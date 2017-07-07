ROTY Edition 1 Volume 9: Updates And Presenting Our Seventh Idea

Risks abound and readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence and only invest in stocks they understand whose stories they find intriguing and whose valuation they find compelling.

Today's idea could run up into data being presented toward the end of the year which hasn't been figured into the stock's valuation. It could also benefit from takeover interest.

ROTY (Runner of the Year) is a strategy focusing on stocks that could double in the next 12 months.

Welcome to the ninth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions, and with trades typically occurring in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our six current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and three positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.



Position Updates

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives an Analyst Upgrade

Liana Moussatos at Wedbush gave the stock an Outperform rating and a whopping $58 price target, easily more than a double from where the share price currently lies. She commented that lead candidate A4250 could achieve sales of over $1 billion. While I take analyst ratings with a grain of skepticism, it provides a reference point and validation of one's thesis to an extent.

For readers who caught my original write-up on the company, you know I've been bullish on the stock as a revaluation play now that it has a clarified regulatory path. Coupled with a low float and increased institutional buying, we could see some solid price action here even if we are a bit early to the game.

James E. Flynn reports 6.97% stake in Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

I previously commented on insider buying in this name in our last ROTY post, noting that conviction insider buying can be a powerful force which could help shares gain momentum. As with other revaluation plays, we are here MUCH earlier than the catalyst crowd, but I expect to see increased buying now that the firm has accessed funding for its PATENCY-2 trial.

Today's Idea: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

GBT data by YCharts

A funny thing happened today, although it's certainly not an uncommon incidence.

I've recently made readers aware that I will be writing other articles aside from ROTY that are of interest to me and therefore hopefully useful to you, including my take on stock stories that are intriguing, coverage of data events, analyzing fund holdings, etc.

I've brought up Global Blood Therapeutics a number of times (see my March post), but as is usually the case, I checked up on it and believed it merited an update to thesis. I knew the idea was intriguing and had upside, but after today's revisit, I am convinced it deserves a slot in the ROTY model account. Read this article for the full thesis.

Here are key points:

Undervaluation of its SCD asset although more advanced in the clinic than bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) LentiGlobin. I understand the latter has other promising assets, but the valuation gap is still quite noteworthy.

BLUE Market Cap data by YCharts

Optionality in IPF data coming in the second half of the year. The market opportunity here is roughly similar to SCD, yet does not appear to be included in the stock's valuation.

Takeover interest could come to surface again, be it Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) or another suitor. Keep in mind InterMune was acquired for around $8 billion for its IPF asset, which did around $800 million of sales in 2016.

Risks include the usual suspects, including clinical and regulatory setbacks, competition, and disappointing data. The company has a strong cash position after its secondary offering, and near-term dilution does not appear to be an issue.

Actions to Take:

Initiate quarter pilot position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the ROTY model account at closing price of the day this article is released. We will be looking to aggressively add on weakness and volatility as long as the thesis stays intact.

