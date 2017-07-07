Royal Caribbean: All Aboard

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). It operates a combined total of 49 ships in the cruise vacation industry with an aggregate capacity of approximately 123,270 berths as of December 31, 2016. The company has 66,000 employees.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are up about 67% over the past twelve months. In my view, there’s more upside ahead as this is a wonderful business whose shares are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. I’ll go through my logic here by drawing investor’s attention to some aspects of the financial history here. I’ll also try to model a reasonable prediction of the future price by modelling my expectations about future dividends. I’ll conclude with a brief discussion of the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

When you review the financial history of Royal Caribbean, it becomes clear that there’s been a tremendous amount of growth here. For example, since 2010, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 3.3%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of about 14%, suggesting that this is a business that is quite scalable. This is exactly what I like to see: a company that can grow its net income at a faster rate than revenue growth.

I typically judge management by their actions, and I must say that I’m pleased with the way management has treated shareholders recently. It seems to me that their interests are aligned, more or less, with shareholders. For example, since 2014 the company has been buying back stock fairly aggressively, reducing share count by about 3.25% since then. I’ve heard it said that buybacks are less appealing because they are often tied to perverse management incentives, but they also benefit shareholders. In addition to the share buybacks the company has engaged in, management has returned about $1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since 2011. In my view, this is further evidence that management’s interests are aligned with our own.

Turning to the capital structure, debt hasn’t actually risen that much since 2011, but it has dipped and then grown again. This is obviously a disconcerting trend, but at the same time this is a capital intensive business, so debt comes with the territory. At the same time, just shy of 55% of debt and capital lease obligations come due in three years or later. In my view, then, there’s little risk of an impending solvency crisis or liquidity crisis. On the plus side, interest expense has been brought down by about 17% over the past seven years, as the company retires more expensive debt and replaces it with lower weighted average interest rates.

Modelling The Dividend

Royal Caribbean’s financial history is interesting to some, but investors buy a future and therefore I need to spend some time coming up with a reasonable expectation about future price. My regular readers know that when I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I hold all variables but one constant. The variable I “move” is the one that I think creates the most value. This is the easiest, less error prone way to forecast in my view.

In my view, the dividend is the biggest “driver” of growth, so I’m going to focus in on that. The dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 43% since 2011. It would be very irresponsible to assume that this growth rate will continue, given that the company may want to pay down debt or engage in other capital projects that demand capital. For that reason, I’m going to assume the dividend will grow at the same rate as net income has since 2010, namely 14%.

When I perform this exercise on Royal Caribbean’s dividend, I infer a forecast CAGR return of about 13% to 2020. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return given the operating history and the relatively low levels of risk here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for RCL would turn bullish with a daily close above $110.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bullish consolidation pattern on the daily charts which began May 25. From here, we see the shares rising to $118.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy RCL call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $108.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $118.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe RCL is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors can’t easily access the future cash flows of a given business directly. They must buy shares in the public market that supposedly act as a proxy for the fortunes of the underlying business. The problem is that those shares are bought and sold and driven up and down in price in way that often has little bearing on the fortunes of the business. Share prices are driven as much by the mood of the crowd as anything else. This can be troublesome when the crowd is too manic, as it drives share prices to levels where future returns will be muted or negative. On the other hand, when the crowd eschews a given name, that can be the source of tremendous returns.

At the moment, the shares of Royal Caribbean trade at a significant (35%) discount to the overall market. Not only that, they are also relatively inexpensive relative to their own past. In my view, it makes sense for investors to “climb aboard” (sorry) and purchase shares of this excellent growth company that is trading like a value company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.