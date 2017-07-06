Boeing 787 NMA Won't Work

In previous articles I had a look at the NMA and I view this aircraft as one of Boeing’s (BA) most important developments for the coming years, which could give the jet maker and its investors a big advantage. In an article that seems to have missed the target audience, I had a look at what we know about Boeing’s NMA aircraft. While it seems pretty clear that this will be an all-new aircraft that will make use of proven technologies, some – including the CEO of Qatar Airways – still think that the Boeing 787-8 is the perfect base for the NMA aircraft. I beg to differ and in this article, I will explain why.

A quick recap on the NMA

The New Midsize Aircraft aims to fill the gap between the Boeing 787-8 on the upper side of Boeing’s commercial airplanes product line up and the Boeing 737 MAX 10 on the lower side of that line up. The aircraft family will consist of 2 members, which will be a morph of the capabilities of the current Boeing 767. One aircraft, which I will call the NMA-2 for now, will carry 270 passengers and fly roughly 4,000 nautical miles while a smaller version, the NMA-1, will fly 5,200 nautical miles with 220 passengers.

What customers want

From the slide, presented at the Paris Air Show, it can clearly be see that there is demand for a mid-market aircraft with a preference for Boeing as the manufacturer. We see some very clear requirements as a seating capacity that should not be higher than 250 seats with a range of less than 5,000 nautical miles. This would capture most of the airlines interested in the NMA. We also see that airlines know what they want the aircraft to burn; 5 gallons per block hour per seat would translate roughly to 2.2 liters per 100 passenger-km, which is in line with the efficiency of single aisle aircraft on short sector flights.

Some still believe in the Boeing 787-8 as the NMA base. If we are going to look at which boxes the -8 ticks, we see that only the seat range and material choice fits the NMA profile. The Boeing 787-8 carries 240 seats, while the Boeing 787-9 with is stretched fuselage carries 290 passengers. So, in terms of capacity in the cabin there is no problem. In terms of range, the Boeing 787 is too much aircraft with a range more than 7,000 nautical miles. So, it clearly doesn’t check that box on the score card. Also in terms of efficiency the Boeing 787-8 will not to do the trick for Boeing with fuel burn figures of 2.5-2.8 liters per 100 passenger-kilometer. The cargo capacity of the Boeing 787-8 also is too much for what airlines are requiring. The Boeing 787-8 offers 124.5 cubic meters of cargo capacity, while only 79 cubic meters is required. The fuselage is likely one of the reasons the Boeing 787-8 is unfit for the job: The aircraft allows for 9-abreast seating and 160% of the desired cargo capacity.

The penalty that the -8 pays is in the form of increased drag. The fuselage has a width of 5.77 meters compared to 5.03 meters and 3.95 meters for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321. The drag coming from the fuselage roughly scales with the wetted area. If we model the fuselage as simple cylinders we see the that the cylindrical area of the Boeing 787-8 is almost twice that of the A321, which will of course increase the drag profile of the aircraft.

When it comes to materials, the Boeing 787 does check the boxes on the scorecard, but all with all the range and capacity the aircraft has been optimized for make the -8 ‘too much aircraft’ to fit the NMA profile.

Scaling

Next to the drag, another problem of the Boeing 787 as an NMA is the weight. One thing that I often hear when people want to justify the use of the Boeing 787-8 as the NMA is that you just take out the long-range capability of the Boeing 787-8, which should save weight. The truth is that there is no such thing as ‘taking out the long-range capability’. You can size down a fuel tank, but it is not going to save the thousands of kilograms required to make the Boeing 787-8 NMA fit. Aircraft are designed for a certain mission profile, that means that each part and system is designed for that profile. If you want to take out the long-range capability you have to redesign each part to meet the new design point. This is equivalent to redesigning the entire aircraft. So, scaling is something that does sound nice, but it doesn’t work… it is more of a theoretical approach than a practical and realistic one. There simply is no such thing as taking out the long-range capability, if that were possible Boeing would have already brought a 787-like single aisle aircraft and studying a Boeing 777X based on the 787. The reality is that aircraft design is not a matter of scaling aircraft X up or down to get a new aircraft Y that handles a different mission profile.

If we take the theoretical approach anyways and proceed to scale the 120,000 kg Boeing 787 up and down to check the weights of the NMA-1 and NMA-2, the NMA-1 would roughly weigh 77.400 kg while the NMA-2 would weigh around 81,665 kg. That means that on paper it is possible to scale down, but in reality, it is going to be redesigning instead of scaling, where the theoretical approach sketches a picture that is too rosy.

How difficult it is to make an existing aircraft fit for a vastly different mission profile is best demonstrated with the Boeing 787-3. Boeing proposed this aircraft for the Japanese domestic market with typical seating 290-330 with a range of up to 3,000 nautical miles. In this design, Boeing only managed to cut the weight by 7.5-10 metric tons, which shows how difficult it is to cut weight from an existing design and how limited those weight savings are in comparison to the weight savings that are often desired. What we should not forget are the weights of the aircraft that currently are active in the market spot or are close to the middle of the market.

The Boeing 767 has an empty weight of 80-86 metric tons, while the Boeing 757 has empty weights of 58 tons and Airbus has the A321neo at 50.8 tons. A Boeing NMA-2, obtained from scaling, would weigh roughly the same as a Boeing 767 and with 4 decades between the NMA and the Boeing 767, it is unlikely that airlines would be signing for an aircraft that saves almost no weight compared to the 767.

Conclusion

I see no possibility for the Boeing 787 to function as a base for the NMA, the weight savings that Boeing sketched for the Boeing 787-3 almost a decade ago show how much of the weight is actually locked and cannot be changed.

Technologies from the Boeing 787 will likely be harvested, but the Boeing 787 is too much airplane to fit the NMA profile efficiently. Even scaling down the design, which in practice would be equivalent to redesigning while limiting the design freedom, would not lead to a design that meets customer requirements. I think Boeing is making the correct decision by studying the NMA and the company is well aware that the NMA is not an aircraft that should be the cheapest solution, as we see with the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 777X, but it should be the aircraft that puts Boeing in the efficiency spot that Airbus cannot easily reach.

