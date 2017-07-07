The Math Behind Amazon's $1T Valuation And Whole Foods Deal Analysis

$1T isn't the end all be-all for Amazon, the company may be able to compound revenue at 15% for the next 10 years.

Amazon + Whole Foods has the potential to post $324B in sales, and earn $39B in operating cashflow in 2020, justifying a $1T market capitalization.

All the major physical retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target, Costco, Kroger, etc have shareholders who expect earnings and dividends, Amazon does not, resulting in a key business model arbitrage.

Incorporating Just Walk Technology and leveraging a data-first approach to SKU curation could significantly improve Whole Foods earnings potential, while simultaneously allowing for lower prices.

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods gives the company ~500 distribution centers/stores situated right next to a rising tide of wealthy millennial shoppers.

Intro - Loving Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods

In early March, I laid out the case for Amazon (AMZN) acquiring Whole Foods (WFM) at $40/share, to turbo charge the growth of its newly unveiled Amazon Go grocery concept. Now several months later, a bid is out for $42 is out, and a deal appears likely to go through.

Justifiably, the news of this acquisition sent a tremor throughout the world of physical retail. The Internet's everything store, is officially making a major push into brick and mortar.

It's possible to argue something like this has been in the works for quite some time. Amazon made its first foray into physical brick and mortar with Amazon Books, in 2015. This modern take on a physical bookstore has arguably seen impressive traction, and now boasts 13 locations either open or coming soon.

If the Whole Foods deal goes through, Amazon will add another ~460 stores in the US, Canada and United Kingdom.

At $42/share, Whole Foods is worth $13.4B (using 319M shares outstanding). In its most recent fiscal year (ending September, 2016) Whole Foods posted revenue of $15.7B, and operating income of $857M. Based on these numbers, Amazon will be acquiring the company for 0.85X price/sales, and 15.6X price/operating income. In several years, this is going to look like an incredible steal.

Whole Foods business has been struggling for the last two years, as competitors like Kroger (KR) and Wal-Mart (WMT), have begun to focus on expanding their offering of organic products. This also comes at a time when food industry newcomers such as Blue Apron (APRN) and (ironically) Amazon, are nibbling at grocery's market share. The combination of these factors led to both cyclically depressed earnings for Whole Foods (no growth since FY 13), and the market assigning a cheap multiple to those earnings based on a skeptical outlook for the business.

Now, nearly every negative trend for Whole Foods has been flipped upside down.

As a combined company with Amazon, Whole Foods immediately has access to several competitive advantages that will allow them to dominate the grocery industry.

The first is Amazon's Just Walk Out technology. Unveiled in late 2016, this was a huge clue that Amazon was going to make a much bigger move into grocery. Combining an app, cameras and sensors, this technology allows shoppers to walk into a store, pick what products they want, and simply walk out. They are then sent an email email notifying them of the purchase. This is undoubtedly the future of retail and it wasn't easy to build.

Amazon's expertise in analyzing big data through its AWS division, is a huge edge in integrating software into the retail experience. Just Walk Out tech will drastically reduce the number of cashiers in a given store, while significantly improving the customer experience (no more waiting in lines). Labor represents a significant chunk of the operating expenses for a store, and Amazon is quickly removing that from the equation. Whether Amazon will use this margin wiggle room to boost profits or lower prices (my guess) is yet to be seen.

Secondly, unlike Wal-Mart, Kroger, Costco (COST), Target (TGT), CVS Health (CVS) or any leading brick and mortar retailer, Amazon's shareholders aren't expecting big profits and consistently growing dividend payouts. This means Amazon can operate Whole Foods at break even while every other player is forced to build its legacy profit model into its pricing strategy. If one assumes Amazon will use its growing stream of profits from AWS to subsidize retail margins even further, things could get really interesting.

Overnight, Whole Foods has room to drop prices, improve the customer experience and no pressure to make a profit or pay a dividend. That makes the company's growth profile look a lot more attractive.

Valuation - The Math Behind A Potential $1T Valuation

It's no secret Amazon has been a compounding growth machine since inception.

For more information on what business segments are driving Amazon's consistent growth, and why it's likely to continue you can read more of my AMZN analysis on Seeking Alpha here.

The company's cognizant decision to immediately reinvest any trace of profits is unconventional, but appears to be working. The market is giving Amazon the benefit of the doubt. Instead of choosing to value the company's current earnings, the focus has shifted to growing earnings power, for the long-term.

The theory is that as Amazon continues to invest in capturing market share and expanding its moat, it is growing the potential for its earnings and cashflows in the long-term. Most management teams would not be able to get away with this, but Jeff Bezos track record of 20 years of non-stop growth and innovation are hard to argue against.

Given Amazon's quirky capital allocation strategy, it takes unconventional valuation methods to make sense of where the company is trading.

For the last 10 years, Amazon's valuation has stayed relatively consistent at between 2-3X price/sales (other than temporarily during the Great Recession).

However, recently Amazon's price/sales multiple has expanded and now sits at 3.29. But, when taking into account a parallel rise in gross margins, the effect is almost neutralized.

Thanks to GuruFocus for these charts.

As Amazon continues to show consistent revenue growth (and rising gross margins), history tells us growing sales will continue to justify a higher share price.

Although it is difficult to predict the scope of Amazon's growth over the next 2-3 years (especially with the impact of Whole Foods), I've done my best to model out revenue and operating earnings through 2020. For comparison, my estimates are trending slightly higher than the current analyst consensus.

Based on this trajectory, Amazon is on pace to hit $324B in 2020 sales. A 3X P/S ratio on that gets to $972B, or roughly a $1T valuation.

Price/sales is only one way to look at Amazon. Another interesting metric I personally find useful, is operating cash flow. This figure serves to estimate how much cash Amazon's operating business would generate on a normalized basis, if it were not choosing to reinvest in expansion. Amazon also suggests this is a key metric, by highlighting it as the first notable statistic during its financial press releases.

In 2016 Amazon produced $16.4B in operating cash flow (12.1% of revenue), an increase of 38% from 2015. Relative to 2014's operating cash flow of $6.84B (7.7% of revenue), it was an increase of 140% in just two years.

Amazon's operating cash flow may continue to increase as a percentage of sales going forward, but for this experiment I will assume it stays at 12%. A quick back of the napkin calculation ($324B in 2020 sales X 12% operating cash flow yield), suggests $39B in operating cash flow in 3 years. A 25.6X multiple on $39B in operating cash flow would be equivalent to a $1T valuation. That is relatively in-line with Amazon's current price/operating cash flow multiple of 22.7X ($460B market capitalization / $20.3B in expected 2017 operating cash flow).

Neither of these methods is close to perfect, and may be proven to be very wrong if the market ever decides to value Amazon based on operating earnings or net income. But both Amazon's revenue growth and strength in operating cash flow, tell the story of a juggernaut in the making.

Conclusion

It's official, Amazon is no longer just an e-commerce company, they are literally becoming the everything store.

With Whole Foods and Amazon Books, the company will have nearly 500 retail stores open by the end of 2017.

That is an exciting opportunity for Amazon shareholders, and an even scarier one for every brick and mortar incumbent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.