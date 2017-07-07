Bank Of America: And Now For The Bad News

In the following piece, we take a glass-half-empty approach and delve into the potential headwinds for Bank of America going forward.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been on a tremendous run since I first recommended the stock at $6.84 in 2012.

Source: Finviz.com

Nonetheless, there were many ups and downs along the way.

Source: Finviz.com

With the bank clearing the latest qualitative CCAR with flying colors, I see much more upside for the stock in the coming years. Nonetheless, some short-term headwinds have recently materialized that can hamper the stock's ascension in the short term.

Flat yield curve pressure

The spread between long- and short-term bonds is near its flattest in the last five years.

Source: YCharts.com

The 10-2 yield curve has begun to flatten again recently. I expected the spread to increase as the Fed continues to raise rates. Nevertheless, the recent news that inflation is under control could cause the Fed to hold off on plans to keep raising rates. If the Fed comes out and states it is not going to raise rates again in 2017, this could be the catalyst for a pullback in the stock.

Bank of America benefits greatly from a rising rate environment. This allows the bank to earn even greater profits on the difference between the cost of funding and lending rates otherwise referred to as the net interest margin (NIM). Taking into consideration the size of Bank of America's balance sheet, a small shift in interest rates can have a big impact on the bank's bottom line. The fact the Fed stated inflation is under control in its latest meeting is not good news for Bank of America.

Auto credit issues

Cracks in auto credit have begun to surface. Some see this as the canary in the coal mine regarding the health of the U.S. economy. Longer, seven-year loan terms and a crackdown on subprime lending due to an increase in default rates are signs of a top. What’s more, the sales of the top three car companies seem to be rolling over as we speak.

Macro risk

Current macroeconomic and geopolitical issues remain a concern. President Trump seems ready to go to war. I guess his bark is not worse than his bite as many, including myself, have stated. I hope nothing of the sort happens. The issues with North Korea and Syria seem massive to me, yet the market has barely flinched. This brings to mind the theory the bigger they are, the harder they fall. If war does break out, you can bet Bank of America’s stock will be taken down with the rest of the market.

U.S. housing

The U.S. housing market needs to stay on track. The market is still booming, yet inventory levels remain inadequate. This is causing home prices to rise substantially. Many first-time home buyers are currently being left with no options. Something has got to give at this point. What’s more, new home builders have essentially left the first time buyer market behind. The fact of the matter is there is little to no margin on a new home priced below $200,000 these days. This could cause the industry to eventually roll over.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Bank of America in the long run. Blue sky lies ahead for shareholders in the form of dividend growth and capital appreciation for those willing to hold the stock for the long term. The bank's improving fundamentals should allow Bank of America to increase the dividend significantly over the next few years. Nevertheless, no stock shoots straight up like a rocket. There will be peaks and valleys along the way. The lack of inflation may cause the Fed to reverse its hawkish stance and slow the pace of interest rate increases. This will be bad news for the banks in the short run.

Nevertheless, I believe the risk/reward equation still favors long trades and would buy the dip. Anyone looking to start a new position layer in over time to reduce risk. The market could see a significant selloff if some type of exogenous geopolitical event occurs. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think Bank of America is a buy at this level? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.