oyler

No, so the economic to Celgene will be reflected in the transfer price.

Katherine Xu

And lastly, with regard to the process and also striking the deal, can you comment a little bit on how competitive the process has been? And then how you lend it at Celgene as compared to potentially other potential partners?

Howard Liang

Katherine, this is Howard. So, I would probably just like to say that we're probably not being get into the confidential business development dialogues.

Richard Yeh

I do have a couple of questions, so first question I would like to I guess on your global development strategies for 317 and what type of indications are your likely to focus on given the global competitive landscape? My second question is more related to the China operation. Can you give us more color on the current commercial infrastructure for that the Chinese operation? And given that the how -- what is the plan to grow that current commercial infrastructure, what kind of size that do you think that you will grow into. And the third question related to the market potential for these products and the future pricing strategy given the current Chinese reimbursement environment and the cost control measures that being implemented at the government and the hospital level? And we also understand that REVLIMID is currently under negotiations with the Chinese government on the national reimbursement list and what kind of the pricing discounts you expect to get into this reimbursement list? Thanks for taking my questions.

Howard Liang

Thanks, Richard. I maybe -- I'd like to ask Eric and Amy, and maybe Eric to start on the development on the programs, the development programs for A317, and I'll follow up on the China related questions.

Eric Hedrick

Yes, thanks Howard. Hi, Richard, thanks for the question. So, in terms of the global development opportunities for 317, the way I will put this is that the deal really doesn’t change our thinking or plans in terms of how to pursue monotherapy approvals in global territories. And I think we said previously that and you can see by the nature of our ongoing Phase 1 expansion experience, we're interested in areas where there're still likely routes to global approval of monotherapy particularly in Asia prevalent cancers. And so, I think that with the deal those pursuits will continue, I don't think there's any strategic change as a result of the deal.

We haven't really released specifics of those indications or trials, but are likely to do so by the end of this year and into next year. And so we still do believe that there're monotherapy potential approvals particularly in Asia prevalent cancers globally, Celgene believes that as well. And I think in terms of the development strategy, we're really closely aligned on that. And then towards the end of this year and into next year, you'll get more details on particular indications and trial designs. Maybe I'll turn it back to Howard for the rest of it.

Howard Liang

Okay, thanks Eric. Richard, the size of the organization -- again, we'll probably not be able to get to the full detail, but expect to say that this is an organization of over 100 employees that we're acquiring. It's a full commercial organization with full-fledged functions and has both a hematological tumor as well as solid tumor franchises to different areas probably for two products REVLIMID and ABRAXANE respectively. So, again that's a -- I think this will fit quite well with the products in our pipeline.

And you asked about it, overtime, I think we do expect the organization to grow as we launch our own products. So hopefully, I think combined we'll have even a stronger voice for both with our new products as well as the products that we're acquiring from Celgene. In terms of pricing, future pricing, I think it's probably little premature for us to comment. We still have to close the deal and then we'll discuss these in the future. Regarding, again we -- regarding in our deal that's -- again that's something, that's probably not something we can comment right now as to I mean the status.

Brian Skorney

I guess just one of my questions regarding the PD-1 license share. Celgene obviously has rights to AstraZeneca's PD-L1 in HemOnc. I'm just wondering I know this was probably something to far off to consideration the KEYTRUDA has an approval in microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient patients, that's in solid tumors. But eventually, I would imagine that there's further exploration of looking at biomarker approvals instead of just inside of origin approvals. If that's however the case across hematology and solid tumors, how do you guys work that out with Celgene in terms of where the rights are between your PD-1 and AstraZeneca's PD-L1?

Howard Liang

Ji, if you could comment on how we separate the two sides of the business?

Dr. Ji Li

So, Brian, that's a great question. I think obviously what you described is a fairly complex situation. What I can say is you know the way that we have structured the deal that there are complete information separation in terms of what we're doing in hematology related in condition versus what they're doing with AstraZeneca. And we retained full light in the hematology indication, but I think we have also disclosed that they have a future, first right of negotiation for the hematology indication when such situation arise.

Matthew Harrison

I guess two areas I'd like to ask on. So, one, can you just -- it sounds like you're unwilling to give us a lot of details on the sales that you're acquiring from Celgene. Maybe if you could just tell us, do you expect that business to be profitable or is that still an investment mode in terms of growing that business before you believe you will hit some profitability there? And then second, can you just I guess help us think about your strategy now, so obviously you and Celgene together will decide on solid tumor studies, presumably in HemOnc should we think of you and obviously you've started some more HemOnc-related studies for pivotal indications in Asia already. Should we think of you guys expanding those into the U.S. or you're going to wait and see how some of these solid tumor studies play out before you think about expanding the HemOnc program globally? Thanks.

Howard Liang

Alright, hi Matthew, this is Howard. I'll take your question on the China business and I'll probably ask Eric mainly to comment on the clinical side. So, on the China business, I think we did give the sales level last year of 65 million for the business. And there are two products ABRAXANE and REVLIMED, that's roughly two-thirds, one-to two-third ABRAXANE, one-third REVLIMED that's making up the sales last year. The business as I explained is quite profitable. Now clearly, the probability will be depending on a lot of different factors in the future, but it is quite profitable as it stands right now. Eric.

Dr. Eric Hedrick

Yes. Thanks Howard. Hi, Matthew, thanks for the question. Yes, in terms of the ongoing development program, the trials that we have announced is ongoing that have exceptional intent in China. And those that we’re planning on conducting globally for multiregional approval at this point are sort of independent of each other. So, we’re not really waiting for any readout from the trials in China in order to initiate global registrational trials. And those trials that are ongoing in China of Hodgkin's disease and bladder cancer which we just announced here today, we think of as enable registration in China. That knowing the future with additional indications, we might be in situations sort of Rite Aid, we actually feel that we’re likely to be in the situations where trials will enable approvals in both China and U.S., Europe, but for now in terms of the trials that we’ve disclosed publicly these are really sort of parallel programs, but that make sense.

Matthew Harrison

Yes, Eric if I can just add to follow up. I guess what I was really asking as, now that you have a partner for global registration program on solid tumors. How are you guys internally prioritizing global studies for HemOnc versus just running some local registrations studies in HemOnc in Asia?

Dr. Eric Hedrick

Okay. Yes, so in HemOnc, again I don’t think there is really anything about the deal in term of our prioritization of those indications. We’re obviously pursuing Hodgkin's disease approval in China, but likely to do a China only program. We’re interesting in potentially other monotherapy theme indications globally, which haven’t really talked much about yet. We’re also obviously interested in our internal combination with our BTK inhibitor, but those plans again I think are unaffected by the deal and in terms of prioritization, I think we’ve all -- we’ve always placed very high priority particularly on our internal combination studies and we’ll continue to do so.

Gabrielle Zhou

So, as part of the collaboration in licensing commercial rights to ABRAXANE, REVLIMID and VIDAZA, it’s a clinical strategy to advance combination therapies with 317 with these drugs in solid tumors in China. And what about liquid tumors?

John Oyler

Hi, Gabrielle thanks very much. So, our -- on the China part, we have commercialization right to these products in China. We do not actually -- so, I think we certainly open to conform -- can do collaboration -- can do collaboration clinical trials on these products, that’s the option of interest to us, but it’s not a clinical development. It does not involve clinical development rights.

Gabrielle Zhou

And I have a follow-up question. So, can you reveal with us the scale and maybe how big the sales force of Celgene commercial operations and what's the up-sell of the clients acquiring that?

Howard Liang

Yes. So, we are probably not going to give exact numbers, but we said it's over 100 people in the organization, in the commercial generation that we are acquiring.

Geoffrey Porges

Thank you very much and congratulations John, Howard, it’s a great transaction or a solid transaction. Just a few housekeeping details. First, could you explain that it seems to be a difference in the territory between the product rights that you have acquired and then the rights that Celgene is acquired? Could you just clarify what non-China, Japan markets are included in the retained rights of BeiGene for A317? Secondly, do you have an IDO inhibitor in development? And if that was to be commercialize in the current Celgene territories with in combination with A317, would that be done independently by BeiGene or would Celgene have some right to that? And then lastly, could you talk about the ongoing basket study and where the Celgene was able to do due diligence or whether you have provided them with patient responses and your ability of responses by tumor type and is that sufficient to support the assertion of superiority versus A317 product? Sorry for long listed question, but I'm hoping that you can clarify looking forward that model?

Howard Liang

Geoff, it's Howard. I am not sure I got your first question is regarding Japan whether it's part of…

Geoffrey Porges

Specifically the territories that you have retained for A317 appeared to be greater than just China. Could you just clarify exactly what the other parts of Asia that you retained the A317 for?

Howard Liang

Sure, so I can maybe just answer that. So, for solid tumors, we have Asia except Japan. So, it's entire Asia except for Japan. So, that’s the solid tumors that obviously -- in local tumors, we eliminate globally as well as the combinations with our internal. And the second part of the question is, so IDO inhibitor, I think we do not have one in the clinic I guess that’s part of it due to that effect…

Geoffrey Porges

And what about the hypothetical question, now if you did it that's why to clinic and there was such a combination of the content both of your compounds. With Celgene still have the right to A317 or could you commercialize it outside Asia independently?

Howard Liang

Ji, could you elaborate on this?

Dr. Ji Li

So, Geoff, that’s a good question, but as I said earlier with regard to combinations study and commercializing, we actually have the freedom to operate the combination study our self in BeiGene's territory of A317. We wouldn’t have to work with them with regard to some of the regulatory works in terms of some reference some of the data they would be generated at the IND et cetera, et cetera. But from a commercialization perspective, hypothetically for IDO inhibitor, we have the completely freedom and rights to proceed with commercialization.

Geoffrey Porges

So and that refers to both the IDO and A317, if produced in combination?

Dr. Ji Li

So, I think typically when these type of situation arise, depending on what you would register on your label, we will be able to promote hypothetically our IDO in that combination. We will not be booking sales that sort of a commercial economic benefit in Celgene's territory is entirely there with regard to A317.

Geoffrey Porges

Great, that's very helpful. I understand now. And then lastly on the ongoing basket study, how much data do you have from that? Was that shared in the due diligence here? And does it support the notion of superiority for 317 compared to the comparable early data for the existing PD-1?

Howard Liang

So, I'll start and Ji maybe you can add it. So, it's obviously -- there is as part of region agreement, there is due diligence done. I don’t -- we have -- I think overall we have some data, but limited data still in terms of the expansion cohorts.

Umer Raffat

Howard, I actually wanted to build on Geoff's question, and this is still idea that Fc binding being engineered out and made potentially confer additional efficacy. So, are you seeing that you are seeing an early signal in your expansion cohorts would suggest there is a differentiation on the efficacy versus other PD-1? And I have a follow-up?

Howard Liang

No, I said that I think we're still quite early in evaluating that.

Umer Raffat

Okay, so you don’t know that. Okay, got it. And then the other one I was going to quickly check-up on was, just your thought process behind out licensing this. In your view what was that cumulative R&D spend, you would have needed to be to have a competitive PD-1 in the market across many indications? And then just a quick housekeeping to your RAF and the PARP, are they both unencumbered now after the agreement changes with Merck KGaA, just wanted to confirm that, and not sure if that was ever part of the broader conversation with Celgene?

Howard Liang

Sure. So, on the clinical spend needed, I think all of it is depending on what you define as being a competitive on liquidity. We have -- there are the competitors in the field that are doing large studies across the multiple different tumor type, so clearly if you want to develop the assets fully, that's require a lot of resources. On the -- regarding our PARP inhibitor, our RAF dimer inhibitor, yes those are -- so, we have -- ex-China, we've full rights complete. So, basically, we have worldwide rights to these assets and the PARP inhibitor is one that we -- two years ago, we acquired. We bought back from Merck KGaA and RAF dimer, we recently have that held back to us.

John Lowe

I've question about the Chinese operation, probably Howard could help me understanding that. So, I tried to understand the timing of the deal and what is impact on your business especially the business update. As you know the timing now, you're probably deal negotiating with the government for reimbursement, and now you have to have transaction. So when are you expecting such business update counts to you and how much business update are you expecting? Thank you.

Howard Liang

So, I'm not sure what business update you mean, but there's clearly the product it's -- I think you're probably referring to various discussions on the reimbursement side. So, that is being ongoing. So, the deal I guess certainly we'll have by the time the deal closes clearly, we'll have very clear picture.

John Lowe

I'm sorry I've a follow-up question. Ji, I try to clarify as I mean, so let's say hypothetically you make a deal with the government and you've a understanding about under this situation like what will be the benefit to you and based on the deal right now when will you see the benefit to your cash flow, let's say?

Dr. Ji Li

So, I think what's good for the product will be good for us. So, I don't think, there's -- I think there interest with the alliance.

Katherine Breedis

My question related really to the competitive landscape and specifically with respect to the currently approved PD-1 inhibitors. To what extent do you believe the efficacy and toxicity may be related to Fc-gamma receptor binding? And further what provides you with confidence that eliminating Fc-gamma receptor binding will not diminish potential efficacy of 317? Thank you.

John Oyler

Sure, so maybe I'll take a crack at it and then maybe Eric and Amy can add to that. So, I think scientifically the reason for this hypothesis is the idea that was Fc-receptor. Fc-receptor binding would attract potential immune suppressive cells that may diminish the activity of cytotoxic T-cells, and there's been in addition to work in our -- from our scientists in our laboratories several years ago. Now, there's been recent publication including a recent, fairly recent study, imaging study done by the National Hospital that's quite supportive of this hypothesis.

So, I think this is a -- it’s a preclinical, these are preclinical data. There's I'd say preclinical support of -- in preclinical data and sort of rationale for it, clearly, I think would set all along that we're in early stages of testing that. And I think if you know our -- this will be -- I think this will be -- it's really the case that we have the best-in-class PD-1 inhibitor. There will always be a lot of upside to us that I would say probably not reflected in what we are tracking in terms of expectations. I would say that's that probably -- that's not where we're operating on what we're assuming that would have a very good PD-1 inhibitor we can use in number of indications, specially many our [indiscernible] in Asia.

John Oyler

Great, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us. Thank you for those good questions. We look forward to talking to you soon. Thank you very much.

