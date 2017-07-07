Yum China: Not Growing Fast Enough For The Street

China continues to be one of the fastest growing economies on the planet even if it has slowed down the past few years.

One of the best and easiest ways to play and benefit from Chinese growth is by investing in the still young Yum China (YUMC) that was separated from the parent Yum Brands just over a 7 months ago.

Yum China reported second quarter results and appeared to disappoint the street and analysts with those results.

I dive in and explore the results, give my take, look at Yum's valuation as a growth stock, and remind investor's that Taco Bell may be an overlooked catalyst if the relaunch of the brand in China is executed well.

Quarterly Results

The headline same store sales growth was 3%, an improvement over last quarter's 1% growth. Total sales, which account for the boost from new restaurants, which is a significant part of Yum's growth and appeal, was 7%.

The company opened 90 new restaurants in the quarter and 229 year to date.

This is essentially 1 restaurant per day in the quarter and echoes what I have heard Starbucks (SBUX) mention about how they are opening 1 or more per day in China.

Unlike the US where one could make reasonable predictions of future possible store counts based on what existing companies have, the number of potential stores for the company in China is anyone's guess.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has 14,000 restaurants in the US and as China becomes the world's largest economy in the coming years there is no reason to think that the company cannot surpass that and grow even larger, especially as they have 3 brands operating in the region.

To fully understand Yum China's current and ongoing results, investor's must understand that currency fluctuations will have a large impact.

Like select other companies that report in a country they have no operations in, the USD to Yuan ratio is a large factor when analyzing Yum's results.

Because of that, I would encourage investor's to focus on the growing store count and store level profitability as signs of health in the business, as eventually a higher, profitable store base will produce stellar results when the currency shifts remain muted or work in the company's favor.

Like in most areas of investing, a long term view is required here.

Yum China is also unique in that delivery is a key part of their strategy, unlike their US counterpart. The company made an acquisition to further boost this area of the business this quarter. Delivery accounted for 13% of sales this quarter.

Bottom line wise the company grew net income by 29%, on the back of higher revenues and lower costs.

Balance sheet wise this quarter did not change much. The company maintains a strong 1.6 current ratio and no financial debt. Long term liabilities include only a small amount of capital lease obligations and deferred credits.

The company spent around 37% on capital expenditures including new store openings and re-modelings.

The company was very net cash-flow positive in the quarter, building their cash balance and short term investment stash.

Market Reaction

The market reacted strongly to the quarter, driving Yum China's price down almost 13% today. According to SA, eps was in-line and revenue growth missed by only a tiny amount of $10m.

I think this is a classic case of a growth stock running into the quarter and merely posting expected results, which was not enough to sustain the rally after the results.

That is certainly the case for Yum China as the company has had a decent run up since its IPO.

I think this drop makes a compelling entry point, assuming that you find the valuation compelling, which I will discuss below.

Valuation

Yum China trades at 21 times forward earnings and 24 times TTM earnings.

Analysts expect the company to post $1.63 in earnings this year.

In their first two quarters as a public company, the company posted 1% and 3% sales growth, opened 133 restaurants in Q1 and 90 in Q2, and expects 550 to 650 for the year in new restaurants.

It is difficult to access Yum China's long term earnings growth rate, but it is clear it will be somewhere in the double digits, I am just not sure where.

If the company can achieve growth higher than its forward PE of 21 consistently over the next few years, it is an obvious buy.

But if they are not able to open as many new restaurants as they expect or if same store sales turn negative, the growth could slow to half of the PE around 10-11%. That would make the stock less of a bargain and more in line with many other growth stocks.

The sleeper catalyst in terms of valuation comes from Taco Bell. The story of Taco Bell in China is a bumpy one. The brand used to operate their but pulled out and is now making a return with optimism from the company.

Taco Bell may not have any results until 2018 at the earliest and will take awhile to become relevant, but it may provide a third growth leg for Yum China to stand on and surprise analysts with a few years down the road.

Ultimately I think the company is a very interesting way to play China. The two established brands they have continue to see decent momentum with the call option on Taco Bell yet to play out.

The valuation appears reasonable but is heavily reliant on new store count to justify it, which the company has so far delivered on.

Another big advantage is that this stock may be easier to understand and more transparent to US investors then other Chinese growth stocks like Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU), mainly because of their familiarity with the brand, business model, and the straightforward financial reporting in USD.

Conclusion

Yum China's quarter was good and there is little to worry about as a result. Same store sales improved compared to Q1 while store openings were at a slower pace.

The stock's sell off appears mostly to do with its strong gains before the quarter and the lack of an absolute earnings shocker.

In line numbers can punish expensive growth stocks with high expectations, and it appears that is precisely all that happened in Yum's case.

I think the stock's valuation is reasonable at current levels and provides US investor's and interesting and approachable way to be exposed to the world's future #1 economy.