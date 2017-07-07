Cotton: A Soft Landing After A Hard Fall

Cotton trades on the Intercontinental Exchange as one of the commodities in the soft commodities sector. Like many other staples, cotton is a fiber that most people on earth come in contact with on a daily basis. Aside from those who live in nudist colonies, or in areas of the world where clothing is optional, most of us are currently wearing at least one garment that contains cotton.

Cotton has a long history as a political commodity. The fiber was at the heart of the civil war in the U.S. Slavery on Southern plantations was the central platform of the Confederate government that fought a losing battle against the North. “King Cotton” was a slogan Southern politicians used to explain the reasons for economic independence after succession from the Union. In India, cotton was at the center of Gandhi’s struggle for independence from England. Passive resistance and homespun clothing resulted in independence.

As an agricultural commodity, each year, the global cotton crop depends on the weather around the world. Therefore, as cotton is as fickle as the weather, it tends to be a highly volatile commodity.

Cotton is a very volatile commodity

Since 1972, the price range in the cotton futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange has ranged from a low of 26.44 cents in 1972 to $2.27 per pound in 2011. However, before 2010, the price of the fiber never exceeded $1.1720 per pound. Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, quarterly historical volatility traded above the 50% level in the early 1970s and 2011 through 2013 but the average tends to range from 20%-30%.

In 2011, a shortage of the fiber because of poor weather conditions in the main growing countries around the world led to the fiber’s ascent to a record high level. China, India, and the United States are the world’s leading cotton producing nations, and together with Pakistan, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Australia the seven countries provide over 90% of the world’s cotton crop each year. The U.S. is the leading exporter of the fiber with shipments abroad totaling an average of seven times that of the second-largest exporter, Australia. The world’s leading consumers are China, India, and Pakistan. In many of the garments we wear each day, the tags indicate they come from one of these countries.

The rally to all-time highs in 2011 at $2.27 per pound caught many in the cotton industry by surprise. In China and other manufacturing countries, cheaper synthetic fibers replaced cotton during the period of high prices which led to a severe downturn in demand. As a result, the price fell from the highs in March of that year to under $1 per pound by July. In just four months, the price of cotton tanked. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, cotton reached its most recent low in March 2016 at 55.66 cents per pound. The fiber then climbed steadily until May 15, 2017, and the price recovered to 87.18 cents per pound, over 30 cents off the lows just fourteen months earlier. As the price rose, open interest in the futures market moved progressively higher. Rising price alongside increasing open interest tends to provide technical validation for an upward price trend.

A sharp rally in mid-May and a brutal selloff

After moving higher since a selloff in August 2016, cotton continued to make higher lows and higher highs until it spiked higher in the middle of May. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the fiber was trading below 74 cents per pound in early April, and it took off to the upside hitting 87.18 on May 15. Cotton then spent the next month correcting to the downside, reaching a low of 70.68 cents during the week of June 19 on the active month ICE futures contract. The cotton market had been in backwardation so as July futures rolled to December, the price on the new active futures contract fell below the 70 cents per pound level. Source: ICE

As the forward curve of cotton futures prices indicates, while July futures had recovered to 75.01 cents per pound as of the close of business on July 6, 2017, October futures were trading at 69.47 cents, and the active month December contract was still at the 68.35 cents level. The sharp rally that reached its peak in the middle of May gave way to a brutal selloff that took the price of the fiber over 20 cents per pound lower in the December futures which traded down to lows of 66.15 cents on June 26.

Inventory declines are likely to pick up steam at under 70 cents per pound

One of the reasons that cotton has been moving to the upside since the March 2016 lows is that inventories have been declining as production slowed because of such the low price level for the fiber. Inventories skyrocketed after the price reached its record level in 2011 as production increased to take advantage of the high price consumers were paying for bales of cotton. At their height in 2016, inventories in the United States were so high that there was enough cotton available in storage facilities to manufacture at least two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on earth. However, as the price declined, demand increased and with the slowdown in output, the price began to rise, and inventories fell. The first price spike to the upside came in August 2016.

May action looks a lot like August 2016

Cotton began its correction from lows in March 2016 when the price of the fiber hit 55.66 cents per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price rose from 62.92 cents per pound during the week of July 5 to highs of 77.80 during the first week of August. A correction followed the rally of 23.6% that took nearby cotton futures back down to 65.22 cents or 16.2% lower, in late August. As a result of the most receive corrective price action, the backwardated December futures were able to remain above this level of critical support as they only fell to 66.15 cents per pound.

The most recent rally that took the futures from 73.35 cents during the week of April 10 to highs of 87.18 cents on May 15 was a smaller move on a percentage basis of 18.9%. On the downside, July cotton futures fell to lows of 70.68 cents, a decline of 18.9% which was slightly higher on a percentage basis than the move to then downside in August 2016.

Cotton can be a very volatile commodity at times. However, the bullish price pattern in the fiber seems to have remained intact as the price action respected the critical support level at 65.22 cents per pound which now stands as a line in the sand for the futures price direction of the December cotton futures contract.

Buying scale down in the fiber could offer a very profitable potential

I was bullish on the prospects for the cotton market in late 2016 and throughout most of 2017. My price target was 80 cents per pound, and the futures easily reached that level and surpassed it in the middle of May. However, now that the price of December futures has declined below the 70 cents level, I am once again looking for cotton to work its way higher over the months ahead. Moreover, the recent decline in open interest during the price correction does not provide technical validation for a bearish trend in the price of the fiber. Open interest declined from over 280,000 contracts in March 2017 to recent lows of 199,256 contracts on June 23 after the price plunge.

I believe that buying cotton below 70 cents per pound on the December futures contract is likely to offer a profitable result, but I will only buy and add to positions during periods of price weakness in the fiber. My new target on the upside is a higher high in the cotton futures market and believe that the next move to the upside could challenge the 90 cents per pound level sometime in 2018. Of course, any problems with the 2017 cotton crop could cause a rally sooner rather than later as weather and growing conditions will be the primary driver of the path of least resistance for the price of the fiber.

Based on the price action in the cotton futures market since the March 2016 lows and recent highs in the middle of May 2017, it looks to me like after a hard fall from the May 15 highs, cotton has been displaying all the characteristics of a soft landing that will lead to a price recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.