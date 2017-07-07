Archer Daniels Midland: Good Price For Dividend Growth

Subscribers to "Engineered Income Investing" got an early look at this material. Readers can learn more about this income boosting service from this Seeking Alpha Marketplace link.

Is ADM a good investment partner?

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. For the dividend growth investor it offers a 42 year history of annual increases in its dividend payment. Of late it has struggled because of changing consumer preferences and other market place disruptions. Starting in 2014 it began a major initiative to realign its business and return to growth. Currently priced near its 52-week low, ADM could now represent an opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

In evaluating ADM, in the chart above, I see that over the long term its revenues have grown although in the more recent past these look more cyclical), EPS has grown modestly (while the trend has been a slow increase, short term fluctuations have been larger than the growth trend), and the dividend has grown at a fairly steady pace. Looking at the payout ratio, it’s clear that dividend growth has outpaced EPS growth, but that the dividend is still a manageable amount. Going forward, I think it prudent to be sure that dividend growth doesn’t outpace expected EPS growth.

Next I want to take a look at what ADM tells shareholders about itself. To do that I looked at this presentation and will present the slides I think make the best case that ADM is a good investment.

The slide below shows how ADM has changed its mix of products and the profits they generate over the last decade or so. Back in 2004, corn processing, especially high fructose corn syrup contributed over 40% of ADM’s profits. With consumers wanting less of this product, ADM changed and grew other aspects of its business all the while increasing its profitability. As of 2015 corn processing represents about the same dollar figure of profits, but that is less than half the share those profits represented back in 2004. The new Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment has grown from about 4% of profits to 10% under the new growth initiative over that same period.

In this next slide, we see how ADM has been able to maintain profits in corn processing even as the demand for corn syrup has declined. Corn derived ethanol has proven to be a good product for ADM as worldwide demand has increased with the need to replace MTBE. I see that getting the price of corn based ethanol below the price of that produced from sugar cane is a major breakthrough and should help ADM gain market share. Just looking at the increase in exports to Brazil shows how important this price competitiveness is.

One of the big products in the Oilseed Processing segment is meal production. Much of this is used to feed livestock and poultry. The chart below shows the demand increase in both poultry and pork consumption. This shows that ADM has a nicely growing market, which is the first step to growing profits and being able to support a bigger dividend.

The Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment was a consolidation of existing product lines and several acquisitions. Its first year of consolidated operations was 2015 and it did quite well as the slide below shows. Innovation, which is the main driver of growth in this new segment, is important to returning to growth when consumer preferences change. I like that the segment had a target of 10 cent growth in earnings and that it achieved that. ADM has long made money on producing ingredients for companies that produced consumer staples, and in the efforts of the new WFSI segment I see ADM producing the new things consumers now want in their food.

With the revenue challenges that ADM has been facing over the last few years, cost cutting and containment grows in importance. This is important both because it allows for more profit from the same revenue and because it gives ADM more pricing power to potentially increase market share. The slide below shows that ADM achieved more than $200 million in savings in 2015 and identified $275 million more to be saved in 2016. I think a systematic and broad based approach works best and I think the results so far prove that it is a workable plan.

Next I take a look at the most recent earnings presentation. While a single quarter’s results don’t indicate that the problems are solved, Q1 of 2017 looks good to me. I think it’s a very good sign that not only did the company improve its profits, but so did all 4 business segments. Even revenues were up 4.2%. Even though revenues came in under expectations, the YoY increase is still a good sign (especially given the over-supply of grain in the current market). The 43% increase in EPS is a very welcome development.

This next slide gives details on the individual segment's performance. Again, compared to the year ago quarter, each segment did better. Based on this chart, I would expect to see Q2 produce about the same level of profit. Higher profit in Q2 would be an excellent sign because it would show that the Q1 growth was not just a one time thing and would also point to bigger profits over the rest of the year.

Next I look at what the credit rating agencies say about ADM by looking at Moody’s. I very much like the A2 rating as that is well above the minimum needed for investment grade. Moody’s likes that ADM is dominate in its market and has a conservative balance sheet. Its one concern is that ADM’s strategic plan may require elevated capital spending, and this borrowing. Moody’s current sees ADM as managing its debt well, so it meets my criteria that a company manage debt well.

Based on the information I have presented, I think it’s clear that ADM has the potential to be a good investment. The company, while struggling, seems to be on the path to growing its revenues and profits. It clearly has been growing its dividends and the credit rating agencies seem satisfied that its debt is well managed. Just because the price has declined over the last year, doesn’t mean that the shares are now at a good value. Below I will do a DDM calculation to determine if that is the case.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that lowest value between the DGR values and the projected rate of EPS growth is 7.1%, so I will use that as my dividend growth rate. $1.28 is he currently declared yearly dividend and with the yield being 3.15%, I will use 3% as the terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments is $46.60. Because ADM has struggled of late and its earnings and revenues are below their most recent peaks, I want an extra margin of safety, so I will discount the NPV by 10% to determine my buy price, which is $42. Since ADM is currently priced around $41, I see this as a good opportunity to buy into a good company at a good price.

Conclusion

ADM has struggled lately due to changes in consumer preferences and drought in the U.S. That has resulted in a decline in share price. ADM has made a good effort to realign its business since 2014. Q1 2017 results are good, even if they didn’t turn out to be quite as good as the market hoped. Taking that into account, I think the current price of $41 represents a good opportunity for dividend growth investors to get a good company at a good price.

