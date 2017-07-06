ShiftPixy: The Most Promising Reg A+ IPO Yet

ShiftPixy (PIXY), a “HR and Technology solution for the gig economy” IPO’d on June 30th under the new Reg A+ IPO system designed for smaller cap companies. Working with a micro-cap myself, I have personal knowledge that trying to get a listing is no easy task. I’m sure for many micro-caps in a similar position, anything designed to ease the regulatory and financial burden is a welcome boost to accessing the US equity markets.

It appears with strong industry support, underwriters such as W.R Hambrecht which has already decided to style itself as a Reg A+ specialist appear to be highly incentivized to make sure these initial IPOs are a success. The idea naturally being that as other micro-caps consider going public, they will take this particular route as it becomes a more and more proven path towards a less-hassle filled equity raise.

As such, both previous Reg A+ IPOs have been an unqualified success for initial investors. Myomo (MYO); the very first to IPO on June 12 is a rather innovative purveyor of robotic arms (anyone who has experienced or knows of friends and relatives with neuromuscular arm conditions will appreciate any advance or innovation in this direction).

Figure 1 The MyoPro arm

Offered at $7.50 to initial IPO investors it peaked at $23.20 (a solid ~300%+ gain on 19 June and is currently at $10.20, a still substantial 36% gain for long term investors.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM), an electric and hybrid drive train manufacturer was the second to list and initially offered at $5 to investors fortunate enough to participate in the initial IPO. ADOM closed at $7.25 on the first day (June 15) and is currently at the time of writing $16.70. This represents a 334% gain to IPO investors and a still very impressive ~233% gain to day 1 participants.

This brings us to the third IPO, ShiftPixy which was initially offered at $6. It closed at $7.90 on Day 1 (30 June) and as of the time of writing stands at ~$8.30. This represents a decent 38% increase over the IPO price but is still not yet comparable to the successes of ADOM and MYO.

This represents a potential opportunity to both swing traders and long-term position investors for a few compelling reasons.

PIXY is experiencing substantial revenue growth, it is scaling at speed with a management actively seeking for it to expand into new markets– With revenue expected to double over the coming year, this ordinarily represents a substantial claim to make from management. However, it can be seen how this may be achieved as ShiftPixy is likely to use part of the IPO proceeds to expand into new US regional markets. Currently based on Southern California and Arizona, its IPO document states is seeking to move into dense urban markets such as New York, Chicago, Dallas and elsewhere. WR Hambrecht appear to have competitively priced the IPO so it will pop and encourage other micro-caps to follow suit - As Forbes states, “the group made a full court press and squeezed their margins to make room for their broker-dealer syndicate members, apparently taking the long view that success here will translate into more transaction as Reg A+ gets into stride.” This view has more credence when it is factored in that the prior IPOs MYO and ADOM have both settled at a far higher level than their IPO prices. ShiftPixy has been described as ‘Uber-like” for temporary employees – This of course may currently seem like hyperbole but it is not necessarily far off the mark. Taxi services have been around for a century plus. However, how Uber changed the paradigm was through using modern technology to turn ordering a taxi into an almost gamified experience with mobile apps, user ratings and ease-of-purchase. ShiftPixy appears to be following suit by taking the rather cut-throat world of recruitment agencies and using modern apps to in Zacks words create a “Match.com” like experience. For millennial workers, the ease with which they will be able to engage in shift work around their lifestyles has to be considered a positive. For this reason, I would expect ShiftPixy to continue to grow strongly provided it can execute effectively on its app under development.

Figure 2 The ShiftPixy app (currently under development)

For these three core reasons, I have decided to go long PIXY. While I am ordinarily a daytrader, I have chosen to take a substantial holding and keep it until the price suitably rises into the high teens or beyond. My personal time frame considering other Reg A+ stock performances is to expect this to happen over the coming days and weeks. Of course, as with all investments, please do your own due diligence. As a daytrader, my risk-tolerance is substantially higher than longer term investors so my position cannot be considered an endorsement of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.