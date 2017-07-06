Concerns Over Production Growth Caps Bullish Power Burn Runs

Lower 48 production growth trajectory will be the most important variable to follow over the next several months.

There is bearish concern that surplus storage in the south-central region will provide ample supplies for cooling demand over the summer and push storage to a five-year surplus.

Welcome to the "concern" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

In the first half of 2017, Lower 48 production disappointed to the downside, leaving traders questioning whether production growth will really recover in earnest (see chart below):

Source: HFI Research

At the start of July, two things happened to shift sentiment in the natural gas community. One, July Lower 48 production has averaged above 72 Bcf/d so far, leaving many wondering if the second half will see production growth outpace expectations. Two, disappointing power burn demand meant prices needed to move lower to incentivize more power demand.

Today offered a glimpse as to what might change the natural gas community's sentiment as production fell off by over 1 bcf/d, while power burn is just below 35 Bcf/d -- a YTD high. Although today's estimates could get revised tomorrow, the traders we spoke to referred to the recent fundamentals as "the market testing the limits."

One bearish cause for concern in the natural gas community is that the south-central region is currently sitting at a large inventory surplus to the five-year average. The argument from some bearish natural gas vendors is that with this surplus inventory, the regional gas glut can support the summer cooling demand while still allowing October EOS to finish at a five-year surplus. Consensus estimates for EOS (ICE settlement report) have also been shifting to the bearish side with EOS sitting at 3.863 Tcf, up from 3.82 Tcf just two weeks ago and up from 3.7 Tcf two months ago.

For everyone who follows natural gas, the most important variable to follow over the next several months will be natural gas production growth. Weather will dictate short-term price changes, but for those who care about the longer-term outlook, production growth will be the only variable one should follow as the pace of growth will determine how 2018 supply and demand fundamentals are set up.

