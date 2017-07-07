EURUSD: What Next?

The Euro to US dollar exchange rate hit a major target last week. This article updates important fundamental and technical changes and tries to answer the question; what next for EURUSD (FXE) and indeed the dollar (UUP)?

Target reached

This is an update of the channel I posted in my early June article,

It is one of the reasons I concluded, '1.14 is where we can sell the news.'

Actually the news came in an odd order. ECB President Mario Draghi was fairly dovish in the June ECB meeting, but turned decidedly hawkish in Sintra last week. I've said before that the drivers of a move are harder to anticipate than the move itself. So while I was fairly sure the channel would be tested, the coordinated hawkish signals by central banks last week were a surprise.

What next?

Now EURUSD is at the top of the channel, and all the hawkish ECB rhetoric has been digested, it looks even more like a sell the news situation. If you are only just turning bullish because you read the ECB is hawkish, what do you think has driven the rally thus far? After all, EURUSD is 10% higher in the first half of 2017. Plenty of those gains have come from dollar weakness and disappointment with Trump's actions, but ever since the French election, the market has been pricing in a more hawkish ECB.

The question for me is not if the EURUSD declines, but how far it drops. The first target is the uptrend channel.

Whether it makes a brief new high from that point makes little difference as the longer term target is back to the gap created by the French election result at 1.08.

This decline would correct the glaring divergence between the EURUSD rate and the EUR-USD 2 year spread. The normally strong correlation has completely broken recently, and Credit Agricole think EURUSD should be trading closer to 1.08 based on interest rate differentials. Sentiment and a short squeeze after the French election have taken the EURUSD rate too high.

Eventually the EURSD should make its way back to the breakdown point at 1.1876, but this will take more than hawkish rhetoric from Draghi. This move is illustrated in my long term Elliott Wave count, which is of course liable to change, but nevertheless provides a useful map of probable price action.

The flip side of this is the US dollar, which is pulling back in an overall bullish long term trend.



Conclusions

EURUSD is currently trading above 1.14, just under the channel resistance. It is not the time to get bullish, in fact it is a better trade to sell the hype and target 1.08 where the rate differentials suggest the EURUSD should trade.

