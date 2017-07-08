PRO Weekly Digest: Hands-On Value Investing With Zander Rosenbluth

Examples of hands-on value investing, why micro/small cap is the place to look for deep value and a key theme for short ideas are topics discussed.

Zander Rosenbluth is a long/short equity research analyst at Lone Star Value Management. Lone Star Value is a long/short equity investment fund focused on long-term investing in deeply undervalued public securities that creates value through a hands-on approach. We emailed with Zander about how best to use Twitter, finding a rare “deep value growth” stock and the most attractive sector to deploy capital.

Seeking Alpha: Can you give examples of current or previous positions in which the fund you work at took a hands-on approach to value investing? What does hands-on mean from a practical standpoint in terms of capital structure or operational improvements, etc.?

Zander Rosenbluth: When taking a hands-on approach to value investing, Lone Star Value (LSV) seeks high-quality businesses that are often run by management teams and Boards that are poor operators and capital allocators. These types of situations often result in frustrated shareholders and a stock price trading meaningfully below a company’s net asset value. For example, two companies where we have taken a hands-on approach are Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

With regard to Digirad, the company had a history of excessive expenditures and poor financial and operating performance, which caused the stock to trade at a material discount to its net asset value. Following friendly discussions, our CEO, Jeff Eberwein, was added to the Board and was named Chairman less than a year later. With a reconstituted Board and strategic changes, Digirad was able to significantly enhance shareholder value by improving operating and financial performance, generating positive free cash flow, repurchasing shares, and paying out a dividend. A major initiative the new Board undertook to unlock shareholder value was to eliminate high R&D and support costs for the camera manufacturing business. In addition, the manufacturing process was outsourced to focus on the more profitable services business. Despite significant cost reductions, fewer employees, and outsourced manufacturing, camera sales increased significantly with the new strategy. Following these improvements, DRAD was able to make a transformative acquisition (DMS Health Technologies) at a multiple of 3x EBITDA, which was highly accretive for DRAD shareholders. DMS had higher gross margins, revenues, operating income, and EBITDA than DRAD’s legacy business.

Another example where we took a hands-on approach is Callon Petroleum. CPE had a long history of destroying shareholder value, a high cost of capital, and poor corporate governance causing it to trade at a material discount to its net asset value and its peer group. We released what we believed to be a business plan that would maximize shareholder value if implemented. The plan included restricting the company from making any acquisitions outside the Permian Basin, ceasing dilutive equity and high-yield debt offerings, and lowering CPE’s cost of capital by seeking a revolving credit facility to replace its outstanding 13% high yield notes. CPE eventually added three nominees to its Board (who were proposed by LSV) and changed its strategy, which led to improved operating and financial performance. These initiatives ultimately resulted in a significant return for shareholders.

SA: As you look for deep value ideas, where are you finding opportunities with the market near all-time highs and a record number of managers saying equities are overvalued?

ZR: I’m in the camp that the equity market is overvalued, or at least fully valued for the time being. As a result, I have found the current conditions a bit easier to navigate for short ideas in the broader market than for longs or value opportunities. The one place I’m finding deep value ideas are in the micro/small-cap space where many companies have not felt the effects of the massive inflows to passive funds and indexing. While this has been a great environment to look for short candidates, I’m waiting for a correction in the broader market before I enter into any larger long positions. In my opinion, from a risk reward perspective in the broader market, I see far more risk to the downside at this point in time than I do to the upside. Full disclosure…I’m more of bottoms-up investor and individual stock picker than a markets kind of guy. In other words, I don’t buy or short market indices, rather I buy and short individual companies. That being said, I don’t believe that Graham & Dodd bottoms-up value investors should simply ignore top-down fundamentals and broader market and macro trends. While I haven’t agreed with Warren Buffett regarding some of his recent investment decisions, he recently made a great investing analogy in his recent HBO documentary where he summed up value investing in only a way few can. WB referenced Ted Williams’ book “The Science of Hitting,” in which he highlighted “the Kid’s” mentality of knowing your sweet spot. WB went on to explain “If [Ted] waited for the pitch that was really in his sweet spot, he would bat .400, but if he had to swing at something on the lower corner, he would probably bat .235.” The beauty of being an investor and not a baseball player is that there are no balls and strikes. You can watch hundreds of ideas pass you, but you can wait to take a swing at the right stocks (or the pitches) that you think are right in your sweet spot.

If I had to deploy capital in one sector today, it would be in the energy sector, specifically E&P companies (ex-offshore drillers). One of the main factors for this is the market sentiment dramatizing the effect OPEC and U.S. production has on global supply. I think a key rule of investing is to always keep things in perspective and be able to distinguish between fundamentals and market sentiment. On that note…for those concerned about a further supply glut when the OPEC cuts expire and U.S. shale producers continue to grow production, just remember that OPEC and North American oil production accounts for only 55-60% of global production.

SA: On the flip side, what do you look for in a short idea? Are there any particular industries that have more short opportunities or is it just stock specific?

ZR: As I mentioned earlier, I’m more of a stock picker/bottoms-up investor than a sector or markets kind of guy. While my shorts are more company specific, there are some themes amongst some of my short ideas. For example, I have done a lot of work on companies that use in-house financing units to artificially inflate the top and bottom line. Some of these companies include Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Snap-on, Inc. (NYSE:SNA), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), etc. To be more sector specific, I have been quite bearish on malls and brick and mortar retail, and I don’t see any signs of a rebound in the near future. In addition, I’m bearish on many parts of the auto industry, from used car dealers to manufacturers to lenders to auto parts makers (I believe that the thesis of increasing repairs/demand for parts due to declining used vehicle values is incorrect due to the fact that repair costs increase as a vehicle ages). In my opinion, consumer preferences will shift to purchasing a newer vehicle rather than paying higher repair costs (see ORLY results from July 5th…demand weakened considerably during the months of May and June). While many might disagree, that’s one of my favorite aspects of investing (and more specifically short-selling). As the great Jim Grant said: “Successful investing is about having people agree with you…later.”

SA: What are your thoughts on the AMZN acquisition of WFM? Are there opportunities to go long or short any of the companies impacted by this?

ZR: I have liked AMZN for a long time and have been a long-term buyer. I would wait for a pullback to take a position, though. I think the WFM acquisition was a very smart move by Bezos. While I believe a bidding war is certainly possible, I still think WFM could benefit most under the AMZN ecosystem. Given WFM’s brand value as a high-end grocer, AMZN should be able to implement a higher margin strategy, while WFM stores could act as distribution centers of sorts for the AmazonFresh delivery service in more suburban areas. In more urban areas, WFM already uses Instacart as an online delivery service, but it remains somewhat unclear with what will happen to Instacart in the AMZN/WFM deal (WFM owns an equity stake in Instacart and signed a five-year delivery contract with WFM in 2016). Important to note that WFM reportedly only accounts for less than 10% of Instacart’s revenue. For perspective, Instacart has numerous other contracts with retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Wegmans, Fairway (NASDAQ:FWM), CVS (NYSE:CVS), ACME, Petco, and many others.

Despite the potential game changing nature of the AMZN/WFM deal, I do believe that industry concerns and pressures on other grocers are slightly exaggerated in the short to medium term. One situation that interests me is Kroger (NYSE:KR). I think the sell-off was a little overdone after the AMZN/WFM announcement. It didn’t help that the day before the announcement that KR warned of an industry wide price war and lowered its 2017 EPS guidance. While some of KR’s concerns surrounding profit margins are certainly valid, Kroger still expects positive SSS growth for 2017. Kroger’s management team isn’t silly either…in fact, the CEO warned of industry consolidation the day before the AMZN/WFM deal was announced. Kroger’s management team has a pretty solid operating track record as well, having only missed EPS estimates once since Q3 2012. While the industry is certainly changing, Kroger has already been pushing its own digital initiatives (i.e. investments in Express Lane and ClickList, in addition to a recent partnership with Uber) and might already know the grocery delivery game better than AMZN. I think we’re a solid 3-5 years out before Kroger starts to see any effects of the AMZN/WFM deal (if we’re to see any at all). That said, I do believe a small position in Kroger's shares is a worthwhile gamble in the medium-term, especially at these discount prices. One other name I like after the AMZN/WFM announcement sell-off is Costco.

SA: Can you discuss your SNOA thesis from how you found it, the mispricing, valuation and catalysts?

ZR: SNOA was a name I stumbled upon while conducting a routine deep value screen. However, as I began to do a little due diligence on SNOA, it had not yet filed a 10-Q that reflected a cash balance for a recent $20 million asset sale. While at first glance SNOA looked inexpensive (less than 1x EV/Revenue in a 3x-5x multiple industry) for a growing company with relatively safe and FDA approved dermatology products, it wasn’t until later that I discovered the stock was trading at approximately cash/share, on top of sales and prescriptions growing double digits and trading less than 1x revenue. It was the closest thing I’ve seen to a “deep value growth” stock, which I’m often skeptical of and find too good to be true. SNOA’s CEO and CFO agreed to a meeting with me and I quickly found out that the company was no mirage. We discussed everything from SNOA’s products, the business model, why management thought the stock yielded such a low valuation, what initiatives the company was undertaking to unlock shareholder value, and how it planned on building a larger shareholder base. I immediately became hooked on the name and have been following it closely since that meeting last year. Although SNOA has appreciated ~40% since I became involved, I still believe the best is yet to come.

SA: You're vocal on FinTwit (the financial corner of Twitter) - is the goal here to get your ideas out there or are there other motivations?

ZR: Twitter is an incredibly useful resource. I initially used it as a networking platform and secondary research tool. In all honesty, I never intended for Twitter to be a platform to get my ideas out there…it sort of just happened as I began to build a follower base. The best thing about the FinTwit community is that it’s full of endless information and opinions, it’s a great gauge of sentiment, and provides a platform to engage with some of the best and brightest minds in the business. It’s great for idea sharing and the occasional entertainment of “trolls” bashing your thesis without any evidence to the contrary. However, all jokes aside, I do love having honest and open debates and playing devil’s advocate with others in the FinTwit community. Most of my tweeting is related to short positions because Twitter provides a platform for myself and other investors to point out what we believe are market inefficiencies (i.e. Signet (SIG) and its use of credit to inflate earnings). The thesis started to catch on and then it creates a snowball effect both on and offline. I also primarily stick to short ideas on Twitter for internal compliance reasons. Short ideas also seem to generate the highest levels of engagement and debate amongst users. I wonder why that is…

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

ZR: My highest conviction ideas remain short Signet and long Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. One other high conviction long I have is the Madison Square Garden Company (NASDAQ:MSG).

