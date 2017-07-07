General Electric: The Reset

A well-known General Electric (GE) bear, JPMorgan's Mr. Stephen Tusa Jr., recently lowered his price target for the conglomerate to $22 and reaffirmed his underweight rating for the company. Mr. Tusa mentioned in his investor note that GE's "weak fundamentals paired with low expectations of future growth" are the main reasons for his underweight rating.

The investor note from Mr. Tusa added fuel to the already blazing fire and GE shares finished the trading day down by ~4%, which brings the ccompany's YTD performance to (17)%.





The release of Mr. Tusa's extremely bearish note was conveniently timed (i.e. before the incoming CEO is in place and the company is widely expected to report lackluster Q2 2017 results) so it comes as no surprise that GE's stock traded below its 52-week low. However, in my opinion, the recent pullback created a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term perspective because the company's story is still intact, even if it takes time to play out.

The CEO Change Is Not A Positive Development?

Mr. Tusa mentioned that Mr. Jeffrey Immelt's departure was "unexpectedly early" and that he anticipates for GE shares to drift lower as it is expected that the incoming CEO, Mr. John Flannery, will reset expectations. While I agree that Mr. Flannery will likely establish a new baseline for forward guidance, I simply cannot see GE shares sinking to $22 based on guidance that will be below the previously communicated 2017 operating framework (EPS in the range of $1.60-$1.70). The roof is not falling, and additional restructuring efforts in 2017 or 2018 will not be enough to change this narrative.

GE shares are trading at a slight premium based on trailing earnings (with the restructuring charges factored in) but looking forward the conglomerate is priced at a significant discount when compared to its peer group (of course, this is before any reset of forward estimates).

Mr. Flannery already announced plans to complete a comprehensive review of GE's portfolio of businesses and noted that he would provide his thoughts later in 2017, so investors should have already been anticipating some type of restructuring efforts. Plus, I do not see how GE taking additional steps to further streamline operations should be viewed as a negative, at least from a long-term perspective. As I mentioned in this article, Mr. Flannery will need to be given the necessary time to prove himself as a capital allocator but it is important to remember that GE's long-term story is still intact (a digitally focused industrial conglomerate that is a major player in industries that have promising prospects - Power, Aviation, Healthcare, Alt Energy, and the Industrial Internet of Things).

I find it hard to knock a company for promoting a man earlier than expected, especially if the market had no confidence in the former boss and the new guy appears capable of running this large conglomerate. Mr. Flannery has a lot to prove but let's remember that he will be sailing in a ship that is well-built for the future, even if he has to get rid of some unnecessary baggage.

Resetting Expectations

Mr. Tusa mentioned that Mr. Flannery will likely announce restructuring efforts and new portfolio priorities in order to appease investors, as the company will most likely need to lower EPS guidance in the near future. There is definitely a real possibility that management will lower the estimated 2017 and 2018 EPS figures, even after Mr. Immelt just recently reconfirmed the 2017 operating framework, but it is hard to imagine that Mr. Flannery will announce restructuring plans that will lower earnings expectations as far down as what Mr. Tusa is calling for.

I am not going to take a guess at what GE's "new" earnings guidance will look like but, in my opinion, investors should also consider the fact that this company is currently projected to experience strong earnings growth over the next five years.

Stock 5-year EPS Estimate Dividend GE 11.9% 3.50% HON 7.4% 1.99% MMM 9.3% 2.24% UTX 6.6% 2.29% Avg 8.8% 2.51%

Therefore, GE will still be a position to report earnings growth, barring a significant reset, and investors are being paid to wait for the company's story to play out. As such, resetting expectations may cause some near term pressure for the stock but I would get ready to back up the truck if shares traded hands for $22. In my opinion, the risk would be to the upside.

The Company Has Come A Long Way

No one ever mentions the fact that GE has met (or beat) the adjusted EPS estimates in each of the last eight quarters.

Moreover, this company has come a long way in a relatively short period of time, as it was only mid-2015 when Mr. Immelt announced plans to sell the majority of GE Capital. The company has already sold over $200b in financing assets and earnings are now largely coming from the industrial businesses.

The chart below shows that the company's revenue and earnings per share have recently been trending in the right direction, and this is after years of divesting of non-core assets [e.g. NBC and Synchrony Financial (SYF)].

No one is denying that GE, and more specifically Mr. Flannery, has to win over investors in order for GE shares to outperform the broader market but I believe that this is already more than baked into the stock price. In addition, I believe that the completed Baker Hughes (BHGE) merger will now take the focus off of the oil and gas industry when the conglomerate reports results later in 2017 and, in my opinion, any type of newly announced spin-offs/sales will likely be viewed as positive developments.

Bottom Line

Regardless of the recent news, there is a lot to like about GE as a long-term investment. I always found it to be a good decision to put money to work in a company that has a good long-term story to tell but that is being pulled down by short-term concerns. Investing in GE today reminds me of one of my favorite Warren Buffett quote, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greed when others are fearful".

Take a step back and think about what really worries you about GE at today's valuation. Is the dividend safe? Yes. Are there going to be short-term headwinds (cash flow concerns, lack of revenue growth, earnings pressure, asset integration risks, etc.)? Yes. But, more importantly, is the company's long-term story still intact? Yes, of course, in my opinion.

I fully anticipate further downward pressure in GE's stock price over the next 6-9 months, but I am okay with that because I am investing for the long haul. GE is attractively valued so any further pullbacks should be viewed as long-term buying opportunities.

