How Dividend Aristocrat ETFs Are Still Taking Your Money

Just under a year ago, I claimed that dividend aristocrat ETFs, such as S&P Dividend (SDY) and ProShares’ Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) are unworthy of your money. My reasons included the ETF management fees of 0.35% per year, which for a $100,000 portfolio equate to $350 per year. Trading fees average around $3-5 per trade, and if you simply outright bought the entire dividend aristocrat universe of 54 stocks, you’d spend $270 on trading fees (pessimistically), and end up saving $80 per year. Another reason was that ETFs inevitably force you to buy into the entire universe they invest in, including the less-than-savory stocks with outrageous valuations, unsustainable payout ratios, or a crumbling business model that hasn’t kept up with the times.

The example I singled out and focused on at the time was HCP (HCP), which was at risk of cutting its dividend and losing aristocrat status. I wrote the article August 23, 2016. The stock is down 18.17% as of July 3, 2017. Meanwhile, the S&P500 is up 11.07% over the same time period, and SDY is up 3.85% (all figures do not include dividends).

Say you bought NOBL on August 23, without taking a position in HCP. Again, excluding dividends and all ETF fees, a pure NOBL position would net you the previously noted 3.85%, while a position in the NOBL universe minus HCP would net you 4.27%, assuming equal weight. Of course, at the time, 2.7% of SDY’s holdings were in HCP. With this in consideration, a position in SDY excluding HCP would result in gains of 4.46%.

With this in consideration, if I were to build a dividend aristocrat portfolio, I would employ the following screens:

Dividend yield above 2%. Companies with lower dividends are not as worth holding with these other viable options available. Moreover, higher dividend yields tend to indicate slightly depressed stock prices, which could point to undervalued stocks.

At most three companies in the same industry, and at least one company from each industry. This forces diversification and lowered risk through varied industry exposure.

Sustained payout ratios above 100% are unacceptable. If you can’t afford to pay your dividend (like HCP), you aren’t a quality company.

More than three years of decreasing revenue is also unacceptable. This is to screen out companies that have become aristocrats based on business models that, while successful perhaps 20 or 30 years ago, are no longer viable.

With these requirements and some minor due diligence, the portfolio I would construct equal-weights the following stocks:

My portfolio, on average, has companies that have consecutively raised dividends for three more years than SDY or NOBL’s portfolio. The yield drastically outclasses NOBL’s, and falls slightly short of SDY’s. This is because SDY equal-weights all its components and rebalances only yearly, meaning it possesses companies that have drastically fallen in share price. This dip in share price necessarily increases the dividend yield percent, artificially boosting SDY’s yield through dropping SDY’s own price. Indeed, taking into consideration SDY’s 0.35% management fee, this portfolio again outclasses it.

While there weren’t many sector options for IT, Materials, REITs, Telecoms, or Utilities (by not many, I mean no options after employing the 2% yield and revenue screens), I included them for the sake of diversification. If an investor is seeking pure returns and doesn’t care for lowered risk, I would advocate eliminating Nucor (NUE) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Federal REIT (FRT), with rising interest rates on the horizon, may also be a hard sell.

I will never advocate for a diligent investor to buy into an ETF like NOBL or SDY, both because of unnecessary ETF fees and several low-quality components. This thesis has been verified with HCP as a prime example.

Recreate and adjust your own, unique dividend aristocrat portfolio. Feel free to take mine as a starting point. Use the screens you think make sense, while ensuring a competitive yield, future business growth, and sustainable income. In a few months, I’ll be looking back on how this portfolio has performed relative to SDY and NOBL. Good luck, dividend investors.