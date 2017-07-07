Follow The Money (Literally) And Buy Financial ETFs Here

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and the iShares Dow Jones US Financial ETF are easy ways to play the trend.

The financial sector has taken the twelve-month lead, and is still going strong.

With the market arguably overvalued and definitely technically overbought -- not to mention on the precipice of Q2's earnings season -- it's not easy to dig in very deep with any new positions. All of them look primed for a pullback. There is one arena that looks poised for a strong performance in Q3 though, and that's the financial sector. There are some standout individual names in the arena, but this may be a scenario where the least stressful way to capitalize on the budding effort is through an ETF like the iShares Dow Jones US Financial ETF (IYF) or the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF).

Methodology

It's taboo among some fundamental purists, but in today's market environment, finding momentum is just as important identifying undervalued and overvalued names. A stock or index's chart is largely an indication of what traders collectively expect from a company's (or sector's) fundamentals somewhere between 6 months and 24 months down the road. In that the crowd is often right, even if at inopportune times, it pays to pay attention to new trends.

With that as the backdrop, though the technology sector has been the red-hot trade since November, a new leader has slowly emerged for the twelve-month time frame. That's the financial sector, using the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index as our proxy. It's up 34.6% since early July of 2016 thanks to a rekindled uptrend that most other sectors haven't experienced. (The only other reasonably hot spots of late are the industrials and healthcare, but that's another story.)

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Generally speaking, the market's back-and-forth environment would actually reward selling the winners and buying the laggards for any twelve month stretch. This trend looks a little bit different though, as if it could last a while. The fundamentals support this argument.

Fundamental View

The chart below plots the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index along with its key performance and valuation metrics. Most interesting of these is the fact that the group is priced at a trailing P/E of 15.5 and a 12-month forward-looking P/E of 14.16. The pink arrows mark Q2's projections.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, Standard & Poors, image from TradeStation

For perspective, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund was valued at a trailing P/E of 15.1 as of the first quarter. The iShares Dow Jones US Financial ETF is priced more richly at a trailing P/E 19.2, though it's been bogged down by a couple of holdings like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) and credit card middlemen... which sport a premium valuation. Its holdings are collectively healthier -- and cheaper -- than the trailing P/E suggests.

In other words, the value is there, for the sector and the ETFs.

The sector is also the market's second-cheapest right now... second only to telecom stocks, which are cheap mostly because the industry is struggling to drive any meaningful growth.

The real story here, however, is the consistent earnings growth we've seen since early 2016. Though it wobbled in 2015 as the ripple effect of oil's meltdown took a toll, these names were reasonably well shielded. Now, with at least economic stability in the cards and the prospect of higher interest rates on the horizon, these names are in something of a sweet spot.

Analysts earnings-growth projections into 2018, though perhaps naively modeling straight-line growth, look good simply by extending the existing growth trend.

That hope for stability could make financials a go-to area in the midst of what could prove to be a rocky second quarter earnings season.

Bottom Line

Consider this an overweight recommendation on the financial sector... the only overweight suggestion I've got right now. As was noted, though this applies to individual stocks within the sector, the easier/smarter way to play it may well be via the aforementioned ETFs. Those are the iShares Dow Jones US Financial ETF or the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund.

A realistic near-term target for XLF from here would be $26.40, though that's not much of an upside. To really get the most out of the fund you may have to be willing to commit to the trend well into 2018. Past that, the 2007 peak of just above $31 could be a big psychological hurdle for investors. Getting there will require a breakout thrust, but with higher interest rates on the way, such a breakout might be in the works.

Source: Schwab StreetSmart Pro

The stop/support for XLF was and still is $22.84, give or take.

As for IYF, its comparable target and stop/safety levels are $122.30 and $101.80, respectively.

Source: Schwab StreetSmart Pro

For the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index, its 2007 peak was at 511. At that price, based on 2018's expected sector-wide earnings, its P/E would be right around 16.0. That's above its normal valuation, but a couple of better-than-expected quarters, rising interest rates and a bit of revving the nation's economic engine could juice the sector more than most are presently expecting.

In that light, the financial sector remains one of the market's more underestimated arenas, hence this bullish call. The recent buying momentum, however, suggests traders are starting to realize how overlooked the group has been.

By the way, I intend to take similar looks at the industrial sector and healthcare sector before Q2's earnings season begins. Follow me to make sure you don't miss that exclusive analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.