Sure You Can Beat The Market With Factor Investing - If You Time It Right

But factors have their up and down periods just like every thing else in the market.

As most investors are aware the trendiest strategies on the market these days involve versions of factor investing. Often billed as "smart beta funds" factor-based ETFs have been proliferating annually. Seeking Alpha authors are telling us that factor investing is the sure way to beat the market. That may all sound like I'm being critical of the approach, but I'm not. I've been following factor ETFs for several years, at times mining them for stock ideas. I continue to consider premia factors an important tool in selecting equity securities, be they funds or individual stocks.

One thing I have noticed over the years I've been following factors is that, much like everything else in investing, they have seemed to come in and out of favor. Consider Value, one of the most well documented factors. Value clearly has its day and then falls out of favor. Although I don't consider myself a value investor, at least as I understand the term. I've written about and invested in value funds when I felt the Value factor was overdue to perform.

Momentum is another factor of interest to me, but it seemed when I was most actively pursuing strategies related to momentum investing, momentum was out of favor and momentum strategies were performing poorly. I have since stopped actively pursuing momentum as an explicit strategy although I am still invested in momentum holdings.

What I'm saying is that I've grown into an intuitive view that factors can provide alpha, but timing plays an important role in determining when and how much. And, timing is hard, a lot harder than trying to quantitatively describing any given factor. This should not be a surprise, but I sense that many writers tend to not appreciate, or at least fail to acknowledge, how variable factor performances can be. There is a tendency to put them on a pedestal without a real acknowledgement that they are much like every other allocation criterion be it asset class, sector, geography or whatever you choose.

So I was delighted to run across one of those year-by-year category performance charts (which I really find useful) using factors. You see these charts all the time for sectors, asset classes, countries, etc., but I've not seen one detailing the behavior of factors before. This one come from Northern Trust CIO, Bob Brown, who tracked annual performance of Value, Size, Low Volatility, Momentum, Dividend Yield and Quality factors and put the results into a brilliant chart that looks like this:

Several interesting things here. First, the obvious one: factors are just like everything else, pick the right one at the right time and you're a winner. But get the wrong one, no matter how good a premium factor it may be, you'll lose to the market. If you placed your bets on Value in 2014 and 2015, you paid a price for that call. And, if you decided to get out after two years lagging the market by a huge margin, you missed Value's recovery in 2016 when it tripled market gains.

Next is the relative rankings of the factors over time shown at the right column. Over 15 years, Quality was the top-performing factor. Notice that it never led in any single year. But all those second, third and fourth place finishes put it on the top. Trouble is, quality is the least well-defined factor. We have clear metrics for low-volatility, value, size and the rest, but exactly what does one use to define "Quality?"

On the other side of the spectrum, Momentum is all over the chart, with two first place finishes along with three times coming in last. At the end of the 15 years, it's in last place overall. Still beats the market but not by much.

The other one that stands out for me is Low Volatility. It doesn't show the consistency that Quality does, but it has the advantage of being easy to identify. You'll notice, too, that three of its four first-place years came when the market staggered (2011, 2015) or took a knockout blow (2008). It may lag Quality at the end of the 15-year cycle, but that off-year performance has a lot to recommend it and is a large part of the reason I've been pursuing low volatility as I batten down for the coming storms.

Third, and perhaps the most important, every one of the factors beat the market for annualized 15-year returns. Factor investing works. So when people tell you factor investing is a sure-fire way to beat the market, it just might be worth paying attention.

I like approaches that combine factors. Low Volatility and Value offer an interesting combination. Across the board, when one is up the other is down. They occupy the numbers one and six positions for four of the eleven years shown here. Only one time are they both found in the same half of the chart, that for the raging bull of 2013. Yet they finish in second and third place overall. A lot of dividend funds rate high for Low Volatility and Value factors and the ones that are less focused on high-yielding equity tend to add a good dose of Quality to the mix as well.

Another is Size and Low-Volatility, and there is a fund explicitly for that: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (XSLV) that's been turning in some impressive numbers.

I'll finish here by saying that this chart provoked some real thought for me and rekindled an interest in premia factors as an explicit strategic tool. I will be returning to evaluating factors in the coming weeks looking for ways that I can expand on some of the insights from this chart to advantage. If I come up with anything interesting, I'll try to pass it along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.