PepsiCo Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 6.

Bullish Calls

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP): "It's a good time to buy PepsiCo, which is right now. Save some for after the quarter, because you don't know... it's a crazy market."

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI): "That's an interesting laser parts company and I like it. It's a little expensive. I haven't featured it on this show but it's a very good company, and I think that that's a good one to own in this environment."

AT&T (NYSE:T): They company has good cash flow to pay dividend and is finding intelligent ways to grow as well. It's a good buy.

Bearish Calls

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL): It's a good company, but the entire group is under pressure due to oil prices.

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM): This is a good company, but the food business is tough right now. Don't buy.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI): It's a risky stock, as the entire group is under pressure.

