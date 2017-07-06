Why Did Natural Gas Lose 7% In Value Over The Past Week?

We were scratching our heads yesterday, trying to figure out what might have caused a 7.4% decline in Henry Hub prompt futures over the course of just five trading sessions. The most plausible explanation seems to be stronger dry gas production figures. Indeed, our three-month production forecast has been on an upward trajectory, and the pace has been getting stronger since June 30 (see chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

As you can see, the running three-month indicator went up from 71.66 bcf/d on May 12 (i.e., for May/June/July) to 73.23 bcf per day on July 5 (i.e., for July/August/September).

However, there could be other reasons as well. A closer look at different indicators reveals that the overall picture is mixed rather than completely bearish. For example, consider the October-November spread. Not only did it not set a new low yesterday, it actually narrowed slightly. At the same time, all financial gas products traded on ICE showed bearish changes, meaning that yesterday's price action must have been driven by fundamentals (at least partially).

However, if traders were spooked by bearish fundamentals -- specifically, by stronger production -- the market is clearly overreacting. This summer, the bullish effect from lower prices on the total natural gas supply/demand balance (SD balance) would be stronger than the bearish effect of higher dry gas output. In other words, if the market wanted to correct what it deemed was a loosening SD balance, in reality it achieved exactly the opposite. Lower natural gas prices have pushed down NG/coal spreads and made the balance even tighter.

Another reason is seasonal selling. Indeed, the month of July in general and August contracts in particular have been quite bearish historically. Seasonal contracts are useful, but they have been disappointing this year. The January contract has been historically bearish, but this year it returned +17.0%. The April contract has also been historically bearish, but it returned +16.9% this year. The July contract has been bullish historically, but this year it was down 5.6%. So, price performance can deviate substantially from historically based expectations. In fact, because July contract was bearish this year, it is now more likely that August contract will close in the green by the time of expiration.

Yet another reason is more global -- a possible El Nino this winter. While the latest forecasts still call for neutral ENSO, the likelihood of seeing a La Nina has decreased substantially. Indeed, given that the temperatures in the Pacific have been getting warmer recently -- the latest data shows that they are now above an El Nino threshold (see chart below) -- even the current consensus for neutral ENSO might look too optimistic (for natural gas bulls). However, we do not think that market is looking this far ahead, and it's probably too early to trade on the basis of weather predictions for this winter.

Source: Bluegold Research

Finally, another reason for the recent decline in natural gas futures is the EIA's storage report (which is widely anticipated to be bearish). Indeed, we call for a 65 bcf injection to be reported tomorrow (+27 bcf vs. 2016 and -1 bcf vs. the five-year average). However, it seems a bit naive to assume that prices would plunge on account of something as obvious as the next EIA report, which covers the week ending June 30. The raw data for that week was on the radar screens of weather prediction systems at least two weeks ago. It must have been already priced in.

What's not priced in, however, is the reports that would be covering July and August. And in those reports, we are likely to see some small figures and some bullish surprises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.