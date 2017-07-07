Top Gold Stocks For 2017: How Are We Doing?

Here I provide the updated returns for each pick and a brief strategy for each one going forward.

The goal is to outperform peers, and I use the VanEck gold miners index as a benchmark index.

I previously listed my top 10 overall gold stocks to own in 2017 right before the year started.

Every December, I list my top overall gold stock picks for the upcoming year, with the goal of outperforming the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), or the NYSE Gold Bugs Index (HUI), in that upcoming year. I believe, with careful selection, that I can outperform these indexes. This article will provide a mid-year update on my top overall picks, providing the total returns for each stock YTD and the total average return of the top picks.

For some background, this list targets gold companies that have low cash costs, solid balance sheet, and strong, low-cost growth potential, as well as takeover candidates, junior developers and explorers.

Note: Reader's may wonder why I don't always buy all of my top gold stock picks for the upcoming year for my real-life gold portfolio, which I track here on the site. The answer: I don't always have the available capital, nor the desire or ability to sell existing holdings.

I've had great success with this annual list over the past few years. In 2016, My Top Gold Stocks for 2016 returned 95.57% on average; a $10,000 investment evenly on these picks at the time of article publication would have been worth nearly $20,000 the following year. Big winners in that list included Newmarket Gold (#1 overall), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

While 2015 was a down year, with the GDX declining by 22%, 7 of the picks outperformed, including Klondex Mines (KLDX), which gained 52.3%, and Callinan Royalties, which was taken over at a 28% premium (I called the company a takeover target in the 2015 article).

Here's how my top picks for 2017 have performed:

The GDX has risen by .26% since Dec. 7, 2016.

#10 Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF): Unfortunately, Teranga's stock has declined by 42% this year. I trimmed my personal holdings back in March and own a small position currently. The company has suffered from higher all-in sustaining costs than what I was personally expecting ($939 per ounce in Q1), plus a fatality occurred at its mine back in March. I will be providing updated analysis once the latest quarterly results are released.

#9 Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF): One of the best picks on the list following the takeover by Sandstorm Gold (SAND). As mentioned in the original article, I bought my initial position of Mariana at $.69 per share on July 28, and later added more shares around $.80, and I called the company a strong takeover target. The takeover was done at a huge 84% premium to Mariana's closing price on April 25. Mariana has gained 46.74%.

#8 Barrick Gold (ABX): By far the largest producer on this list, I choose Barrick because with its continued reduction in net debt, I said I felt Barrick's financial position should only get better from here. Its previous quarterly results were fantastic, with AISC falling to $704 per ounce and free cash flow rising to $674 million. Barrick has had an up-and-down year and has declined by .31% since my pick. I'm still bullish.

#7 Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF):

Centerra's stock is up 15.53% YTD, but has declined by 2.15% since my article was published. The company has released pretty strong earnings in my opinion - in Q1, it reported EPS of $.20 on revenue of $285 million. I think Thompson Creek acquisition will continue to prove itself as a smart deal for Centerra.

#6 Pure Gold (OTC:LRTNF): Pure Gold is a somewhat new holding of mine and I will be providing exclusive coverage in my premium service. Pure Gold is up .70% since publication, slightly edging out the GDX. The company has been intersecting some high-grade results at its Russet South property and its McVeigh property at Madsen. Further strong results may boost the stock in the short-term.

#5 Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF):

Orca has declined by 9.61%, but I am optimistic the stock will outperform to finish out the year. Orca is well-funded as it recently closed a $15 million private placement. The company is focused on continuing to advance its Block 14 project in Sudan ( a feasibility study is due in Q1 2018), as well as explore its Cote d'Ivoire assets, which it acquired from major gold producer Kinross Gold (KGC), which now owns 8.6% of the company.

#4 Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF):

Alexandria has been a solid performer, returning 37.50%, compared to the .26% gain in the GDX. This is one of my three largest holdings in my gold portfolio and I've owned shares for nearly 4 years now. Drill results at its Orenada property have been eye-opening, and a 30,000 meter summer drill program should only further expand this deposit. I will be providing further analysis soon.

#3 Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF):

Endeavour keeps putting in solid results. The stock is up 7.3% since publication. Its takeover of True Gold Mining has been successful, and Endeavour is on track to meet its guidance of 600,000 to 640,000 ounces of gold production at $860 - $905 AISC. Meanwhile, its flagship Hounde project will likely reach initial production in Q4 2017. I expect its outperformance to continue.

#2 Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF): As I pointed out in a recent article, Avnel was bought out by Endeavour Mining at a substantial premium recently. I specifically said in my top gold stocks for 2017 article, "I think 2017 is the year this company gets bought out by a larger gold miner." This was a major win. Avnel ends up advancing from $.1719 to $.31 per share, returning approximately 60% since article publication. Avnel shareholders will now become Endeavour Mining shareholders.

#1 Kirkland Lake Gold (KGLDF):

My #1 overall pick did not disappoint, returning 46.93%, easily beating the GDX. The company continues to execute and clean up its balance sheet. I will continue to hold a substantial position in the company.

Overall Results: The top 10 picks gained an average of 14.51%, outperforming the GDX, which again, returned only .26% from time of publication to time of this article writing. 6 out of 10 picks outperformed the GDX, while my top 3 picks for the year returned an average of 38%.

Investment % Gain Initial Investment Current Value GDX 0.26% $10,000 $10,026 Top 10 Picks Average 14.51% $10,000 $11,451 Top 3 Picks Average 38% $10,000 $13,800

Investment % Gain Initial Investment Current Value GDX .26% $100,000 $100,260 Top 10 Picks Average 14.51% $100,000 $114,510 Top 3 Picks Average 38% $100,000 $138,000

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all stocks mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.