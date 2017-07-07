Shares Of The Cheesecake Factory Offer Relative Value In An Expensive Market

Lately, along with much of the restaurant industry, The Cheesecake Factory has experienced a slight decline in same-store revenues.

For over twenty years, The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) has posted sales growth in every year except one (2009), and has grown operating profit substantially along the way.

(Source: SEC filings)

Over the past ten years, this regular growth has been awarded with a P/E multiple that has been significantly above that of the S&P 500, with the exception of this year.

(Source: Morningstar)

Lagging performance is likely due to the fact that the company is due to post its weakest revenue growth since sales contracted in 2009. CAKE is not alone in the search for growth in the restaurant sector. While the company is still expected to grow revenue 1% this year, peers including Brinker International (owner of Chili's and Maggiano's) (NYSE:EAT), DineEquity (owner of IHOP and Applebee's) (NYSE:DIN), Bloomin' Brands (owner of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabbas, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's) (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) are all expected to contract. Contraction among well-established restaurant chains is a result of both greater competition and lackluster consumer spending. Additionally, as the Federal Reserve begins to slowly tighten monetary policy (which often leads to an economic slowdown or recession), investors are adjusting what they are willing to pay for consumer discretionary stocks.

With The Cheesecake Factory, there are numerous reasons to be more optimistic than with other consumer discretionary stocks.

Growth Runway

To start with, CAKE is only in the fourth inning of its growth strategy. With 194 locations of its flagship store, the company is well behind its peers in store presence across the United States, including Outback Steakhouse (498 locations), Longhorn Steakhouse (481 locations) and Carrabbas (230 locations). CAKE also owns two chains that it has been very cautious in expanding (Grand Lux Cafe and RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen) and has invested in two other restaurant chains (North Italia [upscale casual dining] and Flower Child [salads, bowls and wraps made with responsibly sourced ingredients]) which it has the option of purchasing outright if management decides that the investment makes sense.

Unlike many of its peers, the company has a clean balance sheet with no debt, providing management flexibility to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace and making this a stock to watch among Leverage Buyout fund managers.

Downside Protection

In the last major recession, while CAKE's performance suffered, the company maintained significant profitability. This is likely a function of its relatively high ROI per store. As can be seen in the chart below, the lowest that the company's per store profitability reached was $650,000, resulting in a 6.5% operating profit margin (before opening costs and charges).

(Source: SEC filings)

If CAKE's operating profitability fell to its previous recession level, based on 208 total stores it would produce $135 million of operating profit, resulting in $99 million in after-tax profit on 49 million shares, producing $2.02 per share in recession profit. Coming out of the last recession, the company's peak earnings received a 16.5x P/E multiple (adjusting for the $225 million in debt on the balance sheet at the time) and its trough earnings received a 30 P/E multiple. In the bad case scenario that 2016 represented peak earnings for the company and that it could still make $2 per share in a recession, this represents a range of $46-60.

Also worth looking at are the company's cost line items. Food cost as a percent of sales has come down since 2007 from 25% to 23%, likely from a combination of increased buying power and lower market prices. Meanwhile, labor cost has increased 100 basis points as a result of increased wages since 2013. Another major line item, "other operating costs," has remained stable. Meanwhile, general and administrative expenses have gone up as a percent of sales since 2005 about 100 bps excluding stock options. This comes off as particularly odd because in the same period of time, sales have increased 50%. G&A expenses are typically a line item that can be leveraged as a company gains scale. In its filings, CAKE cites increased investment in supervision and support for its restaurants. I suspect that if the country does hit a recession or the restaurant sector is hit by sales pressure, the company has levers to pull to reduce its G&A expense line somewhat substantially.

(Source: SEC filings)

Income

In the meantime, management and the board have been good stewards of the company's excess capital. Since 2012, CAKE has steadily increased its dividend, leaving the stock sporting a nearly 2% income yield.

(Source: SEC filings)

Additionally, the company has spent more than $1.2 billion in the past ten years buying back stock. And unlike many companies, the buyback program is still in the money. Since 2007, it has bought back 43.5 million shares for $1.2 billion at an average of $27.60 per share, well below the current price.

Risks

The reasons for underperformance of CAKE and its peers could relate to a structural decline in the upscale casual dining segment. It's possible that the fast casual segment (Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)) will continue to grow on its share gains. Another fast-growing segment that could eat into CAKE's business is prepackaged, ready-to-be-made meals, such as those made by Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). Fluctuations in labor and commodity prices also affect the company.

Finally, over 200,000 insider shares have been sold in the past 12 months at advantageous prices, mostly in the high $50s-60s. While it only represented 5% of insider ownership, it is worth taking note of this.

Conclusion

While recommending the purchase of a consumer cyclical stock towards the beginning of a Fed rate cycle may be a fool's errand, I have laid out reasons why I think CAKE stands out from the crowd. Additionally, for those who think the Fed's assertions of tightening don't hold water or that the economic recovery will continue unabated for a few more years, CAKE is at an attractive discount to its long-run valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.