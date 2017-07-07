5 Ways To Beat The Market: Part 4

The strategy has modestly lagged the S&P 500 through the first half of 2017, but has beat the market consistently over longer time periods.

The fourth of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is consistent dividend growth investing which has seen these stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

The number of households owning stocks outside of their retirement accounts has been falling. Income and wealth inequality have been rising.

Dividend growth investing is one of the most popular communities on Seeking Alpha. While I have cautioned readers that chasing the highest available yields can lead to underperformance, buying companies with the financial wherewithal to consistently hike dividends over multiple business cycles has been a long-term source of alpha. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, replicated by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL), produced a 7.8% return in the first half of 2017, slightly trailing the market this year.

In a period stretching back nearly 30 years, the Dividend Aristocrats have produced market-beating performance with less variability than the broader index. The cumulative return series of this group of dividend growth stocks is graphed against the benchmark below, capturing the long-run outperformance of the strategy. The Dividend Aristocrats have outpaced the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 234bp per year, nearly doubling the cumulative market return over this time horizon.

This index measures the performance of equal-weighted holdings of S&P 500 constituents that have followed a policy of increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. This underlying index has generated this long-run outperformance with only three-quarters of the historic volatility of the broader market. These index returns are inclusive of reinvested dividends.

Notably, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P 500 in every down year for the broad market in the sample period, gleaning part of its outperformance through lower drawdowns in weak market environments. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index produced a positive return between the March 2000 peak and the October 2002 trough. Over this period, the S&P 500 fell by nearly half. Some may point to the underperformance of the Dividend Aristocrats in the 1990s, but the bust of the tech bubble more than erased these misbegotten gains.

The additional index comparison I have added below is the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index, replicated by the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY). This index follows the performance of the highest dividend-yielding constituents of the broader S&P 1500 Index, which have increased dividends annually for at least 20 years. The larger inclusion subset also captures part of the size premia discussed in the first article in this series. While the data series is shorter, the outperformance is notable.

Another notable factor of the Dividend Aristocrats strategy pulled from the S&P 500 is that when it underperformed the S&P 500 by the largest differential (1998, 1999, and 2007), the market was headed towards large overall losses. Perhaps, this correlation is spurious and not a leading indicator, but it makes sense that prior to the tech bubble burst in the early 2000s that the Dividend Aristocrats naturally featured less recent start-ups because of the long performance requirements for inclusion.

It also makes sense that when markets were heading to new all-time highs in 2007, the market correction in 2008 would be less severe for the high quality constituents in the Dividend Aristocrats index, which had managed to increase shareholder returns through previous downturns. While the Dividend Aristocrat's outperformance in the Great Recession was not nearly as impressive as its outperformance during the tech boom, it still managed to post a smaller drawdown despite the financial tilt to the index pre-crisis.

In The Updated Graph All Dividend Investors Should See, I evaluated a very long-run data set (since 1927) that broke the market into quintiles based on their dividend yield. Stocks that paid no dividends generated below market returns with above market volatility. Stocks that paid the highest dividend yields also generated below average risk-adjusted returns. Stocks that paid more modest and sustainable dividends tended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns.

The business model of Dividend Aristocrats must be inherently stable and produce continual free cash flow through the business cycle or these companies would not be able to maintain their record of paying increasing dividends for decades. The return profile of the Dividend Aristocrats is more correlated to the S&P Low Volatility Index (NYSEARCA:SPLV), the subject of yesterday's article than the S&P 500, which lends credence to the strategy's low volatility nature and stability through differing market environments.

For more information on dividend growth strategies, please also see my other articles about the outperformance of the Dividend Aristocrats in global markets. Previous pieces have also shown that small cap (SMDV) and mid-cap (REGL) Dividend Aristocrats have bested the markets. This strong performance of dividend growth strategies across capitalization levels and across global equity markets adds credence to the ability of this strategy to generate outperformance over time.

I have chosen to detail the Dividend Aristocrats and Low Volatility stocks separately because I believe part of the strong performance of the Dividend Aristocrats is also attributable to the fifth factor tilt highlighted in my upcoming concluding article in this series.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SDY,REGL,SMDV,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.