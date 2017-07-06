Baytex Energy - Risky, But Worth A Look

I look at how Baytex will fare in a $40 average 2018 oil price environment and a (much more realistic) $53 price environment.

Recently, analysts at the Bank of Nova Scotia released a note on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) discussing their recent Q2 production figures pre-release, and the bank put a CAD$7.75 price target on Baytex. This represents an 158% return from current price levels.

While I definitely view Scotiabank’s projection as optimistic, my own more conservative analysis for 2018 reveals that with a slightly improved and stabilized oil price, and given Baytex’s exceptional leverage to the price of oil, an 100% rally is reasonable from a valuation and historical price behavior standpoint. In fact, it isn’t unprecedented — between January 11th 2016 and June 7th 2016, Baytex rallied nearly 400% compared to a 60% rally in WTI. Conversely, the stock is down nearly 60% year-to-date compared to 13% for WTI. Over the past 6 months, Baytex is the 7th worst performer out of 41 Canadian energy names.

The source of Baytex’s leverage to oil prices

The image above plots weekly Baytex prices in Canadian dollars against WTI. While the trendline only reveals a roughly 9 cent change in Baytex’s price for every dollar in WTI change, Baytex demonstrates massive variation in price for a given oil price, depending (generally) on the direction oil is trending at the time. The prices in the $7-$8 per share range when WTI was around $50 followed the oil rally in early 2016. The most recent pricing is evident in the red dot at the bottom, significantly below the trend-line. This is due to the general (although choppy) downtrend crude has been in since the start of 2017. At oil prices of $46 per barrel, Baytex prices have ranged between $3 and nearly $8 per share.

A return of a general uptrend in oil would likely result in very positive Baytex performance thanks to its strong leverage to oil prices. Baytex possesses product leverage (due to its roughly 50% heavy oil production), financial leverage (near sector high debt-to-cash flow levels), and relative undervaluation. These three factors mean when oil is doing poorly, Baytex leads the pack, but the reverse will be true during rallies.

Starting with financial leverage, Baytex current has a net debt of about $1.8 billion, and on a debt-to-cash flow basis using 2018 oil prices of $56 per barrel, Baytex has a debt-to-cash flow of 4.1. This compares to 2.1 for its peer group of junior and intermediate producers, and only Bellatrix (BXE) and Pengrowth (PGH) come in with worse debt metrics.

The debt is largely due to a poorly timed acquisition of Aurora Oil and Gas in 2014, right before the oil price collapse. Baytex currently has annual interest payments equal to about 45% of cash flow, and this large fairly fixed expense results in strong cash flow leverage to rising (and falling) oil prices. This chart by TD Securities illustrates Baytex’s cashflow sensitivity in a scenario of oil falling by $10 per barrel. Similar upside sensitivity exists:

This leverage is also due to the fact Baytex produces about 50% heavy oil, which gives it product leverage due to the heavy oil differential to WTI. This means assuming a relatively constant differential, heavy oil weighted producers will see a greater percentage revenue growth for a set increase in WTI than light oil weighted producers.

Examining two 2018 scenario’s for Baytex & the effect on price

In this example, I am assuming WTI averages $53 for 2018, not an unreasonable forecast given outside OPEC, the only material source of production growth globally is U.S. shale, which breaks even at around $50.

I am assuming a USD/CAD exchange rate of $1.33, a Western Canadian Select/WTI differential of US$11 per barrel and production of 71,000 boepd. The production mix is equivalent to current levels, and I assume minimal hedging losses/gains.

Product Realized Price (CDN) Total Annual Production in Relevant Units Revenue (CDN) Heavy Oil $55.86 9,070,250 $506,664,165 Natural Gas $4.05 32,652,900,000 $132,244,245 NGL’s $17 3,109,800 $52,866,600 Light Oil $62.51 8,033,650 $502,183,461 Total $1.193 Billion

Sources: Adam Mancini, Baytex Energy Corp. Financial Disclosures



If this price outlook comes to fruition, Baytex is undervalued now. On an Enterprise Value/Debt-Adjusted Cash Flow basis (EV/DACF), this would put Baytex at about 5.1x. This compares to the company’s 3-year average of 7.1x debt-adjusted cash flow. Baytex’s peer group currently trades at 6.1x (but would trade much higher in a $53 per barrel average year). At $53, Baytex would generate around $1.2 billion in revenue as demonstrated in the above table. Assuming 67% cash expenses (including interest and in-line with previous years), Baytex would see about $394 million in cash flow, or $1.61 per share. If Baytex spends $350 million on capex (the high end of this year’s capital budget), Baytex would see free cash flow of $44 million.

A move up to 7x 2018 EV/DACF (which would still leave Baytex at a discount to its peer group since the peer group average would also rise) would work out to a share price of CAD$6.91, this equates to a 138% return from July 5th prices of CAD$2.90.

What about the downside? If we assume oil averages $40 in 2018 (an exceptionally unlikely and worst-case circumstance barring a recession — U.S. shale needs higher prices to satisfy demand growth), Baytex can expect cash flow of $217 million. If the company wound down capex to $300 million which is their sustaining capex level, this would leave an $83 million shortfall which would fall on Baytex’s roughly CAD$500 million of available credit room.

$217 million of cash flow would give Baytex a 2018 EV/DACF of 8x. If we assume Baytex were to trade at 7x, this would result is a share price of CAD$1.66. This may be too pessimistic however — in 2016 Baytex bottomed at $1.55 when oil was $25 per barrel.

Baytex is without a doubt highly risky. I am long, and since this is a fundamentals trade, I have no stop in place and am controlling risk by allocating only 9% of my portfolio. For investors who believe 2018 will see oil prices average at or above current levels, the risk/reward for Baytex is worth the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.