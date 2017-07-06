Why Western Digital Will Prevail In The Legal Battle With Toshiba Over The JV

I examine the legal position of Western Digital: it is unassailable, despite Toshiba’s desperate legal manoeuvres that emanate directly from its beleaguered financial situation. WDC is a strong buy.

In this article, I review the legal grounding of the Flash Ventures JV initiated 17 years ago between SanDisk and Toshiba.

In an article a week ago, I outlined why Western Digital Will Not Rest until Their Flash JV Is Acquired from Distressed Toshiba.

In the future of Western Digital (WDC), it is difficult to overemphasise the importance of their JV with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). Collectively termed Flash Ventures, the term appears 112 times in their 150 page 2016 Annual Report. WDC currently owns 49.9% of the entity formed in 2006, and Toshiba Corporation owns the remaining 50.1%.

WDC will prevail at the California court ruling on July 14th, paving the way for a prompt acquisition of FV. The appeal of WDC is irresistible today, a combination of its current PE and the promising memory storage outlook.

The critical nature of the FV is explicitly stated in a recent court submission to the Supreme Court of California, Declaration of Mark P Long, WDC’s CFO, in support of a SanDisk’s Motion for a preliminary injunction (retrieve by contacting WDC Investor Relations):

A major reason for the acquisition of SanDisk in May 2016 was its highly successful collaboration with Toshiba…the JV’s are worth billions of dollars…over the past 17 years SanDisk has made investments exceeding $13bn…the FV supply over 35% of the global supply of NAND flash memory.

What is the legal basis for WDC’s rights over Flash Ventures (FV)?

These are adequately covered in WDC’s submission to the INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION, dated June 14 (here again please retrieve by contacting WDC Investor Relations), “to remedy Toshiba’s breaches of its agreements with SanDisk prohibiting the transfer of Toshiba’s joint venture interests without SanDisk’s prior consent and to prevent Toshiba from further breaching these agreements.”

While the SanDisk–Toshiba Joint Ventures have been extremely successful, many joint ventures fail due to a lack of commitment, capability, or sustained alignment of the parties. It is for this reason that most joint venture arrangements contain strict anti-transfer provisions, and the agreements that govern the SanDisk–Toshiba Joint Ventures are no exception: The tightly integrated suite of equity interests and agreements constituting the Joint Ventures – including operating agreements, master governance agreements, lease agreements, research and development agreements, intellectual property licenses, foundry agreements, and others – individually and collectively prohibit either party from transferring any interests in the JVs to a third party either directly or indirectly, without the other’s prior consent, except, in some cases, pursuant to a change of control at the highest level of the corporate chain. Toshiba is attempting to foist upon SanDisk a new partner by conducting an open auction to sell Toshiba’s JV interests. However, SanDisk’s consent is required for Toshiba’s planned sale of its JV interests, and Toshiba is refusing to honour its obligations under the JV agreements. The anti-transfer provisions are clear and unambiguous, and Toshiba cannot evade them.

Within the legal documents there is an elaborate explanation of how Toshiba attempted to transfer the FV to a new entity, Toshiba Memory Company, for the purposes of then transferring those interests to a third party through a public auction. Without having a legal background, this ploy is entirely without merit (may I say hilarious in non-legalese), in a desperate attempt to breach SanDisk’s enshrined rights in FV, by creating a new entity which (miraculously!) would not uphold the detailed and strict JV provisions.

The JV Agreements Contain Strict Anti-Transfer Provisions

From a legal submission called “Plaintiff SanDisk's Memorandum ISO Preliminary Injunction” which may be retrieved by contacting WDC Investor Relations, The JV Agreements protect SanDisk and Toshiba from being forced into a relationship with parties against their will. The Master Agreements, which are governed by California law, provide: Except as otherwise expressly permitted by the [Operating Agreement] and this Agreement, [each Party] shall not Transfer or permit any of its Affiliates to Transfer all or any portion of its [JV] Shares (or all or any portion of its interest in any Affiliate through which it beneficially owns its [JV] Shares), to any Person without the consent of the other Party.

Why did WDC file the injunction in California?

The answers simple: The JV Agreements provide that disputes that cannot be resolved by a dispute resolution process must be settled by binding arbitration in San Francisco, California under the rules of the ICC. SanDisk initiated an arbitration with the ICC on May 15, 2017, and filed an amended arbitration request on June 14. The date for hearing is set for July 14th. I expect a swift resolution based on the clear merits above and the injunction to prevent the sale to be granted, probably on that very day. For the acutely legal-minded, an excerpt of the relevant case law:

See Chateau Chamberay Homeowners Ass’n v. Associated Int’l Ins. Co. (2001) 90 Cal.App.4th 335, 345 (noting that California law imposes on each party to a contract an implied duty of good faith and fair dealing). Good faith performance of a contract emphasizes “faithfulness to an agreed common purpose and consistency with the justified expectations of the other party,” and while “a complete catalogue of types of bad faith is impossible, [it includes] evasion of the spirit of the bargain.”

Toshiba’s desperate manoeuvres may well lead to a forced sale to WDC

In my opinion, Toshiba’s desperate legal wrangling may prove highly detrimental to their interests. They have gone as far as to lock WDC employees out of their joint FAB in Japan.

On June 3, 2017, Toshiba’s breach ripened into an Event of Default, entitling SanDisk to buy-out rights under the terms set forth in Section 10.4(A) of the Operating Agreements… if a breach of the anti-transfer provisions of the Master Agreements or Operating Agreements were left uncured for 60 days, an “Event of Default” would occur.

My reading of the above is that 60 days after the breach (or around August 3 2017), WDC could charge for a default and force the purchase of the Joint Venture at Book Value! This is a dangerous game Toshiba is playing. According to fellow SA contributor JP Research, the book value is around $1bn, a mere fraction of the touted $20bn.

Conclusion

On 27 June, WDC has also presented a new bid, coupled with Private Equity firm KKR, giving Toshiba the opportunity of debt financing. This statement from the above press release is key:

“Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a sale as part of the resubmitted bid, the U.S. firm said in a brief statement on Tuesday.”

Although details are not firm on the above announcement, my interpretation is that WDC is willing to take on a debt facility from KKR to facilitate an expeditious sale of FV. This debt will fund the purchase of FV, and WDC will later pursue an equity raising to optimise the financial structure. This would circumvent the SEC hurdles on issuing new equity currently. Problem solved: Toshiba gets much needed cash immediately, WDC issues new debt provided by KKR and commits to a secondary equity issue in the near future.

I have the highest conviction that WDC will prevail, probably as soon as 14th July, when the Supreme Court in San Francisco judges the injunction. The valuation of WDC today, based on $12 EPS for Calendar 2017 sits at 7.5X, or less than half the Market PE.

There is little doubt on the outlook for NAND, where WDC, after the consummation of the JV, will be leading supplier with +35% market share of a highly attractive global NAND memory market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.