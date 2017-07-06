Large Oil Stockpile Decline Fails To Buoy Prices Higher

Welcome to the "what the heck" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI settled at $45.52/bbl, or up a measly 0.86% for the day.

The oil stockpile decline this week was material as 1) crude stocks fell by 6.3 million bbls from last week and remain higher year over year by 9 million bbls; 2) the total commercial oil stockpile fell by 13.4 million bbls; 3) the gasoline stockpile fell by 3.7 million bbls; and 4) the distillate stockpile fell by 1.9 million bbls.

Here's how things look on a total oil stockpile basis:

It's now below the level it was at last year. Here's another view:

Despite the blip in data we saw for the first three weeks of June, it's clear that the trend of oil stockpile rebalancing continues in earnest.

What's been frustrating for the oil bulls, however, has been the lackluster sentiment that continues to cap oil prices in the mid-$40s. One part of the reasoning could be attributed to these high-frequency weekly data that spit out extremely bullish data and extremely bearish data. Following these weekly data points results in a shift in sentiment that's not exactly justified by the fundamentals.

Take, for example, how some thought the drop in U.S. crude production last week somehow signaled a change in the growth trajectory when it was reported that Lower 48 production declined by 55k b/d. That was due to Tropical Storm Cindy as GoM production was shut-in. Similarly, some are pointing to how this week showed a 100k b/d increase in Lower 48 production, without taking into account the drop in production volume last week due to one-time factors.

Attempting to explain why oil prices did not rally on such a bullish storage report is akin to trying to forecast the future; it's not a task that will be beneficial for one's mental well-being. However, for investors, understanding that the trend is your friend is more important to understanding the context in which to judge where oil prices are headed in the future.

Global crude storage rebalancing will accelerate in the second half of 2017, and we are starting to see signs of this already taking place. The first half of 2017 saw a shift from OPEC crude storage into OECD storage, and the five-year average in OECD storage masked the incredible amount of crude dumped by OPEC in the first half. As OPEC eliminates most of its own surplus crude storage, the impact on global storage will be more pronounced in the second half.

