GE's Painful Interregnum - A Rare Opportunity

When it rains, it pours, or so the saying goes. In the case of GE (GE), this is certainly holding true. I am looking for this squall to be scary but refreshing. I am resigned to my shares in GE losing market value over the next few quarters.

I am setting myself the task of patient sentry watching for the opportunity to buy more if overreaction sets in, as it surely will.

GE has been furiously stirring its corporate pot these past years as it has spearheaded its major makeover to a digital industrial company.

According to a 2014 article in the Harvard Business Review, "Digital Ubiquity: How Connections, Sensors, and Data are Revolutionizing Business", GE's decision to undertake its role in the industrial internet was a response to competitive shifts. GE did so because it saw its major customers leaking over to "nontraditional competitors". The article cited IBM and SAP by name and "big-data start-ups" by category as competitors.

The risk facing GE was that it become an industrial commodity equipment supplier. The technological change that was driving this imperative was the unique characteristics of digitialization. The specific characteristics of digitalization cited by the article as significant were its capacity to achieve: (1) "exact replication", (2) potentially occurring "infinite times", and (3) all at "zero marginal cost" once the system is set up.

The work at setting up the system has been challenging GE these past six years. I have described GE efforts to do so in a series of articles over the last year. These range from my first GE article, "GE Digital: GE's Secret Competency" written July 6, 2016, to my latest on the subject, "GE: Let It Be".

The article which best describes details of GE's efforts to rationalize its collection of industrial companies is, "GE: It's A Whole New Ballgame". The one which best addresses its most recent efforts, including its AM and APM additions and its several recent tuck-in acquisitions, is "GE: Sculpting And Constructing A Digital Industrial Powerhouse".

For the next few months GE will undergo the further drama of a transfer of its CEO position.

While GE has been reorganizing itself, it has managed to stay profitable, but it has struggled to maintain, much less to grow, its stock price. The chart of GE's price action below, shows the three year period roughly encompassing

the period from the date of the referenced Harvard Business Review article to date. It tells an unfortunate tale.

GE has been unable to maintain any share price momentum over this entire period. Its stock price today is quite close to where it was three years ago. Jeffrey Immelt, GE's long time CEO, is one casualty of this stagnation.

On June 12, 2017, GE announced that Immelt would step down in favor of John Flannery effective August 1, 2017, thereby creating the current interregnum giving this article its title. Initially, the market gave a limp cheer in favor of the news taking a step up a point or two. It didn't take long for it to rethink its decision.

Now, it looks as if the stock is thoroughly discouraged. I am writing on July 6, 2017. The news just came out that GE is in the crosshairs of the EU which could fine it up to 1% of its worldwide revenue for an alleged violation in connection with a recent acquisition. In addition, stock analysts are piling in with their negative opinions.

This looks to be sufficient in the current environment to shave >4% off of GE's share price in a single day.

GE is also undergoing a total revamp of its oil and gas business.

One of the great indictments that Immelt's legion of anti-fans love to cite in support of their bile is his alleged acquisition of assets in the oil and gas industry, right at the wrong time.

The truth as I understand it is a bit more nuanced than that. Actually, GE acquired oil and gas assets over an extended period from 2002 to its latest acquisition of Baker Hughes, which just closed a few days ago.

I will admit that I invested in my share of oil and gas service providers back when oil prices were ramping. At the time I saw nothing to criticize in GE's oil and gas investments. I'll guess I am not the only one in that regard. I know I am not the only one who became disenchanted with the industry as it faced its current challenges.

I cringed every quarter when GE would report large quarterly revenue downgrades from its oil and gas group. Here it would be trying to show off its new digital industrial sheen and its oil and gas group would be bringing up the rear. Oil and gas stayed profitable, but it was just barely so.

GE's response to this unacceptable situation was bold. On July 3, 2017, it closed on the transaction whereby it folded its oil and gas assets into those of Baker Hughes, creating a company to be called "Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE)". The new company, the world's second largest oil services company, will be owned 62.5% by GE, who is funding $7.5B towards a $17.50 dividend to existing Baker Hughes shareholders, who will own the balance.

Whether it was wise, we will not know for some time. The market does not seem to be treating it as if it thought it was wise.

Out of this melee, opportunity will surely rise.

GE's stock was challenged before the Immelt/Flannery change was announced. Now it is even more so. The stuff seems to be hitting the fan, more and more as every day goes by. The following is a tally of black marks accumulating on GE's side of the ledger.

Oil and gas prices are looking weaker and weaker, posing ever greater challenges for parvenu Baker Hughes, a GE company. GE's unfunded pension liabilities are huge. GE is facing antitrust scrutiny and fines from the EU as noted. It is just now coming into focus that over his long years of service, Jeffrey Immelt has lined himself up for more goodies from the company coffers to the tune of ~$0.2B, plus additional earnings to come in the future as a director. Analysts are getting in on the fun and talking GE down big, joined by CNBC's own Jim Kramer. The headlines are dire: "GE plunges to 52-week low after "damning" analyst report".

Conclusion



Once the interregnum is over and Mr. Flannery takes over as the new CEO, he is going to face a difficult time. I have no doubt that there will be several more horribles to join the five listed above before all is said and done.

Let me admit that GE is facing far tougher sledding, in terms of share price erosion, than I ever expected. Nonetheless, I am still optimistic. I expect that GE will report solid earnings and cash flow from its top four segments; aviation, healthcare, power, and renewable energy.

I expect that its problems in oil and gas will quickly withdraw to the background. The only times I expect oil and gas to be a big deal for GE in the future will be if Baker Hughes, a GE company, does better than expected.

Oil and gas could be a source of negative controversy if it fails to be accretive to GE (by .04 by 2018 and .08 by 2020) as promised but I expect that it would cease to be "a GE company" in short order if that looks to become a problem.

In any case, the issues that seem to be dogging GE are all peripheral. None of them threaten, or even touch upon GE's value proposition as a digital industrial company.

The JPMorgan analyst, Steve Tusa, whose report gives rise to the following scareline "GE plunges to 52-week low after "damning" analyst report" sees GE's growth as stymied. At the risk of being cavalier, I demur. I see GE as growing, albeit modestly, in its core businesses. I see it as well advanced on its plan to kickstart further growth.

In sum, I see GE's dropping share price as presenting a rare opportunity. I intend to be watching as this plays out; and to take small additional positions in GE, likely in the form of selling cash covered puts and/or buying deep in the money LEAPS.

I do not think GE bears any resemblance to a dinosaur that cannot compete and grow. If GE is a falling knife, I am expecting to survive with only superficial cuts.

