Eni: Dividend Remains Safe

Due to falling oil prices, Eni (E) is having a tough time staying afloat and realizing profits. However, the company still proposed a dividend of €0.80 for fiscal year 2016. We take a look at how manageable this is to maintain at current oil prices, and how this effects Eni’s cash position.

Historically, Eni has always been a good dividend payer. The company has been increasing its dividend since 2015, when the company had to cut the dividend with about 30% due to major losses. Currently, the company pays out a dividend of €0.8 per share, with a yield of 6.1%. It seems like the company has always tried to maintain an average yield around 6%ears.

Eni’s dividend policy aims to cover investments and dividends with cash flow from operations. According to the company, this will be able to happen organically in 2017 in the scenario of a $60 barrel. In the period 2018-2020 this should even be possible should oil prices remain below $60. Keep in mind that the company plans to cover both dividends and investments with operational cash flow, all without the contribution of divestments. So our question is: Is this sustainable, or does the company have to use its reserve cash position to maintain dividends in the future?

At current oil prices, $45 per barrel of crude oil, it seems like Eni can still keep up with that promise. In Q1 2017, the company published an operating profit of €2.1 billion. This is 20 times Q1 2016’s result. The adjusted net profit for Q1 2017 was at 965 million. This is a very strong performance, despite lower oil prices. On a side note: This first quarter’s net result already accounts for 42% of 2016’s full year operating income. But is this enough to pay for dividends? We believe so. Currently, the total dividend amount is €2.88 billion for FY 2016. If Eni can maintain current net profits, the total net profit from operating activities will amount to €3.86 billion, which is enough to cover dividend payments and leaves room for Capex and investments. This growth also fits in Eni's business expectations for FY 2017.

But what if oil prices fell even further? Considering the current strong growth numbers, we believe that Eni will be able to manage. We believe that Eni’s dividend would even be safe in case oil fell to $30 a barrel, at least for a few years. Of course this means that Eni would have to support the payment of dividends with its current cash, but the company would at least be able to manage for a few years.

Eni’s total cash position declined 10.3% in Q1 2017 down to €5.5 billion, but is still more than sufficient to support a dividend for 1-2 years if Eni keeps dividends relatively constant. Of course this would imply a worst case scenario in which Eni severly depletes its total cash position, which is a very risky step to take. However, in case of a fallback in sales, there is enough cash to back the dividend and other possible investments. This leads us to believe that the company is a relatively safe bet, at least when it comes to dividends. In the medium-long term and even in the long-term the dividend seems guaranteed. Currently operational income fully covers dividends and we believe that this will remain so. Even in case sales fall back, or oil prices drop even further down, we think that Eni can manage to keep its dividend afloat.

Takeway

Dividend investors should not shy away from a generous dividend payer such as Eni. If you're in the stock for the dividend, then we believe you have nothing to fear. Eni's operational income seems strong enough to grow and to keep up with both dividend payments and capex. Even at lower oil prices the company would hold grounds. Of course this is worst case scenario, and would imply a serious cash depletion. For now, however, there is no reason to fear as the dividend for the future seems as good as guaranteed. If you invest in this stock for its dividend, then don’t fear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.