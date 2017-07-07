Gap: Time to Buy

The U.S. retail environment remains tepid, particularly the apparel sector, but Gap’s fiscal first-quarter performance indicates that its execution has enabled it to resist the downward trend.

U.S. Retail Environment Remains Weak

U.S. retail sales have been weak in 2017 and this was most evident in the Census Bureau's latest retail sales report, which shows that retail sales fell by 0.3% in May compared to April. Apparel sales have been even weaker than retail sales as a whole: while overall U.S. retail sales from January to May were still 3.9% higher than they were in the same period in 2016, apparel sales have fallen by 0.1% in the last five months compared to last year.

Consequently, it's not surprising that retail stocks have fared poorly: the S&P Retail SPDR has dipped by 8.4% in the year to date. Interestingly, Gap (GPS), which is one of the stalwarts of the retail sector, has fallen by a relatively modest 4.3% in 2016, driven in part by relatively better performance compared to its sector.

Gap Has Been a Solid Player

While retail sales have shown weakness this year, Gap has actually provided solid results - in both the first quarter of Fiscal 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2016, Gap reported comparable sales growth of 2%, enabling it to deliver consistent revenue growth. Indeed, over the last 5 years, Gap's revenue growth has averaged 7% compared to 3.4% for American Eagle, -3% for Guess (GES) and 5.4% for L Brands. Indeed, among notable retail names, Gap's revenue growth has only trailed that of Dow component Nike (NKE), which grew by 12.2% during the same span. In particular, Gap has seen strong comparable growth from its value brand, Old Navy (+8% in Q1-17 and +5% in Q4-16), suggesting that consumers remain intent on maximizing their purchasing power amidst a soft economy.

Looking ahead, Gap is cognizant of the rapidly evolving apparel sector and remains focused on enhancing the customer experience at its retail locations and online and preserving its iconic brand image. In fact, any visit to a Gap retail outlet will inform investors that while it remains focused on leveraging its classic designs, it also puts a focus on constant style tweaks and refreshes informed by current trends in the athletic space, catwalk/high fashion and even street style - indeed, as Art Peck indicated during Gap's Q1 conference call, Gap tested far more products in Q1 of 2017 than it did a year earlier.

What's interesting for investors is that Gap has emphasized leveraging its economies of scale by "working with fewer vendors more deeply" - which is essentially trade speak for leveraging its large supplier accounts to get better price economies and pushing these vendors to invest in platforms that cater to its product decisions. This should help Gap maintain its healthy EBITDA margins, which are a full 420 basis points better than its industry's.

Looking ahead, Gap's initiatives - constant product refreshes, leveraging its suppliers and enhancing the appeal of its locations (physical and otherwise) should enable it to retain its solid EBITDA - a good indicator that Gap will be able to sustain its high dividend yield.

That being said, Gap has room for improvement: its gross margin is a good 15 percentage points lower than its peer groups. Part of that can be explained by its mix - sales have been growing at Old Navy, which has lower margins than Banana Republic, its top-end brand, which has seen significant comparable sales attrition over the last two years.

Gap is hoping to address this with the return of Mark Breitbard who rejoined the company after years at Gymboree. Breitbard, who was chief merchandising and creative officer at Old Navy prior during his first run with Gap will address Banana Republic's designs, which have failed to resonate with shoppers - as well as its pricing, which falls at the mid-high end of the retail spectrum but doesn't provide shoppers with the same value-for-money or emotional/nostalgic appeal as other, more prestigious brands like Ralph Lauren (RL).

Even So, Gap's Dividend is Hard to Ignore

While Gap has fallen by just over 4% in 2017, investors can take heart in the fact that the apparel purveyor currently pays a 4.15% dividend yield. Such a yield compares favorably to its sector, which averages just 3.3%.

Gap's dividend yield is also superior to that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 (which counts Gap among its constituents), which pay an average of 2.1%. In fact, Gap's current yield is better than that of most of the Dow's components - only Verizon's (VZ) is higher at 5.24%.

Investors should also not ignore the fact that, to the extent that Gap Inc., with its globally-recognized brands and its near-ubiquitous retail presence, can be considered an established 'blue chip' of the retail sector, its yield makes it far more attractive than other high-yielding apparel stocks like American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Chico's (CHS) or L Brands (LB).

Conclusion

Of course, the main question for investors is whether they should be buying Gap now. In our view, the weakness in retail has opened up an opportunity to buy Gap at a relatively lower price - and at a very attractive dividend yield.

We believe that Army Navy will continue to perform well and that the main Gap brand will remain flat. Banana Republic is a big question; Breitbard's tenure at Gymboree was mixed and it's worrisome that rather than hiring an entirely new voice, Gap opted to hire a former insider. It's certainly possible that if Banana Republic continues to underperform, Gap could explore a sale of the company - but we believe this possibility isn't especially high; Gap will likely give Breitbard the opportunity to turn things around before exploring other strategic options.

Gap is currently trading at 13-times trailing earnings and at shade under 11-times its 2018 earnings forecast. This is a significant discount to the 17-times forward multiple of its peer group, even though it is among the few that delivered positive comps in Q1 and, as we've shown, has posted better revenue growth than its notable peers.

At the very least, we believe that Gap should be trading on par with its peer group and so our 1-year target price for Gap is $35 per share, which is considerably higher than the $25 per share price consensus. Nonetheless, we believe that our valuation is fair considering that Gap is poised to reap the benefits of its strategy and could be on its way to seeing a turnaround at Banana Republic, which has been the main drag on its growth.

Our price target represents more than 50% upside to Gap's current price level and, together with its current dividend yield of 4.15%, means that investors who buy the stock today could be looking at a 60% return in the next 12- to 18-months.

Disclaimer: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.