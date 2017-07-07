Qualcomm Earnings Prediction

Introduction

It's hard to discuss Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) earnings without talking about the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) law suits. However, I will limit myself to providing a background and earnings implication rather than opining on the lawsuit itself.

Estimating Qualcomm's earnings is indeed a tedious endeavor. As a result of Apple's continued assault, the lines are increasingly blurry. When executives guided last quarter, they applied a very wide range because:

"On Q3, the guidance as we mentioned includes sort of a variety of possible assumptions on what may play out in terms of what gets paid to us by the contract manufacturers for Q3. I would say the high end of the guidance would be reflective of us getting paid in full, but we've got some other scenarios that are reflected in the range. [...] One last point on this is what is not contemplated in the guidance range is for the contract manufacturers to pay us nothing or very low amount. If that were to happen then we would update you all."

With the benefit of hindsight, we can conclude that company management was underestimating how far Apple would go and acted too relaxed. Just nine days later, Apple informed Qualcomm that it will be withholding payments to its contract manufacturers and that it will continue to withhold payments until the dispute has been resolved. In turn, these contract manufacturers will not be paying Qualcomm.

This is all part of Apple's strategy to create an unbearable situation for Qualcomm by bleeding the company dry and thus forcing it to agree to Apple's terms. Whether this will be successful or not is not the subject of this piece.

New guidance

In any case, this prompted Qualcomm to release a press release declaring that the previous guidance was no longer valid:

"As a result of the above developments, we are updating our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to exclude royalty revenues from Apple's contract manufacturers. The contract manufacturers may make some form of partial payment, but initial indications are that any payment would likely be insignificant."

The above meaning Apple withholding payments until the dispute has been settled. The new guidance can be seen in the table below.

(Source: Press release cited above)

The impact is painfully clear. The high end of the new EPS guidance is still below the low end of the previous guidance. Subsequently, analysts adjusted their estimates from $1.11 to $0.81. Of course, the point here is to figure out if the actual number will be below or above analysts' estimates.

Normalizing revenues

First, we have to find out what Apple's exact impact is on Qualcomm's revenues, which is easily done. The revenue guidance has been reduced by $500 million. We can also easily deduce the margins on the company's royalty revenue. $500 million in revenue translates to an EPS of $0.30, which in turn translates to $444 million in net income. That is a juicy 88.8% net income margin.

Now that we've deduced Apple's impact on Qualcomm's revenue ($0.5 billion), we can subtract that impact from the 3Q FY16 results ($6 billion), which gives us $5.5 billion. The point of this is to figure out what Qualcomm's revenues would be if revenues were flat.



Now that we know that $5.5 billion represents flat growth, all that's left is to figure out whether growth is to be expected. Analysts, who had revenue estimates at $5.26 billion, at first seem to anticipate a decline of 4.36%. However, when we dive a little bit deeper, we can see that this is not actually the case.

3Q16 revenues were impacted by $400 million in catch-up licensing revenues. In other words, the normalized revenue would be $5.6 billion, and if we then subtract Apple's contribution, we get $5.1 billion. This allows us to conclude that analysts are expecting a modest 3% year-over-year increase.

This number could be a lot higher, since Qualcomm is seeing demand for its Snapdragon 835 chipset exceed supply. The problem with this is that the company is unable to ramp up volumes at 10 nanometer.

This should normalize in the fiscal fourth quarter. Even though the company is unable to ramp up volumes, it is expecting some improvements on the operating margin. This improvement is mostly attributable to increased opportunities in networking, auto and IoT.

Putting it all together

Now that we know what normalized revenues are, and that margins will see a slight improvement, we can start putting an estimate together. After applying interest expense and a tax rate of 22%, I get an EPS of $0.82 on revenues of $5.3 billion. I am anticipating higher margins than Wall Street, higher revenue and slightly higher EPS. Still, I would not buy into earnings for two reasons.

My estimates do not differ enough from that of Wall Street, providing me with an uncomfortably small margin of error. Sentiment around the stock price has been depressed, and I find it unlikely that investors will cheer an earnings beat with the Apple suit unresolved and the NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition possibly being in danger. I understand that the reverse could also be argued: sentiment has been so depressed that positive news should send the stock upwards.

I would be more inclined to follow the second rationale if the company were able to meet demand for its Snapdragon product. This could make for a big beat instead of a small one.

