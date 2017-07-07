Ford And Fiat Chrysler Benefit From Growth In U.S. Pickup Truck Sales

The verdict on the first half 2017 U.S. light vehicle sales is in, and there is a major divergence in front of our eyes. The overall car market is down over 2%, but there is at least one major bright spot: pickup trucks.

Yes, pickup trucks - widely considered one of the most profitable segments in the U.S. market - were up 4% for the first half of 2017. The contrast to the overall market (which includes pickup trucks) being down over 2%, is stark indeed.

1.34 million pickup trucks were sold in the U.S. market in the first half of 2017, pointing to full-year sales of 2.67 million. With most analysts estimating U.S. light vehicle sales to be between 16.6 million units and 17.1 million for 2017, that means pickup trucks are on schedule to be between 15.6% and 16.1% of the overall market, on a unit basis.

What this really tells you is that if as an automaker you’re disproportionately exposed to pickup trucks, you’re in a lot better shape than the headlines would lead you to believe. You might not be down as much - or down at all - and what you do sell, might be more profitable.

There are only six automakers participating in the U.S. pickup truck market. They are all large full-line automakers, and they all have some problem at some place of their portfolios. That’s the nature of the business, even in the best of times. However, they all have a shot at benefiting from the booming U.S. pickup truck market right now.

However, not all of them actually are. Some are seeing declining sales in 2017. This article will sort out these growth rates and market share shifts.

Let’s start by looking at the largest matrix of them all, the overall U.S. pickup truck market, which includes every single nameplate:



US pickup sales 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Colorado 50301 51227 -2% 4% 4% Chevrolet Silverado 262940 273652 -4% 20% 21% GMC Canyon 14888 17362 -14% 1% 1% GMC Sierra 99153 106466 -7% 7% 8% Ford F-Series 429860 395244 9% 32% 31% RAM Pickup 250443 233220 7% 19% 18% Toyota Tacoma 94596 95035 0% 7% 7% Toyota Tundra 53652 54966 -2% 4% 4% Nissan Titan 24464 6099 301% 2% 0% Nissan Frontier 37813 45011 -16% 3% 4% Honda Ridgeline 18596 2474 652% 1% 0% TOTAL 1336706 1280756 4% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the U.S. pickup truck market grew 4% in the first half of 2017. That’s only where the fun begins, however. Looking at all nameplates in a table such as the one above, is difficult to digest. Several automakers have multiple models in the market, and there are multiple segments (fullsize and midsize). General Motors (GM) has four nameplates, and Toyota (TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) each have two. Seeing as we are dealing with stocks and not just vehicles, we have to take the analysis down to the stock level:



US by parent co 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 427282 448707 -5% 32% 35% Ford (NYSE:F) 429860 395244 9% 32% 31% Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) 250443 233220 7% 19% 18% Toyota 148248 150001 -1% 11% 12% Nissan 62277 51110 22% 5% 4% Honda (NYSE:HMC) 18596 2474 652% 1% 0% TOTAL 1336706 1280756 4% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, market shares moved in the first half of 2017. GM did the worst with negative 5% growth over 2016, but Toyota also saw its unit sales decline by 1%. Of the ones with meaningful year-over-year comparisons, Ford grew the most at 9%, especially considering its large base, closely followed by FCAU at 7%. Ford, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler and Honda each captured 1% market share.

On an overall basis, GM’s market share lead over Ford shrank from 4% in 2016 to zero in 2017. In addition, the market concentration is very high with GM and Ford at 32% each, and FCAU at 19%.

So that’s the overall U.S. pickup truck market. However, just as with cars, pickup trucks aren’t just “pickup trucks” - there are different segments inside the overall pickup truck envelope too. Surely, we can refine the analysis to something a lot more interesting, can’t we?

Look around you in traffic today, and you will see that the most common truck on U.S. roads is the fullsize kind. So what if we look at this fullsize segment exclusively?



Fullsize trucks 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Silverado 262940 273652 -4% 23% 26% GMC Sierra 99153 106466 -7% 9% 10% Ford F-Series 429860 395244 9% 38% 37% RAM Pickup 250443 233220 7% 22% 22% Toyota Tundra 53652 54966 -2% 5% 5% Nissan Titan 24464 6099 301% 2% 1% TOTAL 1120512 1069647 5% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the fullsize pickup truck market grew 5% year to date, which is above the overall pickup truck market’s 4%.

Looking at the fullsize segment at the stock level, we find the trends easier to discern:



Fullsize by co 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 362093 380118 -5% 32% 36% Ford 429860 395244 9% 38% 37% FCA 250443 233220 7% 22% 22% Toyota 53652 54966 -2% 5% 5% Nissan 24464 6099 301% 2% 1% TOTAL 1120512 1069647 5% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the fullsize truck segment saw Ford expand its market share lead in 2017. Ford was one percentage point ahead of GM in 2016, but is now a whopping six percentage points ahead of GM. That’s what growing 9% vs. shrinking 5% will do to your market share. FCAU almost kept up with Ford, growing nearly as fast at 7%.

Among the smaller players, Toyota’s 2% reduction yielded within a rounding error of flat market share at the 5% level, whereas Nissan’s whopping 301% growth from a tiny base doubled its market share from 1% to 2%. This shows the market share concentration in the market by the top 3 pickup truck players.

Moving to the midsize truck market (there is no “small” pickup truck sold in the U.S., according to the prevailing industry language):



Midsize trucks 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Colorado 50301 51227 -2% 23% 24% GMC Canyon 14888 17362 -14% 7% 8% Toyota Tacoma 94596 95035 0% 44% 45% Nissan Frontier 37813 45011 -16% 17% 21% Honda Ridgeline 18596 2474 652% 9% 1% TOTAL 216194 211109 2% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the smaller pickups are no longer where the growth action is. After a 25% growth year in 2016, it is now down to 2% - less than the fullsize pickup truck segment’s 5%. The distribution of that 2% in 2017 was also completely uneven: Every model was down, except the Honda Ridgeline, which reached 9% market share from 1% a year ago. And after a surprisingly stellar 2016, the ageing Nissan Frontier saw its sales decline 16%.

But what about on an overall company/stock basis? What was the midsize U.S. pickup truck action at that level?



Midsize by co 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 65189 68589 -5% 30% 32% Toyota 94596 95035 0% 44% 45% Nissan 37813 45011 -16% 17% 21% Honda 18596 2474 652% 9% 1% TOTAL 216194 211109 2% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the midsize pickup truck market saw more volatility also in terms of the market shares, than did the fullsize pickup truck market segment. GM and Nissan both lost ground, but the big winner is clearly Honda, which went from 1% to 9% market share in a year.



Ford has announced that it intends to re-enter the midsize pickup truck segment in 2019 with the Ranger, and there is no shortage of rumors that RAM (Fiat Chrysler) intends to do the same after 2020. The segment’s 25% growth rate in 2016 was sure to attract new players, and it did. Hey, there’s even talk that Tesla (TSLA) intends to enter the pickup truck market a few short years from now, perhaps as early as 2021-2022.



So what about midsize trucks vs. fullsize trucks? What was the impact of a 2% midsize growth rate vs. a 5% fullsize growth rate?



Segment vs. Segment 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 1Q 2016 1Q Fullsize 1120512 1069647 5% 84% 84% Midsize 216194 211109 2% 16% 16% TOTAL 1336706 1280756 4% 100% 100%



As you can see in the table above, the modest discrepancy in growth rate between the midsize segment and the fullsize one, did not move the overall segment split by even a full percentage point. Midsize pickups continue to hold 16% of the unit market. It was a move of less than a full percentage point, so it still rounds to 16%.



Conclusions: Pickup trucks outperform the overall light vehicle market.



General Motors: Fullsize and midsize trucks are both down 5% for GM, so the weakness is broad-based. Overall market share is down from 35% to 32%, now matching Ford, which is fullsize pickup truck only.



Ford: The F-series continues to outperform impressively in the fullsize segment, but Ford could still benefit from entering the U.S. midsize market. Ford has put all of its pickup truck fortunes on one card, and it’s working for now. It’s a very different strategy than GM, and it bore fruit for the first half of 2017.



Fiat Chrysler: Same as Ford, but only marginally less! FCAU did almost as well as Ford in the fullsize segment during the first half of 2017, and it too suffers equally from not having a midsize pickup truck to offer in the U.S. market. As with Ford, was still a positive overall - for now, the first half of 2017.



Toyota: After a huge growth spurt until the middle of 2016, Toyota’s growth and market share situation have stalled and retreated slightly. Part of this is as a result of the GM midsize trucks, and part is as a result of Honda’s very successful entry. Ford, Nissan and FCAU are also outperforming Toyota in the fullsize segment.



Nissan: The midsize Frontier ran out of steam after the glorious 2016, whereas the fullsize Titan is picking up a lot of steam from a very small base. Nissan’s Frontier is badly in need of an all-new replacement.



Honda: With an all-new Ridgeline, Honda had nowhere to go but up, but it sure is doing it! Everyone loves the new Ridgeline, and it’s unlike anything else in the market. It gained nine percentage points of the midsize market just by showing up in the second quarter of 2016.



Bottom line: You have to understand the U.S. pickup truck market.



The U.S. Pickup truck market is doing very well, unlike the U.S. light vehicle market overall. It’s outperforming to the tune of at least approximately six or seven percentage points year-to-date. This is good for a few of the manufacturers, including Ford and FCA in particular. GM is losing right now, and for Toyota and Nissan at least pickup trucks are close to helping at least a little bit.