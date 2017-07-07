Qualcomm Seeks To Block iPhone Imports

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 6, 2017.

Qualcomm seeks a ban on iPhone imports by the US International Trade Commission

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced today that it was filing a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is unlawfully importing iPhones that infringe six Qualcomm patents.

Why file a complaint with the ITC? Because the ITC is empowered to block the import of products if they infringe legitimate patents. Apple itself attempted a similar tactic against Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) when it claimed that Samsung's smartphones infringed Apple's patents related to the iPhone.

The patents in question were presumably covered by the license agreements that Qualcomm had in place with Apple's contract manufacturers. Apple started withholding Qualcomm's patent royalties from the manufacturers as part of the larger dispute between the two companies. Qualcomm has already filed a suit against the contract manufacturers for breach of contract in not making the royalty payments to the company per the existing license agreements.

By virtue of the fact that these are granted patents covered by an existing license agreement that the contract manufacturers are in breach of, Qualcomm's case before the ITC would seem pretty straightforward. In filing a complaint against Apple with the ITC, there is the potential for quicker action than for the various suits and counter-suits that now exist between the two companies.

Qualcomm also published a cheerful little pamphlet (an excerpt is shown above) that outlines the six patents it claims Apple infringes with iPhone.

Qualcomm sidesteps the issues of FRAND and patent exhaustion

One of the bones of contention between the two companies is the question of licensing of so-called Standard Essential Patents. These are patents for technology that is incorporated into a communications standard, such as LTE, by a standards setting organization such as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

In return for incorporation into an international standard, the patent holder is usually obligated to license the patent under Fair Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms. However, what constitutes FRAND is often a matter of dispute.

In the case of the patents described in the ITC complaint, none of them are standard essential. Therefore, there's no issue of FRAND terms. Qualcomm licensed these patents (and others in its portfolio, both SEP and not) to Apple's contract manufacturers. The company is attempting to keep the case before the ITC as simple as possible.

Qualcomm also made clear that it is not seeking to bar the import of iPhones that carry its own modems. It probably could, since they are covered by the same patents and subject to the same licensing agreement with Apple's contract manufacturers.

That the company chose to restrict an import ban to those iPhones with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) modems was not merely spite against Intel. Here, it is attempting to sidestep another issue that has been raised recently in Apple's amended suit against Qualcomm, which is that of patent exhaustion.

I discuss this development in a recent article for Rethink Technology subscribers, but to summarize, Apple (and the US Federal Trade Commission) believes that once Qualcomm sells a chip to a supplier, its right to further control or license the patented technology in the chip is "exhausted".

The six patents in question probably don't fall under this principle, since they don't seem to be specific to Qualcomm's chipsets. But to further distance it from the issue, Qualcomm appears to be focusing exclusively on iPhones with Intel modems.

I continue to regard both companies as having legitimate grievances, but I regard Apple's withholding of royalty payments as a case of economic bullying. It may not like the fact that the contract manufacturers had pre-existing licensing contracts with Qualcomm, but the contracts appear to be perfectly legitimate and enforceable.

Both Apple and Qualcomm are part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and are recommended buys.

Nvidia research points to multi-chip module approach for GPUs

Researchers at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and a number of universities around the world have published a paper describing an approach to scaling up the effective size of graphics processors by the use of multi-chip modules (MCM). The approach is illustrated below.

The paper discusses the advantages of an MCM compared with simply using a number of discrete GPUs connected in some way, such as SLI or NVLink. Generally, the researchers found that the performance allowed by the MCM is much higher than with discrete GPUs, however they may be connected.

This clearly indicates the future direction for Nvidia and for AMD as well. AMD has made good use of the MCM in scaling up its Ryzen processors in order to compete with Intel in high-end desktop and server applications. The company's next GPU generation, NAVI, is also thought to use this approach.

MCMs are becoming increasingly the norm in order to facilitate high-speed data paths between processors and memory and between other processors. It appears to be one way to get around Moore's Law limitations while economically scaling up to effectively larger processors.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

