Staples - No Need to Tender

Staples: Voting "Yes" or "No" matters

Sycamore Partners has agreed to acquire Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) for $10.25 a share, but is it fair? The offer at an ~20% premium to the pre-speculation price represents an approximate 5.3x EBITDA multiple. Neither the premium or multiple are spectacular. Based on our analysis, buying SPLS voting against the deal could provide attractive return potential in its own right.

Barron's recently ran an article quoting a large shareholders who views the deal unfavorably:

'How is this in the best interests of shareholders?' asks Richard Pzena, the CEO of Pzena Investment Management in New York. His firm was the fourth-largest Staples holder at the end of March with 31 million shares, a nearly 5% stake in the office supplies retailer. 'Based on what we know so far, we're likely to vote against it.'

Understanding the Business Vs. Market Sentiment

What is Staples? If you think it's the local big box office supply store where you buy paper or print cartridges, you only get a C+. Most of the business is actually business-to-business delivery to office/corporate clients who tend to be sticky, service oriented and generate significant free cash flow. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not a big competitor in this niche. They're not set up to deliver 50 lbs of paper, office supplies, or breakroom facilities the next day. Staples does just that.

The retail business, which many of us are probably more familiar with, competes for consumer dollars with online vendors. The retail business, with 1,500 locations, is only about one-third of their business. About 60% of sales and 70% of operating income is within the North American Delivery Segment. The company today is the fifth largest e-commerce player, behind Amazon, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Dell. Two of those are essentially brand channels, which makes Staples the third-largest "general" merchandiser.

Just How Bad Is the Retail Business?

Management has put forth an aggressive plan to re-scale retail operations, aiming to close down 70 stores in 2017 (20% already closed since 2011). With an average 3.5 years remaining lease life, Staples has ample paths to optimize the retail presence. Staples has ~250 leases that come up for renewal each year and only renew when the three-year outlook is NPV positive.

What does a re-scaling mean?

The best stores are the most likely to remain.

As stores close, working capital is released.

The retail lease environment should provide savings.

Non-store fixed cost is limited to four distribution centers and could be integrated with the delivery business in time; it should not be a meaningful burden as store counts fall.

Despite closing 20% of its stores since 2011, North American retail still generated $495MM of EBITDA in 2016 and produced significant FCF. Management has said that maintaining retail profitability is the top priority.

For the retail business, if Staples where to stay public it can take another crack at merging the retail operations with Office Depot (NYSE:ODP). Past regulatory concerns were not around the retail operations, and selling the retail operations can be a real consideration for value creation.

While the Amazon factor will loom large, investors should consider the game-theory behind suppliers. While many suppliers might view Amazon and Wal-Mart as great options to sell their products, channel diversity helps insure that they do not become trapped in a retail environment that leaves only two customers to market through. In particular, both Amazon/Wal-Mart are low-price-focused and can be a poor fit for many products that wish to differentiate their products on considerations other then price, but do not have their own channel to do so. It's in the best interest for suppliers to ensure greater diversity in potential channels and ensure they have greater pricing and branding power, vs. a world with only Wal-Mart and Amazon that should be incentivized to keep retailers like Staples competitive.

If Shareholders Vote Down the Takeover Offer, What Is the Standalone Solution?

We believe that there is ample opportunity for Staples to not only create value, but also provide attractive returns to shareholders who remain invested. Not only is Staples a large e-commerce platform, it's principally a B2B platform and has been accelerating its mid-market presence. Management has been aggressive in growing a subscription based platform that two-thirds of new mid-market customers are signing up for their $299/year Premier membership package. Subscription services create sticky customers and keep Staples at "top of mind" on potential purchases.

So, what can investors expect if they vote "no" on the buyout and Staples turns to a self-help strategy? We believe that Staples should propose a share repurchase of ~$2.0BN funded through ~$1.0BN from cash on hand and $~1.0BN from incremental debt. (We assume the company would issue $1.5BN of debt from the N.A. delivery division and pre-fund 2018 debt maturities. This represents less then 1.75x 2016 EBITDA of $860MM.) Assuming an $11 repurchase price, Staples could acquire approximately 28% of the shares outstanding.

Based on our forecasts, we believe that EBITDA should remain flat at ~$1.35BN over the forecast three-year period, with capex steady at ~$275MM, taxes of ~$350MM and average interest of $75MM (a 6.5% rate on new debt that we assume is repaid with a 50% cash flow sweep, and 4.4% on the $500MM of existing 2023 notes). This generates average FCF of ~$650MM per year, with $325MM allocated to repaying the new debt facility. At $650MM of FCF and 471MM pro-forma shares after a buyback, free cash flow per share is ~$1.40, implying 13.6% FCF yield on the current $10.25 offer price.

We believe that the company could payout $0.60/share in dividends, an attractive 5.9% yield on the $10.25 offer price, and allows shareholders to get paid to wait.

Our return is based on a 2020 monetization event assuming a deal at 5.5x EBITDA multiple on $1.35BN of EBITDA (equivalent to 6.5x on delivery and 3.3x for retail). Based on ending debt of $1.1BN and cash retained of $410MM, the equity value would be worth $6.8BN. This is in addition to the $2.0BN from the share repurchase and $850MM of dividends over the three years. That equity value would represent ~$14.45 per share (based on PF shares of 471MM). On a three-year basis, investors could expect an ~16% IRR, with ~28% of their shares repurchased within the first year.

Source: Author Analysis and Estimates

What Are the Risks in Staying Public?

Another way to examine the stay public option is to consider what assumptions must be made if investors want to take a "flyer" on new management (only in place since September) and the turnaround. Recent quotes the CEO shared from employees on the deal might give some internal perspective:

1) This is phenomenal. As masters of our own destiny, answerable to our new owners and customers, we can at last get on with driving our business without the compromises and shackles sometimes forced upon us before. This is ours to win as we unleash the power of Staples. 2) We have all seen and shared your frustration that 'the market' just does not seem to understand we are no longer simply an office supply company... we will be much more nimble to pivot quickly, to try new things, to fail at some and move quickly on what those errors were. We can push the Pro and be known for what we really are, a company of great people with an amazing leadership team.

So, let's assume that shareholders vote down the transaction and management, as a first step levers up the balance sheet as per our valuation above and buys back $2BN of shares at $11. The company continues its $0.48/share dividend and Staples is ultimately sold for 5x in three years. Given it repurchased ~28% of its shares at $11, the equity value at $10.25 per share is $4.8BN. Adding ~$450MM of net debt in 2020 implies a $5.3BN enterprise value, or at 5.0x EBITDA, $1,055MM of EBITDA, this is a 22% decline from the $1.35BN we modeled. At a 7.8% EBITDA margin, this would imply a $3.7Bn decline in sales to $13.5BN (from $17.3BN in 2016). If you assume the delivery business stays flat on revenue, retail sales would need to be cut in half in three years.

Other Considerations

Divest Retail

We did not consider a sale of the retail business in our analysis, but it could provide upside. Assuming a 0.4x sales multiple on $6.2BN of retail sales proceeds could be $2.5bn, or roughly 5.3x our forward EBITDA. This would clean up the balance sheet and reposition Staples into a purely e-commerce/delivery company.

Tax Changes

We assume that the company will be a significant tax payer in the future, and assume a 35% tax rate. Given general sentiment of tax reform in the U.S., any reduction in corporate tax rates provides improved FCF.

Working Capital

While we built FCF down from EBITDA, as stores close working capital should be released and improve cash flows.

Conclusions

Given this analysis, it seems as if investors might be better off by not tendering and choosing to keep the public company going. Those investors who are very skeptical can tender into a share repurchase. Those who are believers in the name can take comfort in the fact that the company has some wiggle room, given its significant FCF generation, unique business position, and discount valuation multiple that shows the upside from the current offer is material.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.