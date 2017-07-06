Tesla Excuses: Ludicrous Mode

This week hasn't been a good one for shareholders of Tesla (TSLA). Between another essential guide down of the Model 3 forecast for 2017 and a bad miss on Q2 deliveries, shares continued their pullback from all-time highs seen in the chart below. Of course, Tesla apologists will again point to production problems that the company cited in its press release. However, we're now to the point where the growing list of excuses has hit ludicrous mode.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The company came in with just over 22,000 deliveries for the period, about 2,000 units below what the Street was expecting. Tesla blamed production problems relating to 100 kWh battery packs for the delivery shortfall, claiming that the technology challenge here caused production to be 40% below demand until early June. The company also talked about building up its test drive and display fleet, as well as increasing the amount of loaners available. There are a couple of reasons why I'm not buying the latest set of excuses:

If these 100 kWh problems were so major, why didn't management tell us at the Q1 report? This isn't the first time that Tesla has talked about a problem lingering until late in the quarter, where the company didn't let us know about it while it was going on. If production was so short of demand on these vehicles for multiple months, why did the delivery estimate on Tesla's site for the 100 kWh models of both the S and X match the delivery estimate for the other battery pack models? There was never any indication on the site that the 100 kWh versions were taking longer to produce, so customers were being misled a bit. If there was such a production problem, why was the company bolstering its loaner/display/test drive fleet and not sending those cars to customers? If you have a backlog of orders, why not fill them first before sending cars to sit at sales and service centers? Tesla talked about a "substantial untapped sales potential" for the Model X. If this is such the case, why is the amount of new inventory units on the EV-CPO site greater for the X than the S in the US, Canada, and Europe? Production for the Model X was very low until just a quarter or two ago, so if there is so much sales potential, why are there many more available units than the S, which Tesla can crank out at a much higher rate? Last year, Tesla management said it would reach a production rate of 2,200 vehicles per week in Q3 2016 and 2,400 per week in 2,400. Even on a 12-week quarter, that lower amount would equal 26,400 per quarter, and Tesla fell 700 vehicles short of that amount in Q2 2017. Considering how the company is supposed to be constantly improving production, Tesla should be able to produce at least 32,000 vehicles a quarter currently.

It's also interesting to note how the company did not disclose its vehicles in transit this time around. Was that perhaps due to a fall sequentially, like we saw the huge drop from Q4 to Q1? Tesla also had some tailwinds that should have helped deliveries during Q2, between the start of South Korea deliveries and the discontinuation of the cheapest Model S version, the 60 kWh, but neither of these seemed to help in a meaningful way.

Now, the company has already hedged itself for the second half of the year, saying deliveries should be more than the first half of 2017 "provided global economic conditions do not worsen considerably". The expanded rollout to South Korea should certainly help, and we're already hearing about hundreds of Tesla vehicles ready to be sold in Dubai when that market opens for official business this month. You would think with all of the expansion that Tesla would have no problem increasing sales in the second half of 2017, unless of course, the company has a demand problem.

The end result is quite clear, and that is a very ugly Q2 period for Tesla. Not only did the company have a bad miss on deliveries but solar roof installations have also not started as planned. Over the next couple of weeks, we will see analyst estimates come down quite a bit for the quarter and the year, and it is now possible that Tesla loses $1 billion in 2017, even on a non-GAAP basis. Unfortunately, for investors, nobody seems to be buying the latest set of excuses, as Tesla shares continue to fall in Thursday's pre-market trading, now below $320.



