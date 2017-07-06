Why I Just Doubled Down On This 7.6%-Yielding Top Shelf Healthcare REIT

Shares are far from being expensive, selling for less than 10x run-rate AFFO.

Low amount of lease expirations and stable AFFO payout ratio were key reasons for me to double down on Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) offers long-term-minded income investors an appealing combination of operational stability and income/dividend growth. The healthcare REIT is poised to profit from a continuously aging population and has built a strong real estate portfolio that will deliver FFO growth for decades to come. Importantly, Omega Healthcare Investors’ management is committed to raising its dividend every quarter, and the healthcare REIT’s shares are far from being overpriced.

Growth in senior-related healthcare spending is one of the biggest trends of our time. The population is aging rapidly, meaning that a larger share of the population will depend on skilled-nursing facilities and senior-living communities in the future. The 85+ age cohort (the age cohort that is most likely to require skilled-nursing facilities) is expected to see significant growth over the next couple of decades, significantly improving the supply/demand balance for healthcare REITs such as Omega Healthcare Investors that are aggressively investing in capacity growth.

As a result, the prospect for SNF occupancy rates looks healthy - to say the least.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

But one doesn’t have to look too far into the future to see that Omega Healthcare Investors will profit from a growing 85+ age cohort and favorable supply/demand characteristics.

Omega Healthcare Investors has consistently beaten the industry occupancy rate in the last eight years. Above-average occupancy rates are a reflection of Omega Healthcare Investors’ high property quality and management skills. Limited supply in a fragmented healthcare REIT sector favor the best companies and tilt the odds in favor of continued FFO and dividend growth.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Lease Risks Are Minimal

When it comes to income investing it is always good to take a look at a REIT’s lease schedule in order to identify any possible cash flow risks. In a nutshell, a high percentage of near term lease expirations could spell trouble in case the REIT doesn’t succeed in re-leasing its properties. As a result, REITs with a low amount of leases expiring are preferred choices for income investors that take lease and cash flow risks (and, therefore, dividend safety) into consideration.

Fortunately, Omega Healthcare Investors has a very low amount of lease expirations until 2026 (the largest amount of lease expirations occurs only in 2022), protecting income investors from unwelcome surprises.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Stable AFFO Payout Ratio Major Reason To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors For A DGI Portfolio

One of the things that attracts me the most to Omega Healthcare Investors is that the healthcare REIT has a stable AFFO payout ratio. Stable payout ratios occur when REITs grow their dividends in lockstep with growing funds from operations. In the case of Omega Healthcare Investors, the AFFO payout ratio averaged 70 percent in the last seven quarters (ranging from 67-72 percent) and the FFO payout ratio, naturally a bit more volatile, averaged 74 percent (range: 67-86 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Omega Healthcare Investors?

A reasonably low amount considering what the healthcare REIT brings to the table. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors costs income investors 9.6x Q1-17 run-rate adjusted funds from operations while shares yield 7.62 percent.

Your Takeaway

I am happy and comfortable doubling down on Omega Healthcare Investors at today’s price point.

Omega Healthcare Investors combines a lot of things that income investors are looking for: attractive long-term industry fundamentals (limited supply, long-term demand growth due to irreversible change in demographics), above-industry occupancy rates, and a low amount of lease expirations protecting future cash flow and shareholder dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors has a rather stable AFFO payout ratio and is committed to raising its quarterly dividend by $0.01/share each quarter. Last but not least, Omega Healthcare Investors’ shares sell for a very reasonable price based on run-rate AFFO. Buy for income and long-term capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.