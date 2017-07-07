Dividend Income Update June 2017

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2017 is in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my June 2017 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $597.51, up from $448.22, an increase of 33.3% from June of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $146.82, up from $81.36, an increase of 80.5% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $71.05, up from $44.37 from this time last year, an increase of 60.1%.

Grand total for the month of June: $815.38 an increase of 42.1% from June 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,248.21

Date Description Symbol Amount 06/01/2017 DIVIDEND:GWW GWW $14.79 06/01/2017 DIVIDEND:BMS BMS $10.72 06/01/2017 DIVIDEND:AFL AFL $76.39 06/01/2017 DIVIDEND:WFC WFC $15.72 06/06/2017 DIVIDEND:SO SO $41.78 06/07/2017 DIVIDEND:UL UL $7.72 06/08/2017 DIVIDEND:ADM ADM $57.83 06/09/2017 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $38.45 06/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $28.91 06/13/2017 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $37.18 06/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ED ED $50.48 06/15/2017 DIVIDEND:DOV DOV $20.24 06/16/2017 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $34.54 06/19/2017 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $23.37 06/19/2017 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $26.69 06/20/2017 DIVIDEND:D D $34.47 06/29/2017 DIVIDEND:TROW TROW $2.89 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $20.34 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:ALLE ALLE $4.53 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:IR IR $35.30 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:BDX BDX $15.17 Total: $597.51

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $915.49

Date Description Symbol Amount 06/07/2017 DIVIDEND:UL UL $39.21 06/09/2017 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $26.88 06/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $11.47 06/13/2017 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $7.44 06/16/2017 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $21.25 06/19/2017 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $17.23 06/19/2017 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $10.57 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $12.77 Total: $146.82

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $324.37

Date Description Symbol Amount 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.92 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:CCP CCP $32.87 06/30/2017 DIVIDEND:VTR VTR $36.26 Total: $71.05

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the second half of 2017 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the experts worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.