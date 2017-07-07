L Brands Soon To Catch A Bid

One of our holdings L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) tanked over 14% on the 6th of July - ouch. However, I see further opportunity brewing.

It will be interesting to see if the S&P500 will continue its decline it started in earnest on the 6th of July. The S&P dropped 22 handles and I'm expecting more weakness to the downside. In fact, I wrote a few weeks back that 2,200 on the S&P could easily come into play over the near term. The market since the elections has basically gone straight up and has not been able to undergo a proper correction like we saw in previous intermediate cycles in 2016. As the chart illustrates below, I believe we could easily fall to the 38% or 50% Fibonacci retracement levels pretty quickly here. If we did, this would really fuel the next big move up in US equity markets.

There is always the possibility that we bounce hard over the next few days meaning the 6th would mark a daily cycle low, but I would be favoring more weakness here. Why? Well, this intermediate cycle is now 34 weeks long meaning a further daily cycle embedded within this intermediate cycle seems unlikely. Therefore, investors and traders alike should expect a nice bit of volatility over the next few weeks. This decline could happen slowly (which would include counter-trend rallies) or quickly, which would mean a quick trip down to one of the retracement levels below.

When we get our bottom, it will be a solid buying opportunity in my opinion especially for L Brands (NYSE:LB), which sticks out like a sore thumb because of the magnitude of its 14% drop today.



L Brands had the misfortune of announcing a 9% drop in same store sales (analysts expected 7%) in June on the very day the S&P rolled over by 22 handles. When a quality stock gets such a battering from the market, I always encourage investors to take a look at the big picture and ignore the short term noise. Yes, the stock has been volatile of late due to the company ditching the apparel and swimwear segments, but I do not see any brand impairment with the Bath & Body Works & Victoria Secrets brands. L Brands' gross margin (probably the most crucial metric when researching pricing power trends of a brand) has remained over 40% on a trailing 12-month average basis, so no problem there.

Furthermore, competition against L Brands' flagship brands is pretty thin when you consider the company's scale advantages and huge offline footprint of stores. In saying this, mall traffic will probably slow as more and more products go through the digital channel. This seems to be where the fear is at present, but it is overstated in my opinion. The "comfort & fit" factors with respect to Victoria's Secret's women's wear, for example, has been and will remain extremely difficult to replicate for online competitors. The company's proven long term financials (shown below) demonstrate this very point.

Earnings Per Share $3.79 (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Free Cash Flow $972 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 5.16%) Revenues $12.39 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 40.2% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 60% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $8.17 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Customers For Life

Pricing power

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales & Share Price affected during the recession of 2008 - Fail

The only blemish in the table above is the company's performance in the great recession. However even in 2009, when markets were imploding, gross margins only dropped 45, which again demonstrates the pricing power of both the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works brands. Currently the stock trades with an earnings multiple of 12.3, which is now more than 8 points off its 5 year average and 9 points off the S&P & industry averages. Its price/cash flow ratio looks very attractive at 8.1 as earnings are expected to rise by over 6% next year and by over 16% in 2019. I just believe that e-commerce sales will become very profitable for L Brands - especially for existing customers. China also looks to have a clear runway of growth ahead.

I fact, I expect L Brands to catch a bid pretty soon even if the market keeps tanking. The stock hasn't been cheaper from an earnings standpoint since the great recession, which is why I expect value investors (5.1% dividend yield) to start scaling into this stock pretty soon. Sentiment (below) collapsed in the stock today - to its lowest levels in a year. Therefore, if you see the stock beginning to resist any more downward market pressure in equities (like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) did today, for example), then the bottom in L Brands I feel would be close at hand. We are already long at a price slightly higher than the current $46.50 level but may double down if L Brands becomes the best opportunity that presents itself over the next while.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.