General Electric: Buy The Dip, It Will Not Last

In the following piece, we take a contrarian stance on the situation and make the case this may be exactly the time to buy, not sell.

Unfortunately, the stock may have further to fall. JPMorgan just downgraded the stock and lowered its price target to $22. Even so, I don’t see it happening.

What happened?

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analyst Stephen Tusa cut his 12-month price target for General Electric (NYSE:GE) to $22. This represents a 20% drop from Wednesday’s close of $27.35. Tusa lists bad investments, structural overcapacity, and a reset of earnings expectations as the catalysts for the projected 20% drop. I agree with his assessment of the issues at hand, yet disagree with the 20% downside estimate. In the following sections, we make our case.

$24 is the line on the sand

Only three times in the last five years has the dividend yield been 4% or higher.

Source: Dividend.com

I submit to you the $22 target of Tusa is overly bearish. The fact of the matter is many prospective and current shareholders are waiting anxiously for the yield to hit the 4% mark prior to picking up more shares. At $24, the yield would be 4%. I don’t see the stock dropping below this level. Even if it were to do so, I see this as being a highly transitory event. What’s more, even Tusa states he sees no chance of a dividend cut in the cards. The next positive is much of the bad news may already be priced in.

Much of the bad news is priced in

I do not believe I have come across a situation where the negative catalysts for a stock have been so well-defined and known by the masses in the past. With the stock down 9% for the quarter and 13% year-to-date, I’d say much of the bad news is already priced into the stock. It's like a slow motion train wreck at present. Everyone knows the new CEO, Flannery, is going to reset expectations and kitchen sink the quarter at this point. That is a given. Therefore, the bad news must be priced in. No one expects Flannery to up guidance or provide any good news at this point. Therefore, the risk at this point is actually to the upside. Expectations for the company are so low at this point there is almost nowhere to go but up. One major point I do disagree with is Tusa's assertion that the problems at General Electric will be hard to fix. I am not so sure anything even needs to be fixed at this point.

What needs to be fixed?

Tusa stated the issues at General Electric will not be easily fixed. I beg to differ. I am not sure there is anything that actually needs to be fixed at this point. Many point to General Electric’s foray into the oil and gas segment as a major blunder. In fact, General Electric just announced it has completed its buyout of Baker Hughes. This has created the world's second-largest oilfield service provider with roughly $23 billion in annual revenue. The deal, when announced last autumn, was predicated on a recovery in oil prices to $60 per barrel by 2019.

Many believe the increase to $60 per barrel now seems unlikely with a glut of crude still circling the globe and keeping prices below $50. One thing I’ve learned from people attempting to predict oil and gas prices is it is a futile endeavor. As soon as everyone is absolutely positive of the way oil prices are going to go, it does the exact opposite. Just a few short years ago, many believed the theory of "peak oil" was all but a certainty. Now, the theory that the globe will be awash in oil for years to come is all but a certainty. Nevertheless, according to the IEA, global oil discoveries and new projects fell to historic lows in 2016. I say the risk is to the upside regarding oil and gas prices at this point. Furthermore, General Electric’s merger with Baker Hughes offers a substantial amount of upside. Essentially, General Electric has the brains and Baker Hughes the brawn. Once General Electric applies its industrial solutions technologies to Baker Hughes' assets, profits margins should improve significantly. Moreover, General Electric’s oil and gas solutions should be that much more in demand with oil prices staying low. Upstream exploration and production operators will be looking to save every penny. This should underpin General Electric’s endeavor. On top of all this, GE is trading at a significant discount to its peers.

Shares trading at steep discount

General Electric is trading at a significant discount to its peers.

Source: Finviz.com

The stock has a forward P/E ratio of 14.51. The next closest one is that of Honeywell's (NYSE:HON) at 17.38. This implies the stock has 20% upside just to trade on par with its closest competitor. Furthermore, the company’s five-year EPS growth targets are far greater than any of the top five peers.

The Bottom Line

General Electric’s stock is down significantly at present. I submit this due to the fact that much of the bad news is already priced in. The bad news is well-defined and widely disseminated at this point. The risk/reward at this point favors long trades. The downside form here is limited to 10% at best based on the 4% dividend yield acting as a backstop. Stephen Tusa's downgrade and call for $22 per share could mark the low in the stock going forward. All CEO Flannery needs to do is surprise us with some type of positive feedback and the stock could be off to the races. I posit he may just do that. At this point, the downside move seems telegraphed. That is a major red flag for me. I am a contrarian at heart, and the contrarian call is to be bullish at this point. We are closer to the bottom than the top. Nonetheless, those looking to start a position in the stock should layer in over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

