Qatar Airways Does It Again

Qatar Airways with its CEO Al Baker, who never fails to be vocal, has once against made headlines for a variety of reasons. Some positive, some less positive.

Qatar Crisis

The Qatar crisis has crippled Qatar Airways’ ability to feed passengers from neighboring countries to its Doha hub. Yesterday it became clear that the boycott on the Qatari emirate remains in place. While temperatures are rising in countries that depend on LNG from Qatar there does not seem to be any effort to diffuse the conflict as of yet. I previously expected that the Qatar crisis would be resolved within weeks, but the way it is looking now it might be stretching months for now. Something that would definitely hurt Qatar Airways.

British Airways leases Qatar Airways A320

In interviews with international media, CEO of Qatar Airways, Al Baker said that while the blockade was unrightful, it would have no problems growing. The CEO said that it would look elsewhere for growth. I previously had my doubts about this and stated the following:

With Qatar Airways banned from UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, 18 destinations were eliminated with a weekly capacity of 80,000 seats, or 4.2 million seats annually. Qatar Airways added 13 new destinations in fiscal 2016 and planned on adding 17 destinations in the next fiscal year. The company expects it can compensate for the loss of these 18 destinations by deploying the aircraft on new routes, but if we look at the expansion of the airline, I can only conclude that Qatar Airways' expansion is heavily dented by the ban from neighboring countries.

So, I was expecting Qatar Airways to face problems utilizing their aircraft, especially since you don’t start new routes or increase frequency on routes from one day to the other. How much of a challenge it is for Qatar Airways to generate revenues with its aircraft became clear last week when British Airways announced it would be leasing 9 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320 aircraft including cabin and flight crews from Qatar Airways in the wake of a strike at the British carrier. If Qatar Airways would have been able to use these aircraft for other routes, without doubt they would not have leased these aircraft out.

Airbus A350

Qatar Airways is the launch operator for the Airbus A350, but the introduction to the fleet has been anything but smooth. In December 2014, Qatar Airways refused to take delivery of the first Airbus A350-900 as the aircraft did not meet the company’s quality requirement. This should come as not surprise as the same happened to Boeing when it was on the verge of introducing the Boeing (BA) 787 in the Qatar Airways fleet.

Where the stories from Boeing and Airbus diverge is that the Boeing 787, once introduced faced no problems while the supply chain issues with the Airbus A350 have been ongoing. For Airbus and Qatar Airways, the issues also spread to the Airbus A320neo and it eventually resulted in Qatar Airways – at first – canceling A320neo orders on a per unit basis and after that completely deferring the order and converting to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

In the newest chapter of Qatar Airway’s stringent quality control, 4 Airbus A350-900s have fallen victim. Earlier today Al Baker denied that Qatar Airways canceled orders for the Airbus A350-900, but June’s order tally for Airbus showed that 4 cancellations for the Airbus A350 were added, which can be attributed to Qatar Airways.

Airbus also confirmed the cancellation citing ‘known supply chain issues’ as the reason for the cancellations and mentioned that the 4 aircraft will be reallocated. The 4 aircraft have a combined catalog value of $1.2B and represent less than 1% of the A350 order book.

Qatar Airways is known for its ‘quality control’, but at the same time it needs to be mentioned that it is one of the few airlines that makes a big deal out of accepting aircraft ‘as is’. There are indeed issues with the Airbus A350 and A320neo supply chain, but the multiple times this has occurred already with Qatar Airways makes me skeptical about aircraft not meeting the quality criterion. To me it seems like the airline is pushing deliveries to more suitable date citing quality issues. By doing so, the airline can still present itself as a fast-growing airline and have a big leverage when it negotiates with jet makers.

What also should be noted is that Qatar Airways has canceled 4 delivery slots is has signed for, but it did lease 4 aircraft from LATAM in March, which makes me think that Qatar Airways currently does not need as many aircraft as it earlier expected.

Boeing 747-8I

For Boeing, there seems to be a positive in Qatar Airway’s news stream today. Al Baker said it has ordered 2 Boeing 747-8F aircraft from Boeing. While the order is only firm when it is logged by Boeing, this is positive sign for the jumbo jet program

Stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways also stated that is intending to purchase up to 4.75% of American Airlines (AAL) shares. The intention fits Qatar Airway’s global investment strategy, but is remarkable given the difficult relation between US airlines and Gulf carriers that are said to receive illegal subsidies. Investors of American Airlines seem to be happy with the news nevertheless; At the time of writing shares are trading almost 2% higher.

Conclusion

While Qatar Airways and Airbus cited known supply chain issues as the reason for canceling part of the Airbus A350 order, I think that the real reason is that Qatar Airways might have ordered too many aircraft for the coming years and is trying to change its fleet plan to better fit the current demand profile. This is somewhat supported by Qatar Airways leasing out aircraft to British Airways as the Gulf carrier struggles utilizing the aircraft as it is barred from landing in certain countries.

Positives are there for American Airlines investors, who are seeing interest in their shares from Qatar Airways and Boeing, which seems to be close to selling 2 Boeing 747-8F aircraft. At current build rates of just 6 aircraft annually for the jumbo jet, every single order is important.

