Ford's June Sales

April's truck pullback was minimal compared to the gains in May and June, and I expect this segment to drive the stock through 2017.

Ford’s (F) June sales brought some negativity over a 5.1% drop in total car sales. While its certainly never a good thing for car sales to decline, Ford made gains in the right areas that I think will help keep profitability safe. Down over 6% year to date, it’s understood by many that 2017 isn’t going to be nearly as exciting for Auto’s as 2016. That said, it still pays to keep track of what’s happening with Ford.

The right cars are selling

While total car sales for the company fell 5.1% in June, these declines were related to fleet sales and sedans. Trucks and SUV’s have had an overall growth story for the year, as people navigate away from efficient yet less useful cars in favor of crossovers, SUV’s and Trucks. Ford’s F-Series pickups (a long coveted segment in the auto world) grew sales by over 9.8% for the month. The pickup in trucks is essential to Ford’s profitability. They make much higher margins on these body-on-frame vehicles than say a Ford Focus.

A statistic I particularly liked seeing was the average transaction cost. Ford’s monthly average transaction price increased by $1,800. F-Series transaction costs rose $3,100. These increases help bolster my feelings that the second quarter will be better than some expect. Higher price on a higher number of trucks sold means good things for June’s contributions to revenue.

Of course there is the elephant in the room of a 23% fallout in regular car sales. Once popular models like the Ford Fusion are taking huge hits to sales. For June, Fusion sales declined over 30%, while the Ford Focus lost over 20% of its sales year over year. This fallout is countered with continued big swings in crossovers. Both the Ford Edge, Flex, and Explorer had over 20% gains in sales growth. As evidenced by the past few years of profits from higher SUV/Truck sales, these cars bring in higher margins. I think it’s likely that higher sales of the Explorer and alike can offset decreases in cars. In all Ford SUV’s grew 2.9%.

Thoughts for the second quarter

April had a small pullback in truck sales, but May made up for it with more than 9% growth. June's results were even better. While I’d never be so bold as to say that Ford will have a record setting 2017, I do think the strength in trucks and crossovers offers earnings potential that can easily counter the slowing car cycle. This fall offers a few new introductions in the SUV segment. An all new Ford Expedition is rolling into showrooms, as is a new Navigator (though I have to say, I think the Navigator is kind of ugly). I’m also encouraged by Ford’s Super Duty Series of trucks representing 55% of retail sales in June. Those trucks are expensive, and offer big margins for Ford.

The company has taken moves to curb expenses in light of a more consolidated car market thus far this year. Ford Fusion production for the US market is going to be shut down for a year as demand for such cars dwindles. The company has also announced layoffs of 10% of its workforce. This certainly isn’t something that economists want to see, but in terms of Ford’s bottom line it is part of a $3 billion cost cutting measure to ensure Ford stays aligned with changing auto trends.

I do see a problem in Ford’s lineup in the sense that competitors like General Motors (GM) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) have a much more diverse and appealing selection of crossover type vehicles. The only car that Ford can offer to smaller car shoppers is the Ford Focus, or Lincoln counterpart. Since crossovers are hot right now, Ford is limited in its fight against the Subaru Forester or Outback, which are selling like hotcakes. GM has an advantage in its crossover breakup amongst its different brands. They can pull people to the Chevy Equinox or Trax, Buick Encore, or developing options in the Cadillac lineup. Hopefully they can improve upon that in the future with its upcoming EcoSport crossover.

Overall, I expect Ford’s second quarter results to bear some surprisingly okay numbers. The growth in truck sales, along with increased average transaction prices means that the company’s most profitable segment could be even hotter. In particular I’ll be watching to see what happens to Ford’s gross margins this quarter. I want to see how fast Ford’s cost management is taking effect. I’m not touchy on revenues, as it’s very possible that they’ll be lackluster, but that doesn’t mean the business can’t maintain profits. For those who own stock, your main concern is cash flow for your BEAUTIFUL dividend yield. At 5.3%, the yield is too good to pass up for bottom feeders. This year is tough for autos, but that is creating opportunities to get your hands on some long term Ford stock while collecting a nice payout in the mean time. I highly doubt they’ll do anything with the dividend, as it is keeping people in the game.

