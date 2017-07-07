AmerisourceBergen Is Set For Another Decade Of Growth

While the stock is not a bargain, some growth vectors may justify this value.

Investment Thesis

Strong from its agreement in 2013 with Walgreen & Boots Alliance (WBA), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) has established its place as a leader in the drug distribution business. It also diversified its operation by the acquisition of the largest animal health product provider in 2015. As the demand for drugs will be supported by this demographic, ABC is in the driver's seat to generate growth in the upcoming decade. Unfortunately, the price to pay today is far from being a bargain. Let’s take a deeper look at this dividend achiever.

Understanding the Business

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada.

AmerisourceBergen is one of three large pharmaceutical distributors and is the main supplier to large pharmacy outlets Walgreens (this agreement will be reviewed in this article) and Express Scripts Mail Order Pharmacy.

The company benefits from a large size because it enables it to benefit from economy of scale. It also helps ABC to win new contracts as many manufacturers will prefer to deal with a giant that will not fail them in the future.

Revenues

In 2013, AmerisourceBergen entered in a 10-year agreement with Walgreen and Alliance Boots (WBA). This contract will streamline the distribution of pharmaceuticals to Walgreens’ stores and leverage global supply chain efficiencies while improving patient access to affordable pharmaceuticals to increase the efficiency of the healthcare system.

In February 2015, AmerisourceBergen acquired MWI Veterinary Supply, the premier provider of animal health products and solutions.

This was a smart move to diversify ABC business from the previous (and still successful) agreement with WBA. However, investors must keep in mind that while revenues are growing rapidly, ABC still evolves in a razor-thin margin industry:

The EPS dropped significantly between 2014 and 2016 mainly because of WBA exercising its warrants rights. In order to mitigate the dilute impact of warrants exercised by WBA, ABC is also repurchasing their shares. When you exercise a warrant, it creates additional shares and therefore dilutes shareholder assets. WBA owns the right to acquire a minority stake in ABC as stipulated in the original 10 year agreement:

“Walgreens and Alliance Boots together have been granted the right to purchase a minority equity position in AmerisourceBergen, beginning with the right to purchase up to 7 percent of the fully diluted equity of AmerisourceBergen in the open market. In addition, AmerisourceBergen has granted to Walgreens and Alliance Boots equity warrants exercisable for 16 percent in the aggregate of the fully diluted equity of AmerisourceBergen. The first tranche of warrants, representing 8 percent of the fully diluted equity of AmerisourceBergen, has a strike price of $51.50 and will be exercisable for a six-month period beginning in March 2016. The second tranche of warrants, also representing 8 percent of the fully diluted equity of AmerisourceBergen, has a strike price of $52.50 and will be exercisable for a six-month period beginning in March 2017. The warrants will be allocated equally among Walgreens and Alliance Boots.”

Fortunately, when you look at the non-gap adjusted earnings, you can see that the core business remains healthy:

Over the past 5 years, ABC shows an adjusted diluted EPS compound annual growth rate of 16% (Annual Report 2016). In their latest quarterly report, management confirmed their expectation to see their EPS grow in the low single digit range (between $5.77 and $5.92).

Dividend Growth Perspective

ABC is a Dividend Achiever as it has successfully increased its dividend for 12 years now. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increase their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

While ABC dividend yield is still probably too low for many income seeking investors, it’s important to note the important dividend payment growth over the past decade. From a $0.025 quarterly payment in February 2007, ABC is now paying $0.375/share.

When you look at the above graph, you clearly see that management is following their cash flow to raise their dividend. Both payout ratios remain stable around 25% each. This leaves lots of room for future dividend raise.

Potential Downsides

Evolving in such a small margin environment doesn’t leave much room for bad luck or mistakes. Any small modification to their environment could make the difference between a profit and loss.

In an effort to get better pricing power, ABC had entered into this agreement with Walgreen Boots Alliance. If this agreement would eventually fail or not be renewed after 10 years (2023), this could hurt ABC margins.

Finally, healthcare legislation is being reviewed at the moment and you never know what could pop out of those meetings. It is unlikely any upcoming change in the legislation will affect ABC business, but this remains a possibility.

Valuation

I think the future is relatively bright for ABC, but this doesn’t make it an automatic buy according to my 7 dividend investing principles. According to principle #5, I use two valuation methods. The first one is in regards to the PE 10-year history. It gives me a clear idea of how the market values a stock over time.

As you can see, the fact the company lost money in 2015 destroyed this graph. For this reason, I’ve looked at 2007 to 2013 to give me an idea:

The historical valuation is clearer this way. As ABC’s current PE ratio stands around 18.30, the company is clearly overvalued at this point.

Digging deeper, I will use a double stage dividend discount model to get a clear valuation. I use a 9% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years (since the company payout ratios are very low) and a 7% terminal growth rate.

Using the DDM, you can see that ABC is trading slightly over fair value. In other words, while ABC business looks good, this is no bargain at the moment.

Final Thought

I think ABC will continue to reward its shareholders with strong dividend growth in the upcoming years. Its large size and the current demographic will help support both revenue and EPS growth in the future as well. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for a dip to make it a very interesting play.

