TravelCenters: Taking The Road Less Traveled

It might go without saying, but the road less traveled by investors often provides the most return. It can be a lonely journey clouded by constant rumblings of doubt, but with enough research and understanding, it can take the brave traveler to a place of bountiful returns.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has fallen out of favor with investors over the past several years as it has been trying to traverse a rough path towards regaining profitability. With the road becoming clearer and the beacon of profitability shining brighter, now might be the time for investors to consider the stock. While I have done in depth research of TravelCenters of America, please keep in mind that it is important for you to do the same. This is a stock less taken, but with the proper research it can make all the difference for your portfolio.

The history: A trip down memory lane

Back in 2006, Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) acquired TravelCenters for approximately $1.9B. Both now and in 2006, "substantially all of [their] travel centers are full service sites located on or near an interstate highway" (10K). After gaining the property, Hospitality Trust decided to spin-off Travel Centers and lease back the real estate:

We were formed for the benefit of Hospitality Trust and not for our own benefit. Our formation allows Hospitality Trust to acquire and retain ownership of 146 travel centers without adverse tax consequences to Hospitality Trust. Because we were formed to benefit Hospitality Trust, some of our contractual relationships and the terms of our initial business operations may provide more benefits to Hospitality Trust than to us." -Travel Centers of America S-1 Registration Statement (January 2007)

From Travel Centers' spinoff in 2007, management has balanced Hospitality Trust's and TA's interests. This in itself has caused tremendous problems which we will address later. What is important to note is that there are "ownership limitations and anti-takeover provisions [that] may prevent you from receiving a takeover premium" (S-1 Form). I will show throughout this article that Travel Center possesses tremendous value, but the trouble will be unlocking it.

When Travel Centers was spun off, they had 163 locations - today that number is 441. At the end of Q1, they operated 256 travel centers, under the Petro Stopping Center and TA brands, which are targeted towards truckers. In addition, they operate 233 convenience stores in 11 states under the "Minit Mart" brand. While also selling diesel fuel, these are targeted towards recreational drivers (like you and me). Finally, last year they acquired 50 (now up to 52) Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants for $25M, expanding their restaurant position.

Travel Centers of America has accumulated a set of diversified businesses flush with potential.... but where will the road lead?

Possible risks: a quick look in the blind side



My Portnoy Complaint (this is almost as obscene as the book)

TravelCenter's limited liability company agreement restricts ownership of more than 9.8% of shares. Also limiting potential larger ownership stakes are:

staggered terms for members of our board of directors;

the power of our board of directors, without a shareholders' vote, to authorize and issue additional shares and classes or series of shares on terms that it determines;

a 75% shareholder vote and cause requirements for removal of directors; and

advance notice procedures with respect to nominations of directors and shareholder proposals. For any of these reasons, shareholders may be unable to cause a change of control of us or to realize a change of control premium for their common shares." -Travel Centers of America S-1 Registration Statement (January 2007)

These requirements almost guarantee that there will be no large shareholder activist or takeover in the future. In essence, Travel Centers of America's current management controls the company for better or worse.... and I would certainly say for the worst. Out of the hundreds of public company's which I have researched, this is by far the most "corrupt" (or seemingly so).

Back in 2008, shareholder Alan R. Khan sued Travel Centers of America and its directors alleging "that the director defendants breached their fiduciary duties to the company by approving a transaction that was allegedly designed to benefit a director at the expense of the company." The case explains how TA's board is "governed by a modified version of the fiduciary duties of directors of Delaware corporations."

HPT, which was founded by Barry Portnoy, was listed as a defendant, which owns real estate that it leases to TA:

Reit Management & Research LLC ("RMR") is a privately owned company held by defended Barry M. Portnoy (“Portnoy”) and his son, Adam D. Portnoy, with Portnoy as the majority beneficial owner. RMR provides management services to companies that own and operate real estate, including TA and HPT. The individual defendants are the directors of TA. Defendant Portnoy is a director of TA and HPT... Defendant Thomas M. O’Brien is a director of TA and its President and Chief Executive Officer. O’Brien is also Senior Vice President of RMR and is President and a director of RMR Advisors, Inc. (“RMR Advisors”)"

In addition, Barry M. Portnoy is the founder and director of Five Star Quality Care Inc. (FVE). Other directors of TA are also directors of FVE, including Arthur G. Koumantzelis (also connected to RMR) and Barbara D. Gilmore.

One could argue that perhaps Mr. Portnoy simply loves his managing directors and wants them to manage all of his companies. While this could be true, TA shareholders certainly do not benefit from these conflicts of interest. In fact, court documents go as far as stating that in a conflict of interest between RMR and TA, “RMR will act on its own behalf and on behalf of HPT . . . and not on [TA’s] behalf.”

I truly encourage any potential investor to read the court documents (linked here) even though it is from nearly a decade ago. While the lawsuit does a great job of laying out the alleged breaches of fiduciary duty, very little has changed with management remaining almost constant. If any normal publicly traded company's management had performed as poorly as TA's over the past decade, they would surely have been replaced already... but this is TravelCenters.

Also important to mention is that in November, 2016 The Thomas Group wrote an open letter to shareholders of FVE:



We are writing to you to express our deep concerns regarding the improper manner in which the misaligned Board of Directors (the "Board") of Five Star Quality Care, Inc. ("Five Star" or the "Company") is permitting Managing Director Barry M. Portnoy ("B. Portnoy") to firm up his value-destructive grip on our Company and to urge you to reject the inadequate, coercive and unilateral $3.00 per share tender offer that is set to expire at midnight this Thursday, November 10, 2016."

The published image released with the letter gives one a sense of Barry Portnoy's web of companies and his conflicts of interest (please note it does not include past relationships):

These claims have arisen again and again. The New York Times wrote in 2013:

For years, some investors have grumbled that the Portnoys have enriched themselves at investors’ expense, a claim the Portnoys have dismissed as nonsense."

Except in 2013, this lawsuit wasn't targeting TravelCenters. This was another Portnoy company: CommonWealth REIT, now known as Equity Commonwealth (EQC).

While one cannot ignore the achievements of Barry Portnoy, he is hardly a name that I want to be associated with as an investor. However, TravelCenter's board of directors have been entangled in his web. If you want to be an investor in TravelCenters, this is a roadblock you will have to overcome.

When investing in this stock you have to ask yourself: what does Barry Portnoy want? Mr. Portnoy is in the driver's seat, and there is no reason for him to want to push the stock down further. He already uses TA to line the pockets of his other companies, but it will be hard to increase these 'fees'. TA's rent is set until 2022; it will only go up if there are future sale-leaseback agreements or an increase in non-fuel revenues (HPT gets 3% of the increased revenue).

This does not mean that TA is not affected, but at least we can approximate the damages at this point (above market rent, payments to RMR, etc). The largest impact that the conflict of interest will have on TA is that it will effectively block any M&A, as TA benefits Mr. Portnoy more to have in his web of companies. We have seen this with a rejected $540M bid ($14/share) from Golden Gate Capital in December 2015.

Where's the profit?

As I will analyze in my valuation of TA, profit has been declining. Fuel gross margin and gross margin per gallon of fuel declined in Q1 2017 versus Q1 2016. Same site sales have been decreasing from a mixture of a soft market, more fuel efficiency, and tougher competition.

Investors have to be aware of these weaknesses. However, I do not think that they will have a long lasting impact. I would argue that TravelCenters of America is the leader in the truck-stop market, leading chain competitors Pilot Travel Centers and Love's Travel Stops. TA has the largest average size of travel centers (twice the next competition), greatest partnerships with trucking fleets, largest truck repair offerings, and the most diversified business. While it is concerning that their competitors are opening more locations, hurting their business, in a head to head competition I believe that TA will remain supreme among truckers (and has in the past).

A truck full of lawyers



Yep, there's more legal issues. But this time I don't see it as a risk - rather as a catalyst for the stock. The effects of the case are already priced into the stock (from the bad Q1), and a case victory could actually reward TravelCenters with over $20M (I talk about the actual case in the next section).

Valuation

Now this is a tricky question. How can you value a Fortune 500 company with a big red flag? I wanted to do a revenue or DCF model, but neither will work in this case.



Revenue means absolutely nothing for TravelCenters as the price of gas fluctuates. What is important is gross margin.

TravelCenters made over $30M in net income during FY2015. Their sales have increased by roughly 10% since two yeas ago, and their total gross margin by almost 1%. So it really leaves the question: how are they not profitable? There are many factors, but the two main ones are increased investments and:



The Lawsuit

Remember how I said this was a positive? It will be, if it goes the way that management expects.

TravelCenters and Comdata, owned by FleetCor Technologies (FLT), have an agreement by which Comdata processes payments made by truckers with a fuel card (very popular in the commercial trucking industry). Comdata claims that TravelCenters breached their obligation (regarding RFID chips) and thus unilaterally decided to increase fees. These extra fees cost TA roughly $1.8M in the first quarter, and will continue to cost roughly $1M/month until the conclusion of the trial. Additionally, in the first quarter TravelCenters spent $6.4M on litigation costs. The trial was held in April, and legal arguments are expected to be completed in June. This lawsuit has had a tremendous impact on TravelCenter's results, and its conclusion could be a major catalyst for the stock.

There is no reason to disagree with what TravelCenter's management is saying to this point. Neither FleetCor nor Comdata even mentioned the lawsuit in their most recent conference calls and have not put out any expectations for its verdict. Additionally, it seems as though Fleetcor pulled a similar trick on Chevron, leading me to believe that TravelCenters will emerge victorious.

Re-assessing the first quarter



Litigation is expensive and distracting. But with the end in sight, it should take a large burden off of TravelCenter's management. TravelCenters faced approximately $29.6M in one time expenses during Q1:

$10.1M in site level costs increase from new stores

$1.8M more in fees from Comdata/FleetCor

$6.4M more in SG&A because of legal costs

$11.3M more in depreciation from discontinued computer software and a decrease in billboard advertising

Accounting for these expenses, TravelCenters had an adjusted EBITDA of $8.86M (compared to $11.75M last year). There was clearly a decline in the business, but management claims it was caused by a weak market which began showing improvement in April.

Reasons for optimism

TravelCenters has continued to bring new locations into their networks, but it takes time to get them to full functionality (management estimates 3 years).

Recovery beginning in April for the TA's travel centers

Recent investments (parking lot expansions, additional truck repair bays, car washes, retreat remodeling, installation of biodiesel blending equipment, Reserve-It! parking, RoadSquad, Roadsquad OnSite, TA Commercial Tire Network, etc.) should begin paying off



Recent implementation of $12M in annual cost saving measures, expected to take affect during the second half of 2017

Lawsuit results expected to be announced before Q2, providing a possible catalyst

I believe the negatives may be short-lived while the positives are longer-term... I really do believe that those have the potential impact of, let's say over the next five years, doubling the EBITDA that we generated in 2016." -TravelCenters Q1 2017 Conference Call

I have said it before and I will say it again: I do not like management. They have not done a good job controlling costs or increasing fuel gross margin. However, they have certainly done well with their convenience stores (non-fuel gross margin as well as revenue) and are claiming to be on the same route for fuel gross margin. Management claimed on the Q1 2017 conference call that within 5 years TA could generate $230M in EBITDA annually (compared to $115M in 2016) - keep in mind they only have a $160M market cap.

As I previously explained, revenues are unpredictable. What is more important is gross profit, which grew 6% last year.

What this means is that TravelCenters is heading in the right direction if they can become more efficient. Currently, the market is undervaluing them either because of 1) expectation of poor results, or 2) concern over the conflicts of interest.

The retail (automotive) market average Enterprise Multiple (EV/EBITDA) is 11.78 (slightly below the non-financial market average of 12.13). Travel Centers had $114M in EBITDA during 2016, and a current EV of $862M leaving it with a 7.56 ratio. However, if one takes into account the -10 EBITDA of Q1, it leaves the ttm ratio of 10.8.

While EBITDA is likely to decrease in 2017 because of Q1, TravelCenters still offers tremendous value. I estimate that with the planned cost cutting measures being put into effect during the second half of this year, 2018 EBITDA will be $140M ($160M increased costs and 6% gross profit growth to $1.66B).

Additionally, the enterprise multiple does not take into account TravelCenter's real estate or property holdings, which was over $1B at the end of last year. While it will be very hard for investors to unlock value for these property holdings, I could still see the stock doubling in two years. Returning to just a 9 EV/EBITDA ratio, the stock would have a $1.26B enterprise value, or a $395M market cap (roughly $9.80/share). While there might be a lot of variables and possible roadblocks preventing this valuation, whichever way one decides to model TravelCenter's business it is clear that it there is deep value.

Why now?



TravelCenters has made purchases and investments that should start paying dividends (they managed a $2.5M revenue improvement from acquired/developed sides for the 12 months ended March 2017 versus FY 2016). The stock has simply been too beat down, and is bound for a recovery.

With a strong competitive position, several growth opportunities, and relatively strong liquidity for the coming half decade, TravelCenters of America could be a big driver for your portfolio. It is time to put you investment in gear and take the road less taken.

