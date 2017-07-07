Gold May Have Bottomed: Why Are Gold Miners Tanking?

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) declined by 1.63% on Thursday July 6th, marking the total decline to approximately 10% from recent highs reached roughly 3 weeks ago. The underlying commodities that impact the price of junior gold miners, gold and silver have declined by about 6% for gold and 10% for silver over the last month. However, gold and silver were marginally higher to flat on the day, yet, GDXJ gave up more than 2% intraday, and closed lower by more than 1.6%.



GDXJ Breakdown



The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR), which is intended to track the overall functioning of small-cap companies that operate in the mining sector for gold and/or silver.

The fund has total net assets of roughly $3.7 billion and each share in the ETF represents a part ownership stake in the fund for investors. The fund has a total of 57 holdings which include a 5.53% stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

(OTCQX:KLGDF), 4.9% stake in GDX, 3.9% stake in Alamos Gold (AGI), 4.49% stake in IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG), 3.59% stake in BTG, 3.66% stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR), and other smaller cap gold and silver related mining companies.





So, Why the Disconnect?



The bottom line is that GDXJ is not a commodity like gold and silver, but is comprised of stocks, small cap stocks that sometimes overshoot to the upside as well as to the downside at times. Sure, gold and silver have corrected a bit, yet this appears to be a healthy, natural correction, and the fundamentals surrounding gold prices seem favorable for the most part. Furthermore, gold prices are trending above $1,200 which is extremely favorable for gold mining companies. In fact, many gold miners would still be making a profit if prices were significantly lower.



For instance, B2Gold, a company that makes up 3.59% of GDXJ has a projected breakeven cost of mid to high 800s for 2017. In fact, the notion that most gold miners only make money when gold prices are above $1,200 is a fallacy. The truth is that gold mining companies can be profitable with gold at much lower, therefore, prices at or above $1,200 is extremely bullish for the gold mining sector.



Consequently, we do not believe that the current selloff in GDXJ is justified, and is most likely a product of an overreaction concerning ill-informed investors and traders simply dumping shares indiscriminately because gold and silver prices have corrected. However, once gold and silver stop their decline, which it appears they are in the process of doing. They will begin to move higher and we believe GDXJ could increase in value significantly over the next weeks and months.



Fundamentals Concerning Gold & Silver

Since gold miners move in the direction of gold and silver it is important to understand the dynamics that move the gold and silver markets. Most often the dynamics that influence gold and silver prices include the dollar, interest rates, FED monetary policy, inflation, risk appetite or aversion as well as technical factors. It appears that some of these factors may be aligning to elevate gold and silver prices from here.



Inflation



Inflation is perhaps the most instrumental factor concerning gold and silver prices, Q1 of 2017 exhibited robust inflation of about 2.5% on average as measured by the CPI. Furthermore, inflation appears relatively strong for the first half of the year despite the disappointing 1.9% May CPI reading. The CPI average for the first 5 months of the year is 2.34%, well above the FED’s target rate of 2%. Moreover, wage growth has averaged more than 2% this year, reinforcing the thesis that strong inflation is here.



The FED



The FED will find it difficult to keep its hawkish tone considering disappointing economic data coming in from key bellwether sectors such as auto, retail, and housing which are all signaling a slowdown is inevitable. A more dovish approach will undoubtedly be favorable for gold and silver prices, and thus translating to higher prices for GDXJ.



The Dollar & Interest Rates



Rates and the dollar could also ease up going forward once the market realizes that the FED cannot normalize rates in the face of slowing economic data without significantly disrupting major market averages. As of right now the market is not expecting a rate hike until the FED’s December meeting, and even then, nearly 40% of market participants expect rates to remain the same as they are now. This means that the next 5 months or more could be rate increase free, which should be a positive element for gold and silver prices over the next weeks and months.



In addition, gold and silver have the potential to catch a safe haven bid as major market averages appear to be overbought, with some beginning to breakdown as is illustrated most notably by the Nasdaq. The high-flying tech stocks that are largely responsible for the market’s massive gains this year appear to be entering a correction faze, a somewhat discouraging sign for equity markets in general. Significant outflows from stocks could find their way into gold, silver and bonds, which would further lower bond rates and thus compound interest in gold and silver.

Gold to Silver Ratio



Perhaps the most interesting phenomenon is the gold to silver ratio which is roughly 76 right now, historically an extremely high level. In recent history, this ratio has only been this skewed a few times, in early 2000, late 2008, early 2016 and right now. Incidentally, every such instance has produced significant rallies in silver, gold, gold/silver miners and other precious metals derivatives.

Technical Image



The gold chart illustrates that the commodity has given up about 6% over the past month, on par with the last 2 declines that led to significant subsequent rallies. Furthermore, since bottoming late last year gold has made a series of higher highs and higher lows, and appears to be making another low now.



(Stockcharts.com)In addition, key technical indicators such as the RSI hitting 30, CCI approaching -200 and the full stochastic looking to turn positive indicate oversold short term conditions in gold and suggest that a shift to positive momentum may be taking place.



The silver chart shows that silver is also dramatically oversold and appears to be entering a bottoming pattern. Key technical indicators such as the RSI, CCI, full stochastic and others are suggesting very oversold conditions and a possible transition in momentum to the upside.





The GDXJ chart appears to indicate that junior minors have held up relatively well despite the selloff in gold and silver. GDXJ is down approximately 8% over the last month, whereas gold is down about 6% and silver is down roughly 10% over the same time period. However, GDXJ is at an important support level, $32, and if this level were to hold in the coming days significant upside could be expected in this junior minors ETF.





Fundamentals Concerning Small Cap Gold Stocks



Many of the stocks that comprise GDXJ have positive fundamentals such as relatively low P/E ratios considering the somewhat small market cap attributed to these companies, have low short positions, indicating that “smart money” investors are no longer betting against this sector, and most importantly are showing strong revenue growth potential with gold prices above $1,200. KLGDF, AGI, IAG, OR, and other companies in this ETF should continue to do extremely well, given that gold continues its projected uptrend. As gold and silver prices rise these companies should also be able to drastically improve margins which will lead to higher earnings and higher stock prices.



The Takeaway



The underlying fundamental elements concerning gold and silver prices remain favorable, and since these fundamentals are likely to drive gold and silver prices higher in the short to medium term, GDXJ should be impacted positively as well. We believe that if gold prices successfully hold the $1,215-$1,218 support level, prices of the commodity should continue to move higher which should also raise the tide for junior miners and other gold and silver related derivative trading products.



It appears that under current economic conditions GDXJ may advance to the $35 level within 2 weeks and could trade up to as high as $50 by year’s end if gold advances to the $1,350 level. Furthermore, for investors/traders seeking more alpha (JNUG), the triple leveraged ETF which tracks the price of GDXJ may make for a lucrative trading vehicle as it moves 3 times GDXJ does in either direction, also call options may prove to be extremely profitable if timed correctly regarding the underlying ETFs.



(Important note: Leveraged ETFs such as JNUG decay over time due to rebalancing and do not generally make for good long term investments. Options are extremely risky and carry the risk of losing all the capital invested if the underlying trading vehicle goes the wrong way).







Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.