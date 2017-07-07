Exchange Income Is Crashing And Its Pilots Don't Know How To Fly

Exchange Income has always been one of those companies I figured I’d eventually own, but never ended up buying. Although it’s had an amazing run, my avoiding the name may have actually been for the better. Marc Cohodes, who was the first to the shorting scene with names such as Valeant (VRX), Concordia (CXRX) and Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) has a new top short. And it is Exchange Income (OTC:EIFZF). Let’s discuss the company and its "pilots".

Cohodes' claims

Marc Cohodes is a very contentious name in the investing community. Some love him, others hate him. I like him and follow his work, but I do not blindly do as he does. I followed his short on Home Capital, Equitable Group and Concordia, but passed on Temper Sealy and others. His formula is simple, he looks for:

A weak c-suite Overleveraged M&A machines Financial trickery

Let's break down Marc's ideas evaluate them. You can read his thesis here.

Source: Marc's website, maydayeifdividend.com

Career Failures

Marc always says he “bets the jockey, not the horse” when it comes to investing. Exchange Income has a hilariously weak executive team, in fact, it may actually be the weakest I've seen in a mid-cap.

Things get interesting when we find out who the executive chairman is. That would be the Honorable Gary Filmon, the former premier of Manitoba. As matters would have it, I’m a Manitoban with a background in politics and economics, so I know his tenure in both regards quite well. He had a scandal-ridden, and weak tenure as premier of Manitoba. It was so bad it led to the New Democrats (the opposition party) gaining almost two decades of successive majority rule.

Source: Canadian Encyclopedia

So let’s start with his tenure as the executive of the province of Manitoba. The three memorable aspects of his tenure breaks down as follows

Privatization of MTS (recently acquired by Bell) by using deceptive tactics that hurt taxpayers. Crippling Manitoba’s health-care system with layoffs that are still hurting today. Estimated layoffs of nurses range from 400-1000 (depending on what political persuasion you ask) and have led to major shortages in qualified medical staff Vote-rigging scandals that extend right to his office. The scandal never landed Filmon in prison, but it was front page news in Canada that Filmon

The inquiry's report, released on March 29, confirmed that several senior provincial Conservatives, including the premier's own former chief of staff, had conspired to recruit and fund independent native candidates in three Manitoba ridings in the 1995 provincial election in an attempt to bleed off votes from the NDP. The same Tories later engaged in a coverup of their actions. When NDP house leader Steve Ashton last week urged the premier to confirm his own role in the coverup, Filmon's icy response hinted at a man itching for a scrap. By making allegations for which he had no proof, declared Filmon, Ashton "demonstrates not only his lack of courage, but perhaps his lack of integrity."

After Filmon’s government was voted out of office (it’d stay that way into 2016), he moved into the private sector. As some sort of sick joke, he was made a board member of MTS, which is frankly about the only successful gig he had, and that was because he IPO’d the taxpayer-owned company for half of what its peers’ multiples were. Since 2003, he spent his time as Chairman of Arctic Glacier Group. Their bagged ice appeared to be sold everywhere (or at least in Winnipeg it was) and the company appeared solid. It paid a respectable dividend, had a former premiere at the helm and was quickly expanding. Until fraud began to surface… The company couldn’t cover its dividend, they paid too much for acquisitions and used equity to fund them. So what would your return be by investing in Filmon’s Arctic Glacier? If you got in on the ground floor at around C$9 a share, you’d have netted a cool (yes, pun intended, they sell ice) -99.3%. It trades for about $.05 a share now. Conveniently, EIF doesn't mention his tenure at Arctic in their director bios (though they mention all his other ventures). To quote Marc's report:



BET AGAINST THE JOCKEYS EIF Chairman and CEO were both at Arctic Glacier Income Fund 1 Arctic Glacier sold ice cubes in a monthly dividend income structure. 3 In 2009 Arctic entered into an agreement with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Arctic agreed to plead guilty to one charge of customer allocation and to pay a fine of $9MM. 17 other States were investigating the matter. 4 In February 2012 Arctic filed for the Canadian equivalent of Chapter 11, the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

Since investor confidence "cooled" in their now penny stock ice venture, Filmon "took off" to "pilot" Exchange, a rural flight company (I know, weird choice of sectors). He brought with him the CEO of Arctic to be CEO of Exchange.

Terrifying Safety Record

I knew about the company's terrible C-suite, what Cohodes illuminated today was their safety record. Exchange is not really like Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) or Westjet (OTC:WJAFF) (OTC:WJAVF). They fly to remote northern communities and operate as monopolies. Exchange's fleet is incredibly dated, the company operates some planes designed in the 1950s. Their average plane is 33 years old. Alegiant (ALGT) in the US has a 22-year-old fleet (the oldest of major operators) and trades at 12x forward earnings (the lowest of its peer group). It is important to remember that airlines with fleets younger than Exchange, but still old relative their sector trade at significantly discounted valuations. More important than Exchange's dated fleet that poses a risk should fuel prices go up or major maintenance be required, their safety record is frankly appalling. Here are some recent incidents Exchange has experienced.

Airline Incidents for airline Calm: Calm AT72 at Thompson on Oct 17th 2016, both engines shut down uncommandedly Calm AT72 near Island Lake on Jul 4th 2016, engine shut down in flight Calm AT42 near Rankin Inlet on Mar 4th 2016,hydraulic leak results in flaps up landing Calm AT72 at Rankin Inlet on Feb 24th 2016, unexpected migration Calm AT42 at Thompson on Jan 22nd 2016, bleached aircraft Calm AT72 near Rankin Inlet on Jan 18th 2016, engine shut down in flight Calm AT42 at The Pas on Feb 17th 2015, engine shut down in flight Calm AT42 near Coral Harbour on Jan 6th 2015, engine shut down in flight Calm AT42 near Churchill on Jul 2nd 2014, engine shut down in flight Calm AT42 at Churchill on Mar 9th 2014, main gear collapsed during taxi Calm AT42 at Winnipeg on Apr 16th 2013, engine shut down on final approach Calm AT42 near Thompson on Mar 18th 2013, engine shut down in flight Calm SF34 near Rankin Inlet on Jul 9th 2012, engine shut down in flight Calm Air has 15 planes and 13 serious incidents in the last 5 years. Competitor North Cariboo Air has 24 planes and only 3 incidents.

I've emailed IR about this with regards to specifics (I'd like to gain some insight into their record compared to their peers and the safety record of airlines post acquisition by Exchange). I'll update this if and when management responds.

Conflicts of interest in auditing

Chairman Gary Flimon's son, David Filmon has been the advisor to EIF on multiple large transactions. These include a large equity raise in 2016 and two large acquisitions (Provincial and Ben Machine). Cohodes says there is no mention of it being a related party transaction by EIF. I figured he just didn't look hard enough... He did. I spent almost three hours reading disclosures very carefully for all these transactions, along with other material... nothing.

Financials

On BNN (which is essentially Canadian CNBC), Exchange Income is a top pick by fund managers on a weekly basis. With cursory knowledge in the name, it makes some sense. It has posted excellent dividend growth and decent capital gains over the past half-decade. What Marc Cohodes said in regards to prior shorts like Concordia and Valeant still hold true today. These fund managers pick them to spruce up their total returns on the way up and then when they crash 90% they say something to the extent of "We don't own it anymore, we're really disappointed in the past couple of quarters and sold two months ago". Exchange Income is being peddled as a bond proxy while it can't even cover its dividend. As you can see in the stock chart:



EIF data by YCharts

If I've ever seen a stock that trades entirely off its yield, it'd be EIF. And for a company to grow its quarterly dividend at a 10% CAGR sounds really appealing for income investors. The problem is this company is no Berkshire (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), it's like a Valeant with a dividend. Let's run down the cycle of EIF

Hike dividend that is not supported by cash generated by its businesses. Drive up share prices. Issue expensive equity to cover the dividend and buy more companies. Repeat.

These are some pretty big claims. Let's look at them:

EIF data by YCharts

As Cohodes said, EIF has never been able to cover their dividends with cash from operations, yet they keep hiking the dividends. That FFO growth looks impressive, but we'll get to that. How does EIF keep funding this huge dividend? Well, they issue a lot of equity...

EIF Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Ironically, the company is now threatening to buy back stock to "prop" (yes pun intended, again) up the share price. Yes, when you can't cover your dividend, short sellers are circling and your planes are falling out of the sky, why are you worried about buying back stock? This is after they (along with the unreported third party involvement of Filmon's son in auditing) issued hundreds of millions of stock in January 2017 for "general corporate purposes"... This reeks of desperation to keep the stock price above water.

Now as I remember with Concordia and Valeant, when the proverbial you-know-what really hit the fan was when they couldn't issue equity at attractive prices to continue their growth trajectory. The company's current credit faculty will run out next year and the company will have issues raising equity going forward. Without one of those things, the dividend can't survive, and the growth model is destroyed. What happens when a bond proxy cuts its dividend? Disaster. IR has yet to respond to my queries (47 hours later) whether their dividend is sustainable without attractive equity issue pricing.

Here is the SEC's definition on a Ponzi Scheme, for the record:

A Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. Ponzi scheme organizers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk. In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.

Sounds an awful lot like EIF to me...

Since I live in Winnipeg, where Exchange is located, you can bet I'll be at the AGM next year, as an investor I am very concerned about the possible conflicts of interest inside the company. For its customers, I am very concerned about their safety record. I'll be updating this article should IR address my concerns, but they don't seem particularly interested in getting back to me...

Conclusion

I think I'll be hopping on Cohodes' short train on this one. When I started to read through the company's financial statements, it read to me like Valeant with a dividend. Now that equity issues won't (can't) be happening and the credit faculty will be maxed out in 2018, now looks like a good time to initiate a short position.