A Looming Buyout In The Nest Egg Portfolio?

As of Wednesday night, the total portfolio shows a small loss, but this is entirely due to the transaction fees incurred whilst building it.

Introduction

The second quarter is now over, and I figured it’s time to have a look at the overall performance of the Nest Egg portfolio. Dividend income was (and still is) the primary objective of the portfolio, but we have to make sure we keep the principal invested amount at least intact.

As the ‘dividend season’ in Europe has now ended, in this week’s edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio (‘NEPO’), I will have a look at the overall performance of the portfolio to see if I need to make any adjustments. No new companies will be added in this edition (stay tuned to see which new companies will be added next week!),

Will Energias de Portugal merge with Gas Natural?

Making a case for a merger

Last week, Reuters reported on an interesting merger story, as the news outlet seemed to be certain Madrid-listed Gas Natural (OTC:GASNF) (OTCPK:GASNY) would be very interested in investigating an opportunity to merger with NEPO-company Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY), Portugal’s national energy company.

“Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural (GAS.MC) has approached Portuguese rival EDP (EDP.LS) about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Talks over a potential 35 billion euro ($40 billion) deal and its potential structure are still at an early stage and there is no certainty over their outcome, four sources said, although Gas Natural chairman Isidre Faine has already sounded out his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Mexia about a tie-up.”

This was immediately denied by EDP stating there are ‘no negotiations between the two companies’. You might think that’s it, but let’s have another look at the words used. Reuters claimed EDP ‘has been approached’ and EDP says ‘there are no negotiations going on’, which isn’t the same subject; EDP has not denied it has been approached.

I agree with Reuters’ points about why a merger between both companies would make a lot of sense:

“ A Gas Natural-EDP merger is seen as a good strategic fit as EDP has made big headway in renewable power while Gas Natural remains strong in gas-fired or coal generated electricity. The two have a complementary footprint, especially in Latin America where the Spanish firm is strong in Chile and Mexico and the Portuguese group in Brazil as well as in the United States.“

Not only are both companies very complementary in terms of assets, but the synergy advantages on the Iberian peninsula could be huge as well, as sharing the existing infrastructure and putting Portuguese power on the Spanish power lines (and vice versa) could be very advantageous.

On top of that, from a financial perspective, the transaction would make total sense as well. Have a look at some ratios (sourced from the annual reports):

Including some synergy advantages, the net debt/EBITDA ratio of a combined entity would drop below 3.5, which will very likely result in substantial interest savings. Right now, Energias de Portugal has been able to fund 1B EUR by issuing bonds at an interest rate of 3.625%. As the combined entity would perform even stronger than that, the cost of debt could easily fall to 3.75% (which is even higher than EDP’s recent bond issue).

Applying a 3.75% interest rate on the consolidated debt position of 31.1B EUR would reduce the annual interest expenses by 265M EUR per year. This wouldn’t have an impact on the EBITDA, but would definitely result in a higher operating cash flow, free cash flow and a lower payout ratio for the dividend.

As a shareholder of both EDP and Gas Natural, I would absolutely be in favor of a potential merger, as I think a case could be made for very robust returns as the consolidated entity would create an Iberian energy mammoth.

Other Additions

There will be no additions to the existing positions in this edition, but at least three new companies will be added next week!

Incoming dividends

Unfortunately, no dividends have been paid in the past few weeks!

The current portfolio + updates

A dividend portfolio is never really aimed at generating capital gains, but it’s imperative to avoid capital losses whilst collecting the dividends. Of course, it’s always nice to not only do well on the dividend front, but perhaps collect some capital gains in the process.

In the next table, I have included the closing prices as of Wednesday, July 5th, and the total value of the positions. Keep in mind the incurred transaction costs have been reflected in the cash position, but I have not included the current prices of the open option positions (the impact should be limited to less than 1% as for instance the virtual gains on the Binck (OTC:BINCF) puts will offset the virtual losses on the put options on Flow Traders and Total (TOT).

As you can see, the total value of the stock + cash is approximately 99,750 EUR, which represents a total loss of 0.25% based on the 100,000 EUR starting position (again, this doesn’t take the fluctuations in the option prices into account, as those will only be settled at the expiration dates).

Is this disappointing? Perhaps a little bit. I was hoping the incoming dividends would have been sufficient to keep the portfolio at the initial starting position, but we also shouldn’t forget the transaction costs of building the portfolio are non-recurring and should be taken into account as well.

The total transaction expenses were in excess of 500 EUR and is the sole reason why the portfolio is showing a very small loss. The virtual losses on Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) due to the Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Food Markets (WFM) deal were disappointing as well, whilst Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) also performed below par (and I hope the share price drops below the 21 EUR level by September so the written put option will be exercised.

All in all, I don’t think I should be unhappy with the performance as the non-recurring transaction expenses have skewed the results a bit.

Updates

BT Group (BT) is still feeling the shockwaves from its Italian accounting scandal as the US watchdog has now been investigating the audits completed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (which was subsequently fired by BT Group). It sounds like the probe is specifically focusing on PWC and not on BT Group, which is a relief.

Qatar (QAT) is still in heavy weather due to an ongoing boycott from surrounding regions, but this hasn’t prevented Total, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) to try to gain exposure to Qatar’s plans to increase the production and export of natural gas. Qatar is planning to increase its LNG output by 30% in the next 5-7 years.

Conclusion

The portfolio is doing fine and whilst there’s a small loss on the overall value, this is entirely due to the transaction expenses incurred to initiate the positions.

There has been some M&A chatter with Energia de Portugal and Gas Natural as main partners, and I would be in favor of a merger as the advantages (synergy benefits, lower debt ratios, a lower cost of debt…) would be enormous. We’ll see in the next few months if something materializes, but I would definitely hope so!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GASNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Gas Natural, Ahold, Binckbank, Bpost, Total, BT Group, Royal Dutch Shell

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.