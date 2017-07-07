3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 7, 2017

Hello! And welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you come to grips with the news you may have missed in the biotech and pharma worlds. Many investors can get tunnel-visioned with their company of choice, so it is my goal to help you take in the full spectrum of what biotech has to offer.

So let's get started!

Eli Lilly's and Incyte's JAK/STAT drug gets a boost with approval in Japan

This bit of news caught my attention immediately, given my recent foray into Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) potential myelofibrosis competition. Fair to say, I was not feeling too optimistic about JAK/STAT inhibitors in that particular space since they are not disease modifying.

However, it is easy to forget that these agents are being studied in other indications as well. Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) baricitinib, developed in partnership with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), has been assessed in rheumatoid arthritis.

Now, it has been announced that Japanese regulators have approved this agent in two different dosages for the management of rheumatoid arthritis, including the prevention of structural injury to joints, following inadequate response to standard-of-care therapy.

Looking forward: Arguably the biggest inroads we've seen so far for JAK/STAT pathway inhibitors have been made in the field of myeloproliferative neoplasms like PV and myelofibrosis. However, this approval underscores the potential benefit in other diseases associated with inflammation. It's no small thing for INCY that the approval also triggered a $15 million milestone payment from LLY, which will no doubt help a bit in its further development of agents like epacadostat.

But all is not peachy in the Japanese rheumatoid arthritis market

As we all know and keep hearing, biosimilars are inching their way into practically every field of medicine, which has notably featured rheumatologic conditions. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has taken a lashing from recent setbacks in the biosimilar market. First, the FDA rejected its pegfilgrastim biosimilar application.

Then, its Japanese partner, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY), decided to end its collaborative development of a biosimilar version of etanercept for rheumatoid arthritis, due to concerns about ensuring adequate manufacturing capacity of the biosimilar.

Looking forward: CHRS has definitely taken the blunt end recently as it has tried to make moves to get into the lucrative biosimilar spaces. Stymied at every turn so far, it has been forced to restructure and lay off 51 of its staff. But it is good news that its biosimilar met its primary endpoint of similar efficacy to originator etanercept, so the drug is not dead, per se.

Pfizer updates the findings from INO-VATE in acute leukemia

One of the most advanced clinical stage strategies currently under investigation for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is inotuzumab ozogamicin, an antibody-drug conjugate being developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

So far, data from its pivotal INO-VATE study have been positive, making the eventual approval of this drug seem almost inevitable. Recently, PFE published an update of INO-VATE in The Lancet Haematology, where it outlined the liver-associated toxicity for inotuzumab ozogamicin. Compared with standard therapy, inotuzumab led to more liver-associated toxicity, including sinusoidal obstruction syndrome, a very serious complication of cytotoxic therapy that can shut down the liver altogether.

The toxicity appeared to be especially pronounced in patients who proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplant, with sinusoidal destructive syndrome occurring in 22% of these patients compared with only 3% of patients who received standard care and proceeded to transplant.

Looking forward: This is going to be a pretty important consideration for clinicians who are trying to decide on therapy for patients with relapsed ALL. The promise of antibody-drug conjugates is that they're supposed to act like smart bombs to destroy tumor cells while sparing normal cells by and large. These findings suggest that proceeding to allogeneic stem cell transplant is associated with greater risk of death following inotuzumab ozogamicin.

As always, thank you very much for taking some time out of your day to read my thoughts on emerging biotech news. If you found it helpful at all, I hope you'll consider becoming a subscriber of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of this digest.

Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.