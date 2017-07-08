A 12% Yielding LP With Strong Second-Half Upside Potential

Mgt. sees a significant turnaround in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

Looking for bullish quotes from management? Try these on for size:

"Having seen four quarters of renewed growth in the industry, the 'lag effect' of our business we often discuss has taken place. Now we are experiencing substantial increases in current activity, as well as strong indications for future horsepower demand." "Based on what we are currently seeing with the business, we believe we will be in a position to demonstrate significantly improved coverage levels by the end of 2017." "Due to supply chain constraints with Caterpillar, engine deliveries now range between 19 to 22 weeks for the 3500 series to over a year for the 3600 series. Based on commitments from several of our long term and largest customers, we secured a substantial number of additional large horsepower units for delivery later in 2017 as well as the first half of 2018. These units are all earmarked for specific customers and applications. We have been able to enter into contracts well in advance of delivery." "The pickup in overall customer activity has translated into an increase in revenue-generating horsepower. Our active fleet at the end of the first quarter was up over 40,000 horsepower versus the end of 2016 with utilization now back at about 90%, up from about 87% at year-end." "The trend that we're seeing is, as that stuff shows up on our doorstep as we take delivery of it, it is already contracted." - (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call)

Are you excited yet? Don't worry, we're about to throw a cold, wet towel on your enthusiasm - yes, it's those pesky numbers again, they just keep getting in the way of a good bullish story.

We've covered USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), a leading US natural gas compression services company, for years in our articles, and have owned it as well, personally, and in clients' accounts. 2016 was a difficult period for USAC, as it was for many other midstream firms, with revenues, EBITDA, and DCF declining slightly, and distribution coverage falling over 17%:

Lest you think that everything miraculously turned around in Q1 '17, take a look below - the numbers were still declining year over year as of Q1 '17:

Here's how management's 2017 guidance compares to 2016 and Q1 '17 actual figures. Of course, it's probably not fair to pro-rate all four quarters evenly, (as management expects much better performance in the second half of 2017), but we wanted to get an idea of how guidance compares to actual 2016 and Q1 '17 figures.

USAC achieved the low end, pro-rated EBITDA and DCF guidance range figures in Q1 '17, but, as you'll see in the risks section, it's going to have to ramp things up big time in the second half of 2017 in order to improve its coverage.

So, why are we so bullish on this stock after all of this bad news?

Well, you could call it a combo of looking backward and looking forward. Looking backward, since 2007, USAC's management has been able to create strong growth in revenue (16% CAGR) and EBITDA (15% CAGR):

Its compression services were steadily in demand, bolstered by the fact that the company is a leader in large horsepower units (does anyone remember Mr. Ed out there?), which have become increasingly in demand for larger projects. It averaged 90% fleet utilization through various booms and busts in the natural gas industry:

(Source: USAC presentation)

Tailwinds: Looking forward, there are several tailwinds that should support demand for USAC's services: the continued rising use of natural gas by utility companies; the increasing market share of shale-based natural gas; the nascent US LNG export industry; the ongoing rise in natural gas exports to Mexico; and natural gas use as a cheap feedstock by petrochemical companies.

(Source: USAC presentation)

Mexico:

"7 pipeline projects south of the border totaling 8 Bcf/day of transportation capacity have been awarded contracts for construction, all with in-service dates of 2017 or 2018, to service Mexico's state-owned CFE natural gas-fired power plants. There are also 6 pipeline projects totaling nearly 8 Bcf/day planned on the U.S. side that are in various stages of development to move gas to the border." - (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call)

Power generation:

"Natural gas continues to be the fuel of choice for major power plant replacements as well as to meet growing electricity demand. During the 2016 to 2018 period, 18.7 gigawatts of new capacity comes online in the U.S. according to the EIA. In terms of new generation builds, the numbers are staggering." - (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call)

LNG export industry:

"Cheniere's Sabine Pass facility has 3 trains in operation, a fourth train completed and undergoing commissioning, plus a 5th train projected to be operational in mid-2019. To date, Cheniere has loaded at least 100 cargos for export since January 2016 and projects about 200 cargos in 2017. Cheniere's Corpus Christi facility has two trains under construction, with both projected to be in service in 2019." - (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call) "In the U.S., there are currently a total of 7 export facilities either operational or under construction with a capacity of about 10 Bcf/day, plus another 4 facilities that have been approved by FERC that have yet to start construction." "All of these developments are reshaping the way gas flows in this country: The Northeast as a major supplier but also a large consumer in the future, Texas as an important supplier but also a stopping point on the way to Mexico, Northern Louisiana and the Perryville Hub increasing in importance as gas makes its way toward the Gulf Coast for industrial use and export, these flows represent a change to the traditional way domestic gas was supplied and moved around the country to markets." "The more this reshaping takes place, the more infrastructure is needed to support it, and the more compression will be required as an important part of the equation." - (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call)

Petrochemicals:

"In June 2016, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) committed to build a $6 billion petrochemicals complex, comprising an ethylene cracker with polyethylene derivatives unit, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Main construction will start in about 18 months with commercial production expected to begin early in the next decade. Also, just a few weeks ago, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) announced that they had decided on the location for a $10 billion ethane cracker, the world's largest, capable of producing 1.9 million tons of ethylene per year near Corpus Christi, Texas. Targeted in-service date is 2021." (Source: USAC Q1 '17 earnings call)

Technology has radically improved natural gas production efficiency - it takes 50% fewer days for drilling, which has brought lower breakeven costs and much higher production levels. This has prompted more supply growth, which in turn requires more compression:

(Source: USAC presentation)

Risks: USAC isn't currently covering its distributions in a traditional DCF/distribution model - its general partner, USAC Compression Holdings LLC, has been supporting the distribution by electing to reinvest 50% of its distributions into the company's DRIP plan, which affords USAC more cash to continue paying out that juicy distribution every quarter (See corporate structure chart at end of article for more details).

If the general partner decides to stop reinvesting in the near term and USAC's anticipated earnings growth doesn't emerge, management may be forced to cut the distribution.

This DCF coverage chart's figures are from Q1 '17, Q4 '16, and Q1 '16 (left to right) (Source: USAC Q1 '17 release).

We put together a table which shows how vital it is for USAC's general partner to keep reinvesting 50% of its distributions in 2017. Management's 2017 DCF guidance has a range of $108M to $123M, but if we multiply the gross amount of Q1 '17 distributions, $32.119M by four quarters, that equals over $128M in total projected distributions for 2017.

At the low end of guidance, coverage would only be .84x; at the high end, it would still be under 1.00, at .96x.

The bottom row of this table projects USAC's coverage if the Q1 '17 non-cash DRIP distribution reinvestments are maintained for all four quarters of 2017 - USAC's coverage then would move up to a healthier range of 1.06x to 1.21x.

We reiterate management's Q1 '17 earnings call quote:

"Based on what we are currently seeing with the business, we believe we will be in a position to demonstrate significantly improved coverage levels by the end of 2017."

Rig Counts: Rig counts have been rising over the past year, but last week, they actually fell for the first time in a long time. If they continue to fall, it could lessen demand in the near term for compression services.

Here's a look at how much rig counts have risen from the trough and peak in each of the basins that USAC is active in. The SCOOP/Stack basin has actually surpassed its peak by 35% while all of the other basins are up significantly from their troughs - Permian is up 169%; Eagle Ford is up 207%; Haynesville is up 140%; Utica is up 155%; and DJ is up 112%.

(Source: USAC presentation)

Distributions: USAC's next distribution should have an ex-dividend date sometime in late July. It pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov LP cycle.

USAC's quarterly distribution has gone from $.44 in August 2013 to the present $.525, which is where it has been since August 2015.

You can track USAC's price and current yield in the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

Unit holders get a K-1 at tax time.

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. At any rate, please consult your accountant about this issue.

Options: We feature option-selling trades for USAC in our premium subscription service, which we can't reveal here, but you can see details for over 25 trades in our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts Tables.

Analysts: USAC has just about kept pace with the market over the past year - actually if you add in its 12% yield, it has done better. However, it has lagged in 2017 and over the last quarter, but, wait, are there signs of life here? It has outperformed in the past month.

Even so, USAC is still nearly 9% below analysts' lowest price target and 16% below the average price target of $19.20.

Valuations: Although we don't have a broad industry comp, USAC's Price/DCF looks fairly cheap vs. many of the midstream stocks we covered in recent articles - that range was 5.85-12.85 as of last week. Its Price/Book also looks cheaper than broad industry averages.

Capex: Management ramped up its fleet in 2014 and 2015, and it cut back severely in 2016 in the downturn. The company just raised its 2017 Capex guidance to $80-90M, up ~ 50% from its previous $50-60 guidance, based on increased customer demand.

(Source: USAC presentation)

Financials: This isn't a sub-industry known for huge ROA and ROE figures - the amount of heavy equipment needed implies a large depreciation and amortization charge vs. net income, but, geez louise, let's get those numbers up a bit, eh management? USAC's Operating Margin looks good, but its Debt/Equity looks higher than average.

Debt & Liquidity: USAC's leverage has ranged from around 4.2x to 5.4x over the past three years.

"Outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility as of quarter-end were approximately $715 million, reflecting the investment made in large horsepower units during the quarter. This resulted in a leverage ratio of 4.97x relative to our covenant level of 5.5x."

(Source: USAC presentation)

Summary: We're rating USAC a long-term buy. Although its recent distribution coverage trend has been negative, we feel that the company will turn this around in 2017 and beyond and that it's positioned itself well to benefit from ongoing positive trends for the natural gas industry.

Given management's very bullish earnings call commentary on increasing industry activity over the past two quarters, with more equipment already contracted for the second half of 2017 and for future horsepower demand, we believe that Q1 '17 will be the low point of USAC's 2017 economic performance. It's a leader in heavy compression equipment, which is a very "sticky" product with its customers, and management has had the foresight to have ordered its gear in time to take advantage of the increasing demand.

One other positive note - unlike pipelines, USAC can shift its equipment quickly to meet changing regional demand. Here's an interesting profile of management's take on the various shale basins' status and future:

Permian natural gas production has continued to surge. USAC has focused on the bigger players in that basin.

Corporate Structure:

(Source: USAC presentation)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, XOM, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.