American Hotel Income REIT: A Sustainable 8.5% Yield Investment

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.TO) announced its acquisition of a geographically targeted portfolio (“The Eastern Seaboard Portfolio”) of 18 branded hotels on June 1, 2017, for approximately $407.4 million. The trust planned to finance this through a combination of mortgage, equity offering, and convertible unsecured debenture. Since the financing will dilute the shares slightly, the market appears to overreact to the acquisition negatively despite the high quality of the newly acquired portfolio. Since then, the unit price has declined steadily to C$9.96 from the height of C$10.71 pushing the distribution yield to 8.5%. With an improving U.S. economy, its revenue is expected to continue to grow. Income investors may wish to take up this opportunity to invest in this trust that focuses on hotel properties.

Source: Company Website

American Hotel Overview

American Hotel focuses on operating midscale, select-service hotels in the United States. It has two main segments, the rail hotels and the branded hotels. Its rail hotels operate in 23 states. Although the margin and RevPAR for rail hotels are much lower than branded hotels, its revenues are usually stable and steady as railroad companies do sign term contracts so that their crews will have a place to stay. These contracts guarantee stabilize cash flow regardless of changing economic conditions. Presently, the average contract terms remaining is about 4.3 years. In Q1 2017, rail hotels consists of 41% of American Hotel’s total number of suites while branded hotels accounts for the remaining 59%. Due to rail hotels' lower margin, its net operating income consists to only 26% of the trust’s net operating income. Branded hotels accounts for the remaining 74%.

Compare to its rail hotels, American Hotel’s branded hotels are much more profitable and have better growth. This is the segment where the Trust has placed its acquisition focus in the past year. Because of its acquisition effort, its Q1 2017 revenue from the branded hotel segment grew from $23.1 million to $45.5 million year over year. Its NOI also jumped from $8 million to $15.9 million. Its NOI Margin increased slightly from 34.5% to 34.9%.

American Hotel’s rail hotel revenue did not perform well. Its total revenues declined from $17 million down to $16.2 million while occupancy stayed almost the same in the mid-60% range. Its net operating income also declined from $6 million to $4 million in Q1 2017. NOI Margin dropped considerably from 35.4% to 30.4%. The dip in revenue was mainly due to renewal of rail crew lodging agreements that reduced its minimum revenue guarantee. This explains why the management would rather focus on growing its branded hotel segment. Despite the unfavorable renewal condition, there is an increase in rail carload volume this year. Therefore, the management believes future contract renewal will be revenue neutral with lower guaranteed room-night volumes offset with escalating room rates and higher subsidies. Overall, the trust’s net operating income from the first quarter grew by 49% to $20.8 due to higher growth in its branded hotel segment.

The Eastern Seaboard Portfolio

The branded hotels that American Hotel announced to acquire in June consists of 10 Marriott-branded hotels totaling 1206 guestrooms and 8 Hilton-branded hotels totaling 981 guestrooms located in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The average cost per guestroom was $186,000. With the acquisition, American Hotel now has 113 hotels totaling 11,570 guestrooms, with 67 premium branded, select-service hotels totaling 7,684 guestrooms and 46 rail crew hotels totaling 3,886 guestrooms. With the addition of the Eastern Seaboard Portfolio, it is expected that 80% of the trust’s revenue will come from its branded hotel. It was 74% prior to the acquisition. Revenue from rail hotels is expected to consist only 20% of the trust’s total revenue.

The benefits of Eastern Seaboard Portfolio are manifold:

The average age of 10 years of these buildings is much lower than the average age of 14.3 years of other American Hotel properties. This slightly reduces the total average age to 12.9 years (Source: TD Securities). These Eastern Seaboard Portfolio further diversified American Hotel’s geographic concentration. Previously, the trust’s branded hotels are concentrated in southern parts of the US, with Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma consisting of nearly half of the branded hotel portfolio. With the newly acquisition, these four southern states now consist of only a little over one third of its branded hotel portfolio. The RevPAR (revenue per available room) of the Eastern Seaboard Portfolio is $106.09 in 2016 (Source: SEDAR filing), much higher than American Hotel’s portfolio (in the $60s range), especially compare to the rail hotels portfolio. This will boost the average of the Trust’s RevPAR and increase the operating income. The newly acquired portfolio’s occupancy rate is 84.4%. This number is also higher than the mid-70% average of American Hotel’s other properties. With the U.S. economy improving, it is expected that these better quality hotels will provide stronger revenue growth than American Hotel’s other properties.

American Hotel’s Occupancy and RevPAR prior to the acquisition

(Source: Management’s Discussion & Analysis for Q1 2017)

Financing the Acquisition

American Hotel has now closed the acquisition at the end of June 2017. The financing was done from three main sources: four new commercial mortgage backed securities loans in the aggregate amount of $236.2 million (with a WAIR of 4.55%), an equity financing that issues units at C$10.35/unit for a total of ~C$200.9 million, and the offering of $48.9 million of convertible unsecured debentures. With the financing, the trust’s leverage ratio remains healthy in the mid-50% range. With no significant debt maturity until February 2023 and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.59%, there is no near-term concern about debt repayment.

Outlook

According to STR Inc, the RevPAR of hotels in the United States grew by 3.4% during the first quarter of 2017. STR also expect this trend will continue. They forecasted a 2.5% increase of RevPAR for the year 2017. With an enhanced portfolio from the acquisition and an improving U.S. economy, American Hotel appears to be in a good position to grow its RevPAR and increase its occupancy rate.

Although there appears to be no near-term concern, investors must not overlook the rise of share economy such as the impact of Airbnb on the entire hotel industry. The impact is evident in urban cities. While hotels need to expand by investing significantly to acquire more rooms, Airbnb does not have such overhead cost. Individual owners who would like to make some cash can lease their unused home spaces quickly through Airbnb network. An article that discusses the impact of Airbnb on hotels can be found here.

It appears to me that the threat of sharing economy is real but not imminent. American Hotel’s rail hotel segment should be immune to the impact of Airbnb as much of its revenue comes from rail company contracts. Its branded hotel business may be impacted although the degree of impact is difficult to predict. Since their focus is in secondary markets, the degree of competition may be less. Overall, with an expanding U.S. economy, the degree of impact may not be noticeable at the moment. However, this impact may magnify when the U.S. economy shift to the other direction. Consumers may look for other cost saving options.

Dividend is sustainable

American Hotel’s AFFO in Q1 2017 increased from $6.1 million to $9.8 million YoY as shown in the table below. However, due to the increase of the numbers of shares outstanding, its AFFO payout ratio climbed to 96.6%. A number close to 100% or above indicates the dividend sustainability may be in danger. However, investors need to recognize that there are peak seasons and off seasons in the hotel industry. By looking at its annual payout ratio in 2016, American Hotel’s payout ratio is 81%. This is very close to management’s target of 80%.

Source: Management’s Discussion & Analysis for Q1 2017

Since 2016, the trust has been paying dividends in U.S. dollars. For Canadian investors, their dividends will fluctuate depending on the currency. It is important to note that the Trust has not hike its dividend for a while. There has been no announcement or guidance on future dividend hikes either. The Eastern Seaboard portfolio will add more AFFO to the trust. However, with more units issued, it is likely that the AFFO per unit will be similar to last year or grow by a bit due to better revenue growth. Overall, American Hotel’s dividend should remain sustainable.

Valuation

The Eastern Seaboard Portfolio acquisition resulted in equity financing. Because the equity financing announced in early June was issued at a discount, the unit price is inevitably diluted. Its NAV (Net Asset Value) per unit is also slightly diluted. However, given the portfolio’s better occupancy ratio and higher RevPAR amidst an improving US economy, it is expected that growth in the next few quarters will offset the dilutive effect. The attractive and sustainable dividend will also provide some support to its stock price.

The company’s net asset value prior and after the acquisition was C$13.60 and C$13 respectively (Source: TD Securities). The Price to NAV ratio of American Hotel is 0.77 whereas its other US peers have an average Price to NAV ratio of 1.02. Using Price to AFFO ratio as the metric, American Hotel is currently trading at 8.9 times. This is also much lower than the 11.9 times of its US peers (Source: TD Securities). By using both metrics to evaluate, American Hotel appears to be undervalued. I think the fact that the Trust is traded in Toronto Stock Exchange is also a factor why its ratios are below its U.S. peers. U.S. investors may simply bypass this REIT to avoid the trouble associated with trading.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel is a REIT whose focus is on hotel properties. Although the recent financing was slightly dilutive, the acquisition of Eastern Seaboard Portfolio enhances its portfolio. The unit is currently trading at a value below its industry peers and pays investors a fat and juicy yield of 8.5%. This is a stock ideal for investors whose goal is to get some steady income and some capital appreciation. For investors seeking annual dividend growth, the Trust may not be the ideal choice as it does not have a history of raising its dividend per year.

